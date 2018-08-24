The County Committee of the Walker County Republican Party unanimously adopted at its monthly meeting Aug. 21 a resolution supporting the Nov. 6 referendum to change the county form of government to a board of commissions from the current sole commissioner form.
GOP Party Chairman Mike Cameron said the party feels the move to a five-person board will give citizens more input as each district under the proposed board of commissioners will have its own representative who will be able to represent the interests of that district.
Therefore, said Cameron, the Walker County Republican Party wholeheartedly supports and will work this fall for the passage of the referendum on the Nov. 6 ballot.