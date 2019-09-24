Polk locals still have time to take advantage of the various events being offered at the Rockmart and Cedartown library branches, and whether you need a book, a computer, or simply something fun to do, consider yourself covered.
Those in Cedartown can look forward to upcoming events such as a story time session on Tuesday, September 24 beginning at 11 a.m., an Owl Craft and story session on Wednesday, Sept. 25 beginning at 4 p.m., a computer class on Thursday, Sept. 26 beginning at 10 a.m., a sit and stitch session on Friday, Sept. 27 beginning at 12 p.m., and a showing of “Surf’s Up” on Saturday, Sept. 28 beginning at 1 p.m.
All of the events are free to attend, and sign-ups for events such as the computer class can be found by visiting the library at 245 East Ave, Cedartown. Some activities have limited space, so those interested are urged to sign up sooner rather than later.
Those interested in checking out a book or movie or using a computer can visit from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Friday, and 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. on Saturday. Resources such as quiet study areas, meeting rooms, printers, and much more can also be found inside.
The Cedartown library’s computers are also back up after some technical issues, so those who need to use the internet should have no problems. More information about the library and events can be found by visiting http://cedartown.shrls.org/.