I have been asked why the Republican Party has put its full weight behind a referendum to transform Walker County to a Board of Commissioners’ form of government. The answer is that we listened to the voters.
In October 2015, after hearing from citizens in Walker County, the Walker County voted to put a straw question on the primary ballot in the May 2016, primary to gauge voter sentiment on the issue. In the straw poll, over 75% of voters indicated they wanted a Board of Commissioners in Walker County.
After this vote, the Party put a set of recommendations together for our state legislative delegation and worked with them to pass a Local Act, which created a referendum on the issue on November 6th.
There are a number of reasons the local GOP supports a board of commissioners. First, in America, there are over 3,000 counties. Only 7, all in Georgia, have Sole Commissioners. We feel this form of government lacks checks and balances and accountability that most governments in our country have. Also, given the physical size of Walker County, we feel one person cannot adequately represent all areas of the county.
In summary, we feel a board of commissioners would provide better government and allow for more input from its citizens.
Mike Cameron is chairman of the Walker County Republican Party.