Have you ever wondered which schools have the best teachers in Georgia? Well, Fairyland Elementary and Rock Spring Elementary are among the state’s elite!

Niche.com, a ranking website that often focuses on schools and education, ranked the 100 best elementary schools in the Peach State. The rankings are based on “student and parent ratings of teachers, teacher salaries, teacher absenteeism, teacher tenure, student-teacher ratio, and the Niche Academics Grade for the school.

Here are the top 100 public elementary schools in Georgia for 2019 with the best teachers, according to Niche.

1 Pepperell Primary School, Floyd County Schools

2 Ephesus Elementary School, Heard County Schools

3 McHenry Primary School, Floyd County Schools

4 Jones Elementary School, Bremen City Schools

5 Timothy Elementary School, Clarke County Schools

6 Oconee County Elementary School, Oconee County Schools

7 Trion Elementary School, Trion City Schools

8 Chase Street Elementary School, Clarke County Schools

9 Colham Ferry Elementary School, Oconee County Schools

10 East Side Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

11 Barrow Elementary School, Clarke County Schools

12 Buford Academy, Buford City Schools

13 Rocky Mount Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

14. C.B. Watson Primary School, Houston County Schools

15 Patterson Elementary School, Pierce County Schools

16 Midway Elementary School, Pierce County Schools

17 Bonaire Elementary School, Houston County Schools

18 Shallowford Falls Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

19 Hickory Flat Elementary School, Cherokee County Schools

20 Sope Creek Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

21 Bremen Academy, Bremen City Schools

22 Davis Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

23 High Shoals Elementary School, Oconee County Schools

24 Clarkesville Elementary School, Habersham County Schools

25 Chalker Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

26 Fifth Avenue Elementary School, Decatur City Schools

27 Carrollton Middle-Upper Elementary School, Carrollton City Schools

28 Brookwood Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

29 Malcom Bridge Elementary School, Oconee County Schools

30 Tritt Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

31 Ila Elementary School, Madison County Schools

32 Eastvalley Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

33 Lewiston Elementary School, Columbia County Schools

34 Metter Elementary School, Candler County Schools

35 Kemp Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

36 Nahunta Primary School, Brantley County Schools

37 Quail Run Elementary School, Houston County Schools

38 Commerce Elementary School, Commerce City Schools

39 Demorest Elementary School, Habersham County Schools

40 T.G. Scott Elementary School, Monroe County Schools

41 Settles Bridge Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

42 Big Creek Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

43 Addison Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

44 Lake Joy Elementary School, Houston County Schools

45 Johns Creek Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

46 Blackburn Elementary School, Lumpkin County Schools

47 Kincaid Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

48 Bullard Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

49 Frey Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

50 Hazel Grove Elementary School, Habersham County Schools

51 Colbert Elementary School, Madison County Schools

52 Blackshear Elementary School, Pierce County Schools

53 Mount Bethel Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

54 Simpson Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

55 Cohutta Elementary School, Whitfield County Schools

56 Williams Heights Elementary School, Ware County Schools

57 Fairyland Elementary School, Walker County Schools

58 New Glennwood Elementary School, Decatur City Schools

59 Dames Ferry Elementary School, Jones County Schools

60 Woodville Elementary School, Habersham County Schools

61 Shiloh Point Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

62 Fairview Elementary School, Habersham County Schools

63 Saint Marys Elementary School, Camden County Schools

64 Hoboken Elementary School, Brantley County Schools

65 Murdock Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

66 Haw Creek Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

67 Oglethorpe Point Elementary School, Glynn County Schools

68 Ford Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

69 Mountain View Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

70 Kelly Mill Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

71 River Ridge Elementary School, Columbia County Schools

72 Brookwood Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

73 Kings Chapel Elementary School, Houston County Schools

74 Coal Mountain Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

75 Still Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

76 Riverside Elementary School, Columbia County Schools

77 Johnson Elementary School, Floyd County Schools

78 Blackwell Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

79 Satilla Marsh Elementary School, Glynn County Schools

80 West Side Elementary School, Marietta City Schools

81 Carnesville Elementary Primary School, Franklin County Schools

82 West Fannin Elementary School, Fannin County Schools

83 Schley County Elementary School, Schley County Schools

84 Centralhatchee Elementary School, Heard County Schools

85 King Springs Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

86 Vaughan Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

87 Blue Ridge Elementary School, Columbia County Schools

88 Whitehead Road Elementary School, Clarke County Schools

89 Macedonia Elementary School, Cherokee County Schools

90 Shirley Hills Elementary School, Houston County Schools

91 Rock Spring Elementary School, Walker County Schools

92 Sharon Elementary School, Forsyth County Schools

93 Parsons Elementary School, Gwinnett County Public Schools

94 Winnona Park Elementary School, Decatur City Schools

95 Center Elementary School, Ware County Schools

96 Keheley Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

97 Rocky Branch Elementary School, Oconee County Schools

98 New Life Academy of Excellence, Gwinnett County Public Schools

99 Due West Elementary School, Cobb County Schools

100 Carrollton Elementary School, Carrollton City Schools

Tags