A Cedartown woman is being held on a felony theft by taking charge after she reportedly stole a man’s vehicle on July 24, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kendra Leanne Davis, 23, of 2342 Cedartown Highway, took the vehicle — valued at $3,600 — from her listed address without permission of the owner.
She was being held on $3,500 bond Saturday evening.
Report: Man tried to buy cigarettes with fake $20 bill
A Rome man was arrested after he attempted to buy Camel cigarettes with a fake $20 bill at the North Broad Street location of Dollar General on Saturday, Floyd County Jail reports stated.
According to reports:
Brent Dwayne Smith, 48, of 26 Johns Drive, is charged with two counts of felony first-degree forgery. He was being held without bond on Saturday evening.
John Bailey, editor