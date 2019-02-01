A homeless woman was arrested for assault in Catoosa County for allegedly attacking a man with a knife, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department:
Julie Mae Foster, 35, was arrested Jan. 29 on charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespassing. Her bond was set at $12,500.
Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 500 block of Boynton Drive just before 10 a.m. after a neighbor called regarding a standoff between Foster and a male victim.
The victim told deputies he let Foster stay at his home the night before, but that he told her to leave that morning because she was screaming at the walls.
Shortly thereafter, the victim said he saw Foster damaging his truck.
“She walked out of the residence and then a few minutes later, he heard a loud noise and saw her stabbing his truck tires in the driveway,” Deputy Brandy Davis said. “He ran outside and told Ms. Foster to stop, and she turned toward him with the knife.”
The victim said he picked up a baseball bat to defend himself, and that when Foster lunged at him with him with the knife, he struck her in the leg with the bat in self-defense, reports show.
A neighbor saw the altercation through her living room window and called police.
After learning police were on their way, Foster fled on foot. She was eventually located by deputies at another Boynton Drive residence.
When questioned, Foster claimed the male victim started the incident by attacking her.
“She stated the victim attacked her in the house so she ran,” Deputy Davis said. “She (Foster) claimed she never touched the vehicle or pulled a knife on anyone.”
A few moments later, Deputy Davis found a knife in Foster’s purse, which she claimed wasn’t hers.
The neighbor who witnessed the events gave a statement that she saw Foster at the vehicle’s tires, and also described Foster as the one doing the attacking in the driveway.
Jail records show that Foster was already out on bond for drug-related charges. That bond has been surrendered in light of the new charges involved with Tuesday’s arrest.