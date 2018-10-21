After discussion over the past three years, Walker Democrats have decided unanimously to support the board of commissioners proposal. Although the ballot measure is not perfect, it is a start toward more representative local government.
Currently, there are few checks and balances in a sole commissioner form of government. The commissioner can do pretty much what the commissioner wants to do — good or bad. Sole commissioner government has left Walker County with a large debt to be repaid by taxpayers.
A board of commissioners provides, to some degree, a system which has checks and balances that could prevent or mitigate the effects of poor decisions. Five heads are better than one. We think it’s time for Walker County to enter the 21st century and to change to a board of commissioners.
There are other reasons for have a governing board. Walker County is a diverse county with at least five distinct geographic communities. Each area has its own concerns for which its elected commissioner could speak. In addition, Walker County is now a more mature county with a larger population. A board of commissioners also allows for the development of experienced political leadership at the local level, which can only be good for the pool of competent leaders at higher levels.
This change is not a partisan issue. We hope that the citizens of Walker County will vote “yes” to a change that is good for us all.
David Boyle is chairman of the Walker County Democratic Party Committee.