The LaFayette-Walker County Public Library is giving area residents free virtual dementia tours until 6 p.m. today.
The 30-minute tours outfit participants with sensory-altering goggles, headsets and gloves, then challenge them to complete everyday tasks in a staged environment.
The goal is to give caregivers an idea of the physical and mental challenges those living with dementia face daily, enabling them to offer better aid and support.
The program is geared especially toward first responders, nursing home and hospital employees, caregivers, community outreach organizations and local businesses, but all are invited and encouraged to attend.
To register for a time slot, visit secondwind.org/take-the-tour.