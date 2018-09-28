Balanced 2019 General Fund Budget and Enterprise Funds and Special Revenue Budget were passed at the Walker County commissioner’s meeting Thursday, Sept. 27.
Commissioner Shannon Whitfield reported, “We were able to provide everyone everything they needed to operate effectively.”
The General Fund Budget of $29,227,260 reflects “$1.4 million additional revenue going into that fund,” said Whitfield. The Enterprise Funds and Special Revenue Budget is $8,735,489. Fiscal year 2019 begins Oct. 1, 2018, and ends Sept. 30, 2019.
Whitfield explained that several budget oversight policies worked well during the 2018 budget year and would continue in practice. These included: a purchase order being required for anything over $200; any expenditure over $5,000 being personally reviewed by the commissioner; and any capital expenditure over $15,000 being brought before and presented to the public at an open (commissioner’s) meeting. All these help ensure that all county government operations are “open and transparent,” said Whitfield.