The Walker County Republican Party will meet Saturday, March 9, at the Rossville Civic Center to elect delegates and alternates for the state convention. Registration will open at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting will begin at 9.
All Walker County residents who are legally registered to vote on or before the date of the Precinct Mass Meetings and who believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in the process.
The Walker County Republican Party Convention will meet at the Rossville Civic Center at 400 McFarland Avenue for the purpose of (1) electing officers, (2) electing delegates and alternates to the 14th Congressional District Convention, (3) electing delegates and alternates to the Georgia Republican State Convention, (4) adopting rules of the County Republican Party, (5) electing officers for the 2019-2021 term, and conducting all business as necessary.
For further information, contact Mike Cameron, chairman of the Walker County Republican Party at cam759@epbfi.com.