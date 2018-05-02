WK Dickson employees turned loose on the caboose in LaFayette

The city of LaFayette has contracted WK Dickson to help upgrade plans for the city-owned airport.
Founded in 1929 and based in Charlotte, N.C., the company is a multi-disciplined consulting firm with offices across the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia that specializes in community infrastructure solutions. Projects include airport planning and design; environmental and water resources engineering; land planning and development; energy; and geospatial technology.
Recently, the local WK Dickson team members took a day off , not as a holiday but to volunteer their time to spruce up the caboose located in the play park between West Villanow and Patten streets and adjacent the railroad track.
"We have a corporate-wide commitment to the communities we serve," said WK Dickson Vice President Philip Cannon as the old rail car was given a fresh coat of paint. "This is exciting to be able to help out with LaFayette's community PRIDE work."
PRIDE (Protect, Revitalize, Invest, Develop, and Enjoy) is the city's urban revitalization and renewal plan, one that focuses on community/public involvement with government in bettering the quality of life for all residents and visitors.
Cannon, who serves as regional manager for Georgia, said WK Dickson's Community Day is the firm's most ambitious giving program of the year. It is a day each spring when the entire company spends a day in their respective communities to give back to an organization or work on a special project.
For LaFayette, for this year, that meant painting over graffiti to let the Depot Park have a shiny centerpiece.