One of the Tiger Flight aircraft on the tarmac at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport in Rome for the Wings Over North Georgia air show this Saturday and Sunday. / Douig Walker

Beautiful fall-like weather, including cooler temperatures and a forecast for mostly sunny skies, promise a busy weekend in Rome, Ga., that features the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show, which draws fans from middle Georgia, across Northwest Georgia, to Chattanooga, Tenn.

