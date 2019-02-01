A West Virginia woman was arrested in Rossville after she was found to be trespassing on her deceased grandmother’s property, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Marilyn Elizabeth Propst, 65, of Franklin, W.V., was arrested Monday, Jan. 28, on a single charge of criminal trespass. Her bond was set at $1,500.
Deputies responded to a burglary call in the 1800 block of Cloud Springs Road in Rossville at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The complainants in the case were in the driveway when deputies arrived.
The couple said they were administrators of the vacant property and that no one should have been inside the home.
Deputies noticed movement inside the home and were able to confront Propst at the back door as she was trying to leave.
Propst claimed the home belonged to her deceased grandmother and that she was in charge of the property.
“I asked what she was doing there and she stated she was cleaning because it was her house,” Deputy Aaron Thomas said.
After a back-and-forth between the family members, Thomas said, Propst couldn’t provide any paper work that she was representative for the home. He also didn’t buy the scenario that she was there to clean the home.
“I saw no evidence that Ms. Propst was attempting to clean the house,” Deputy Thomas said. “There were no trash bags, boxes, or cleaning products, and there were items strewn about the house everywhere.”
Deputies were able to contact additional family members who confirmed that Propst was not in charge of the home.
It was also learned that the Sheriff’s Department had been called to the home a week earlier for Propst trespassing on the property; however, she left the scene before deputies arrived.
Family members said they wanted to press charges against Propst, and she was taken to jail.
Propst had a dog with her during the incident, and the animal was turned over to Catoosa County Animal Control after her arrest.