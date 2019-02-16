Wedding Kinder Bowers

Mary Sam Kinder of Fort Oglethorpe and Capt. Charles Bowers of Massachusetts were united in marriage at the Renaissance Center on Jan. 18, 2019. Mr. and Mrs. Bowers will have a extended honeymoon in New England and reside in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia. / Contributed
