Walker County residents may dispose of their used tires on Nov. 2 from 8 - 11 a.m. at the Walker County Landfill for free.
Due to the success of April’s Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day, the county scheduled a second event this year. Six hundred twenty-nine residents took advantage of the program earlier this year, discarding 8,933 tires at the landfill for free.
Walker County began offering an annual tire amnesty day in 2017. Over the course of three events, 21,217 tires have been removed from the community and sent to a recycling center to be turned into industrial fuel or rubber mulch for landscaping and playgrounds.
The extra Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day is only for residents, not for commercial businesses.
Proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or current utility bill, will be required to dispose of tires for free during the amnesty event.
Those participating will also be required to unload their own tires and adhere to a limit of 12 tires per vehicle.