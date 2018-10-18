Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield made the fol-lowing videoed policy statement Thursday night at 8 p.m. on his Walker County commissioner Facebook page.
“Hello, friends. Over the past several weeks I’ve been approached by citizens wanting to know my opinion on the upcoming sole versus board of commissioners. It was my hope just to stay out of the public debate. After all, our primary objective during the campaign was to get the issue on the ballot for the people to make that decision. Given the growing public interest in the decision and seeing others offer various interpretations of my thoughts, I felt it was best to come directly to you and clarify my position.
People have asked me whether I would continue to serve depending on the results. Supporters of the sole commissioner form of government want to know will I run again if a sole commissioner is retained. My pri-mary mission has always been to see the debt paid off, provide quality services and protections for the people, and restore Walker County’s reputation. So, if the people choose to retain a sole form of government, I will support that decision and will continue to serve as your sole commissioner. Thank you for all your time. As always, the team and I have a great honor to serve each and every one of you every day. Thank you so much.”