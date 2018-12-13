The 2018 Whoville Christmas Parade was held on Nov. 30, with 96 floats signed up and around 1350 participants.
Floats competed in best decorated and were judged in four categories; Individual, Church, Civic/Schools, and Business/Government Groups.
First-place winners received $100, and second-place winners received $75 per category.
Judges were Joyce Gravitt, Robert Wardlaw, and Stephanie Wardlaw.
Prizes were awarded at the LaFayette City Council meeting on Monday, Dec. 10.
The winners
(and award recipients)
Individual category
First place: Brinlee Reynolds
Second place: Juliana Harris
Church category
First place: Lake Howard Baptist Church (Pastor Ron Johnson)
Second place: LaFayette First United Methodist
Civic/Schools category
First place: Gilbert Elementary (Amy Ashley)
Second place: Naomi Elementary (Jennifer Palmer)
Business/Government category
First place: The Bank of LaFayette (Julie Carter)
Second place: Pigeon Mountain Trading Company (Lori Jackson)