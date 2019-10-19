A 36-year-old Cedartown man was charged with exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents from an incident that occurred in September of 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Lee Ragsdale of 4306 Collard Valley Road did “knowingly and willingly exploit the 73-year-old victim by means of deception when he used the victim’s resources without authority,” the report stated. “The accused forged and altered checks belonging to the victim for the purpose of obtaining money for his own personal use.”
Rome woman found with bag of suspected meth in her mouth
A 25-year-old Rome woman was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of meth Friday night after being picked up at the corner of Turner McCall Boulevard and Avenue A on a warrant from Heard County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristin Breez Knowlton, of 119 Reynolds St., was found with a bag of meth in her mouth in an attempt to conceal or destroy it.
She was being held without bond.
Report: Man busted with drugs in underwearA 33-year-old Rome man was charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, crossing guard lines with drugs without consent, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana Friday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sean Christopher Heard, of 405 Pennington Ave., was found to be concealing a bag of marijuana and two bags of heroin inside his underwear after entering the jail. He’d been picked up at 304 Turner McCall Blvd. at about 5:30 p.m. on a separate charge out of Bartow County.
He is being held without bond.
Report: Man had THC oil in a vape pen
A 33-year-old Summerville man was charged with violating the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and headlight requirements just after midnight Saturday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelvin Lamarcus Thomas, of 50 Eleanor Ave., was stopped at 6 Shorter Ave. for operating a vehicle without proper headlights when a search of the vehicle discovered him to be in possession of a vape pen containing THC oil.
He was released by Saturday evening.
Man charged with drugs after traffic stop
An 18-year-old Rome man was charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana after being stopped for a traffic violation Saturday just after midnight at Division Street and John Davenport Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jaderricus Malik Caldwell, of 59 Wilma Drive NW, “did commit the above offenses when doing a traffic stop he was found in possession of several crack rocks and a small amount of marijuana.”
Caldwell also had a warrant for probation violation. He was being held without bond.
Woman charged with being fugitive from justice on drug warrant
A 49-year-old Rome woman was picked up on a warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama, for possession of dangerous drugs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Melissa Dale Almond, of 223 Weathington Road, was arrested at the intersection of Ga. 100 and Morton Road Friday at about 8:30 p.m.
By Saturday evening, she had been released to Cherokee.
Woman picked up on warrant from Alabama
A 43-year-old Rome woman was charged with felony fugitive from justice on a warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama, reportedly for possession of dangerous drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Anne Early, of 106 Donley Drive NW, was arrested at Ga. 20 and Huffaker Road on Friday at about 11:20 p.m.
She was being held without bond.
K.T. McKee, staff writer