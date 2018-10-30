A valuable Rolex watch was reported stolen recently from a Ringgold residence off Battlefield Parkway, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a theft complaint Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 24, after a woman discovered the watch missing from her home on Whisperwood Court.
The victim told police her yellow, 18-carat gold Rolex watch was missing from her home.
The woman said she last put the watch in a velvet bag and in her drawer, but that it was missing when she went to retrieve it.
The watch is worth approximately $22,850, reports show.
The victim explained to police that several people had been in and out of the residence regularly and that she asked those with access to the home about the theft with no one coming forward with information.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.