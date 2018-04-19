WrestleJam 6 will be held at the Catoosa Colonnade Civic Center (264 Catoosa Circle, Ringgold) on Thursday, April 26.
There will be a meet and greet at 5 p.m. with bell time for the event at 7:30.
The event will feature former WWE and WCW stars. Scheduled to appear are Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, Arn Anderson, Jimmy Hart, James Ellsworth, Buff Bagwell, "Nature Boy" Paul Lee and more.
A limited number of $99 VIP seats are available. The package includes a front row, ringside seat, a WrestleJam 6 folding chair, a backstage pass, an event poster signed by the superstars on hand during the backstage meet, a VIP pass and an AWF bag filled with $25 worth of merchandise.
General admission tickets are $20 each and ringside seats are $25. All sales are final. There will be no refunds of exchanges.
For tickets, call (706) 935-9000 or (706) 935-8508. You may also purchase tickets online at colonnadecentertix.com.