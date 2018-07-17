Catoosa County detectives are investigating a recent residential burglary in Rossville that resulted in the theft of several weapons and three drones, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the burglary occurred on July 3 on Glade Road in Rossville.
The victim told police he left his residence a little after 4 a.m. and returned home around 4 p.m. to find that someone had broken into the home.
The glass in the back door was busted out and the home had also been vandalized, reports show.
Police say there were racial slurs painted in white spray paint on the walls and floor, as well as eggs broken on the floor, and bleach poured all over bedding and furniture.
Approximately 30 knives and other edged weapons were stolen in addition to the three remote controlled drones.
The victim said there was also damage to toilet fixtures and cabinets throughout the home.
Anyone with information about the burglary or the stolen property is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.