Walker County deputies are looking for 2 people now in Walker County, one of whom is considered armed and dangerous.
The first is Robert Dean Root, white male, brown hair, brown eyes and believed to be injured.
The second man is John A. Ross who was also in the vehicle. But he jumped out before the shooting.
Officers tried to stop a vehicle on Raydine Lane for a traffic violation about 2:30 Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle crashed into a tree, and the suspects fled.
Robert Root is a white male, 41, 5’10,” 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
John Ross III is a white male, 30, 5’11,” 200 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.