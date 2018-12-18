The West Side Singers, some of Kelly Bomar’s music students from West Side Elementary School, tested their voices and the tenacity of their Christmas spirit on Friday, Dec. 14, as they caroled around town.
The group started their day singing for workers at the Catoosa County Administration building in Ringgold. Next, they graced the winding staircase at Ringgold Telephone Company likes pros and serenaded employees and customers.
Stop Number Three was the Catoosa County Library where the group’s spirit was still full-throttle.
The cheery group ended their rainy day tour at Cabela’s in Fort Oglethorpe where they sang for the people in front of them and the fish swimming in the large tank behind them.
Bomar teaches music to kindergarten through fifth-graders at West Side Elementary. “It gives the kids a chance to do something creative,” he says, “and develop some musical skill and vocabulary they can take with them their whole lives.”
Bomar says that besides the singing and basic knowledge of music he instills in his students, he tries to familiarize them with different styles of music and with music from around the world. The students also get a chance to learn to play basic instruments like drums and simple xylophones.
“One of my students this year has some special needs,” says Bomar, “and his parents have been thrilled that he’s started singing at home. Music can make a real difference in a child’s life.”
Bomar also helps with drums at Ringgold Middle and High schools and teaches private music lessons.
The West Side Singers, all fifth-graders, go caroling around town every year. Just before winter break, the entire school puts on a musical Christmas program.