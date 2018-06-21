The Walker County Chamber and Walker County Government proudly launch “Walker Rocks,” an initiative to showcase the unique outdoor activities available in Walker County.
Walker Rocks highlights the scenic and stunning destinations available in our community for rock climbing, caving, kayaking, hiking, biking and other outdoor adventures. This new tourism focus, which includes the creation of WalkerRocks.com, invites outdoor enthusiasts around the world to come explore Walker County's environmental wonders.
In 2016, the tourism industry supported 640 jobs in Walker County and generated over $63 million in direct tourist spending. “Walker County has organically developed into a destination for people seeking outdoor adventures, but there is plenty of room for growth,” said Lacey Wilson, president of the Walker County Chamber.
“The experiences available in Walker County create lasting memories and it's time to share those experiences with others,” added Wilson.
Walker Rocks is a platform to encourage outdoor enthusiasts to make the Walker County trip. “Walker County is the outdoor adventure destination of the South,” noted Robert Wardlaw, economic and community development director for Walker County Government. “Those who come to ride horses, hike to waterfalls or venture through our caves will spend money here, increasing demand for new businesses, such as outfitters, restaurants and hotels,” added Wardlaw.
Along with the launch of the Walker Rocks brand, Wilson revealed plans for the “Walker Rocks Start-up Challenge,” a pitch competition to help a new recreational, travel or hospitality business get started or expand in Walker County. A $5,000 start-up grant will be offered to the winner, funded by a partnership between the Chamber and Peach State Federal Credit Union. Applications are available starting today at WalkerRocks.com and due by Aug. 20.