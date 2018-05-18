A Chattanooga, Tenn., woman was arrested in Fort Oglethorpe after crashing her car into a guardrail while allegedly driving DUI with her young child in the car, police say.
According to the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department:
Ariel Brianna Luker, 31, of Dorsey Street, was arrested May 6 on charges of DUI, endangering the life of a child, failure to maintain lane, and possession of marijuana. She has been released from jail on bond.
Fort Oglethorpe police and Catoosa County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the I-75 on ramp at Cloud Springs Road a few minutes after midnight on May 6 where they encountered Luker, who had just crashed her vehicle.
Luker claimed she was trying to avoid striking another vehicle that was attempting to get on the exit ramp at the same time, which caused her to hit the guardrail, reports show.
Officer Garin Goddard says he immediately smelled alcohol on Luker when he began talking to her about the incident.
“I could smell the strong odor of alcohol, and when she was asked how much alcohol she consumed, she stated she stated that she had two alcoholic beverages,” Goddard said.
Luker failed multiple field sobriety tests and blew a blood alcohol content (BAC) level of 1.74 on an alcosensor test, reports show.
After placing Luker under arrest, Goddard says he found a clear plastic baggie containing marijuana in Luker’s purse.
Luker’s 4-year-old son was in the back seat of the vehicle.