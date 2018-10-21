The debate concerning the referendum on November 6, transitioning Walker County from a Sole Commissioner to a 1 plus 4 Board of Commissioners, comes down to a fundamental argument. Efficiency and cost, versus oversight, accountability, transparency, and representation.
The efficiency argument centers around the ability that the Sole Com-missioner has in being able to move expeditiously. Many government officials, county employees, vendors, and contractors, prefer the Sole Commissioner form of government because decisions can be made quickly, saving time and eliminating red tape. The problem is, the time they are saving could be used for oversight, due diligence and debate.
A Sole Commissioner has “Absolute Power,” giving them the ability to conceive, write and enact a law. Then, ordering the enforcement of that law; all without checks and balances. This creates an opportunity for unintended consequences, corruption and mismanagement of public funds.
The goal of the 1 plus 4 Board of Commissioners is to preserve the best of both forms of government, allowing for a smooth transition. The Chairman will manage the day-to-day operations much like the Sole Commissioner does now. The difference is there will be four part-time commissioners earning a thousand dollars per month with no benefits, which is a minuscule part of the budget. Representing their respective districts, providing oversight and accountability.
When a business owner makes a mistake, he or she pays the price for it. When a politician makes a mistake, the taxpayers pay the price. Which is why I believe we need a board.
Dean Kelley is president of the Walker County Tea Party.