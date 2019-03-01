A Hixson, Tenn., woman is facing weapon and drug charges in Catoosa County after a routine traffic stop resulting in a drug bust and discovery of a concealed handgun, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Lauren Deshea Lowrance, 18, of 7434 Gates Road in Hixson, Tenn., was arrested Feb. 26 on charges of possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
Lowrance remains in Catoosa County jail with bond set at $18,500.
Lowrance’s run-in with deputies began just before 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 when a deputy noticed a vehicle traveling along Oak Street in Rossville with the headlights off.
It was quickly discovered that the male driver of the vehicle, 26-year-old Nakota Luke Petet had a suspended Georgia driver’s license, reports show.
The third person travelling in the car was a 15-year-old juvenile.
During questioning, Lowrance told deputies that she had a gun in her purse.
After Lowrance and Petet were detained, the vehicle was searched, at which time deputies discovered plastic baggies of meth in the glove compartment of the vehicle, and a similar baggie in the driver’s side floorboard.
Digital scales, smoking pipes, debit cards, an altered check, and a stolen Samsung tablet were also found in the vehicle.
The debit cards and check didn’t belong to anyone in the vehicle, and the tablet showed up as reported stolen out of Louisiana, reports show.
The juvenile passenger was turned over to the officials with the Department of Juvenile Justice, while Lowrance and Petet were taken to Catoosa County jail.
After arriving at the jail, Petet seemed to be experiencing some type of drug overdose. He told Deputy Carmi Smith that he’d consumed meth earlier in the day.
“I asked the male offender what he consumed, and he stated he consumed approximately 3-5 grams of methamphetamine prior to the traffic stop,” Deputy Smith said.
Lowrance was booked into the jail, while Petet was taken via ambulance to CHI Memorial Hospital in Fort Oglethorpe for evaluation of his possible overdose.
Deputy Smith wrote in her report that she would be seeking warrants for Petet’s arrest.