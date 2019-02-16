wheelchair ramp Kathy Nolan

Modern Woodmen of America volunteers, led by representative Andrew McGarvey, sponsored supplies and built a wheelchair ramp for Kathy Nolan of Rossville. “This ramp gave me my life back. Modern Woodmen is the best,” Nolan said. Not pictured is Vince Estell, Modern Woodmen representative. Modern Woodmen is a member-based organization that continues to have a positive impact in our community. To learn more, contact Andrew McGarvey at 814-931-7071. / Contributed

