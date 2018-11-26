A Rossville woman, 32 year old Madison Michelle Conrad, who misled investigators in an investigation involving an assault upon two Walker County deputies last Tuesday, November 20, has been arrested and charged with False Statements and Hindering Apprehension of a Criminal.
Ms. Conrad led investigators to believe two other men were using her vehicle in order to mislead the investigation.
Ms. Conrad was booked at the Walker County Jail on November 21 and released on a $10,000 bond on November 22. Ms. Conrad will appear in Walker County Superior Court at a later date.
Robert Eric Owenby, 45, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault upon a peace officer. Owenby shot at two deputies as they conducted a traffic stop off Raydine Lane in Rossville last Tuesday, November 20. Owenby was found hiding in a residence on E. Sherry Drive, Rossville, where he was captured without incident.
A second man who was a passenger in the vehicle Owenby was driving has been identified. The man has been interviewed, and it has been determined that he did not have criminal intent to commit a crime when he exited the moving vehicle that Owenby was driving prior to the shooting.