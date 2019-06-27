A Cave Spring man was arrested on Fannin Street Wednesday evening for reportedly having LSD, methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Zachary Winston Benn, 31, of 9 Alabama St., was found with crystal meth, suspected LSD, less than an ounce of marijuana and a clear smoking pipe.
Benn is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, LSD, misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug related objects.
Report: 18-year-old threatens to kill teen and others
A Rome man was arrested at his reported address after he allegedly struck someone and damaged property Wednesday night.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Marcus Tytuan Walker, 18, of 4300 Martha Berry Highway, struck the victim causing visible marks, then chased the victim with a sharp glass object threatening to kill the victim along with others. He also caused damage to property which was under $500.
Walker is charged with felony first degree cruelty of children, terroristic threats as well as misdemeanor battery and criminal trespass.
Report: Lindale man faces cruelty to children charges
A Lindale man was arrested at his listed address Wednesday after he reportedly threw someone up against a fence Tuesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamie Lee Busby, 35, of 205 Avenue E, Lindale, attacked the person in front of two juveniles. He also punched a juvenile in the nose during the same incident.
Busby is charged with first degree cruelty to children, misdemeanor battery and third degree cruelty to children.
John Popham, staff writer
Polk woman charged with receiving stolen property
A Polk County resident was apprehended in the 3000 block on Reeceburg Road south of Rome Thursday morning in possession of undisclosed stolen property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kayla Morris, 30, of 1889 Old Collard Valley Road, Rockmart, was stopped by Floyd County Police around 10:30 Thursday morning and found to be in possession of approximately $2,500 worth of stolen items along with tools typically used for the commission of a burglary.
Morris was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor for possession of tools to commit a crime.
Weapons charges filed against Rome man
A Rome man faces a couple of felony weapons charges in the wake of an investigation into a shooting on Hardy Avenue that took place on May 30.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wallace Junior Chambers Jr., 46, of 413 Branham Ave., has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for allegedly shooting of Johnny Price to death with a handgun in the 500 block of Hardy Avenue May 30.
He has been in jail since his original arrest on a murder warrant June 4.