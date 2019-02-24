In 2020 and beyond, significant political challenges face conservatives as demographic changes in our state present a new reality.
Cobb County's white majority will become a minority in 2021, according to Woods & Poole Economics, Inc. By 2050, Gwinnett County will be 14% Caucasian. In approximately fourteen years (2033) Georgia is projected to become a majority-minority state.
The Republican Party must make inroads into minority communities, informing them on the virtues of conservatism or face the real probability of Georgia turning blue. Political conservatism (free markets, low taxes, small government, individual liberty, personal responsibility) benefit everyone.
Globalist Republicans will take advantage of the new dynamic and attempt to move the Republican Party left, potentially turning the GOP into a Democratic light. This will result in many more socialist policies such as higher taxes, skyrocketing budgets and more intrusion of government into our lives. Consequently, this will create a struggling state economy, hurting small business, with higher unemployment, less opportunity and a reduction in our standard of living.
This changing demographic is already creating friction within the Republican Party between Conservatives, who believe the best strategy is to reach out to independents who share conservative principles, and Globalist (ruling class) Republicans, who believe the easiest route to maintaining power is to pander to the Progressive left. One only needs to look at the Gold Dome in Atlanta to see the struggle over issues such as RIFA (religious freedom), illegal immigration, gun rights, government subsidizing of special interest and others.
The direction of the Georgia Republican Party will become evident by the end of the 2019 - 2020 legislative session.