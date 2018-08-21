Walker County residents will vote Nov. 6 on two Sunday alcohol sales questions that could expand sales to the unincorporated areas of the county.
The Georgia General Assembly recently approved an amendment to state law to allow restaurants, through local referendum, to serve alco-holic beverages beginning at brunch on Sundays.
If approved by voters, restaurants could sell beer, wine and distilled spirits by the drink between 11 a.m. and midnight.
In addition to considering the brunch bill, county voters will be asked if they would like to expand package sales of malt beverages and wine to Sundays.
If approved, grocery and convenience stores would be able to sell beer and wine on Sundays between 12:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.
If approved, Walker County would join Chickamauga, Lookout Moun-tain and Rossville in permitting Sunday package sales.
Walker County already allows package sales of beer and wine, as well as liquor by the drink, Monday through Saturday.
The referendum will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 6. If voters approve, the new rules will take effect Dec. 1.