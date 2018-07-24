Catoosa County detectives are investigating the theft of a set of wheels that were stolen off a parked vehicle in Tunnel Hill, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred on July 17 on Hackett Road off U.S. 41.
The victim called police after she noticed the wheels missing from her blue 2004 Honda Odyssey van.
The woman explained that the vehicle had recently broken down and was parked in a field next to her home.
She claimed the wheels were still on the vehicle when she left home around 8 a.m. on July 17, but that they were missing when she returned at approximately 11:30.
“She observed the vehicle leaning to one side,” Deputy Stephen Cheatham said. “She then inspected the vehicle and saw the tires and wheels had been removed.”
Anyone with information regarding the theft is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.