A state grant just awarded to Walker County will save taxpayers thousands of dollars and keep a valuable community service in operation.
The Environmental Protection Division (EPD) of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources approved a “Right of Way Litter Detail” grant for Walker County. Grant funds will offset some of the cost of operating Walker County’s Litter Detail Program (LDP), which aims to improve the county’s appearance and promote civic pride.
Walker County will be reimbursed for qualified expenses ranging from protective equipment, such as gloves and boots, to fuel and maintenance for the LDP’s transport vehicle.
“This is a great thing for our community,” said Commissioner Shannon Whitfield. “This grant validates the work being done to beautify our county and supports our efforts to eliminate potential eyesores. With a growing number of outdoor enthusiasts coming here for Walker Rocks activities, first impressions are key.”
Whitfield added, “I appreciate the state’s investment in this initiative and the contributions of the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and their trustees to make this program a success.”
The LDP, which consists of one county employee and several trustees, removed 123,020 pounds of litter from public right of ways in 2017.