An Alabama man is charged with child molestation after an incident in June of this year.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Ivory Ka'Andre Starr, 19, of 220 County Road 628, Cedar Bluff, Alabama, pinned the victim against a wall and would not let her go until she "gave him a kiss." He also grabbed her by the arm and would not let her go. The victim was under 16 and Starr was 19 at the time.
Starr is charged with felony child molestation, sexual battery of a child under 16-years-old, misdemeanor simple battery, simple assault.
Man charged with exploiting disabled amputee
A Silver Creek man was brought from the Bay County jail in Florida to face reported charges of exploitation and not completing work.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gary Neil Brannon, 55, of 645 Old Rockmart Road, received an advanced payment of $4,548.66 on Aug. 13 to complete a job. He instead used the money for his personal use and never completed the work. Brannon was in Florida following an April arrest for failing to appear and grand theft.
He is charged with felony exploitation of a disabled person, conversion of payments for property improvements, and theft by conversion.
Man charged with meth possession
A Rome man was arrested at his address where police say he was in possession of methamphetamine as well as a false $100 bill.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Mitchell Couzzourt, 49, of 72 Hennon Drive, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, second degree forgery.
Rome man charged with rape
A Rome resident charged with rape was booked in the Floyd County jail on Thursday.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Vincente Guareas-Gonzalez, 33, of 2413 Maple Road, is charged with felony rape.
Woman charged with stalking
A Rome woman was arrested on Hosea Street on Saturday after reports say she was stalking someone.
According to Floyd County jail records:
Crystal Dianne Purdy, 49, of 383 Shorthorn Road, is charged with aggravated stalking.