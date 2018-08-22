One of the most important local political issues and votes in years will be on the November ballot as Walker County residents decide whether to keep the sole commissioner form of government or move to a board with four district commissioners and a chairman.
Residents and politicians alike have increasingly discussed and debated this idea for years. The key issue is, how many people should lead the county and how should the power, influence, and responsibilities of running the county be assigned or divided?
Currently, Walker County is one of only eight counties in Georgia that has a sole commissioner making the day-to-day decisions.
The seeds of the ballot initiative go back to at least 2014, when the blog LaFayette Underground started an online petition, asking the local delegation of House representatives and Sen. Jeff Mullis (R-Chickamauga) to put the referendum on the ballot, so they could vote on changing the government structure. The petition gained 1,800 signatures, but the lawmakers did not draft a bill.
In 2015, at the county's Republican Party Convention, delegates voted, 57-53, against putting the issue up on a referendum. In October 2015, the Walker County Republican Party voted to put a non-binding referendum on the issue on the upcoming primary election ballot. This would allow them to take the pulse of voters. Then in May 2016, about 75 percent of the about 6,000 voters said they supported switching from a sole commissioner to a board of commissioners.
“The vote was crystal clear. The citizens of Walker County want a board of commissioners, and they are looking for Shannon Whitfield to be the last sole commissioner of Walker County,” stated Whitfield after the straw vote.
“People have lost confidence and trust in the sole (commissioner) form of government because we’ve not had transparency and accountability for a long time in Walker County government,” Whitfield said. “I think a 75% straw vote in favor of a board of commissioners sends a very clear directive to our local delegation. I’m calling on both parties to now pass a resolution supporting the vote, and I call on the legislative delegation to honor the vote by putting the question on the ballot in 2018. I very much look forward to working with Senator Mullis and Representatives Tarvin and Deffenbaugh on this issue.”
In May 2017, Sen. Mullis, with Senate Bill 292, and Reps. Steve Tarvin (R-Chickamauga) and John Deffenbaugh (R-Lookout Mountain), with House Bill 615, introduced legislation to let Walker County residents decide if they wanted to keep the current sole commission form of government or change to a multi-member board. The House voted on the bill, along with other local acts affecting other parts of the state, passing it 150-0. The bill also passed the Senate 52-1.
If the referendum changing the county’s governing structure to a commission passes in November, the new board of commissioners will consist of five members: four who are elected from their home districts, as well as a chairperson elected by everyone in the county. Each district would include one incorporated city in Walker County: Lookout Mountain, Rossville, Chickamauga, and LaFayette.
The four part-time district commissioners would draw a $12,000 annual salary, while the full-time commission chairman would draw a salary of the highest paid elected county official plus an additional $500 with an amount that doesn’t exceed $100,000 per year.
Now, after nearly five years, the seeds of change have germinated through discussion and have grown into the referendum that will be on the Nov. 6 ballot. If voters approve that referendum, county residents will vote for multiple commissioners in 2020. Those new commissioners would assume office starting Jan. 1, 2021.