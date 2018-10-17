Jim Barrett, the teacher who successfully sued the Walker County school board over its public commenting policy, is once again challenging the policy — or rather, the lack of it.
“On behalf of the Walker County Association of Educators, and as a citizen, I would like to ask to speak to the Walker County Board of Education at its November meeting,” Barrett said Monday, Oct. 15, in a email to board members. “I am petitioning this board to have in place a policy that allows public participation and comment at every meeting of the Walker County Board of Education before your November meetings. This is not a difficult task. However, to our knowledge, you are the only school board in the United States of America that does not allow the public to speak with and petition their elected school board at their public meetings.”
Barrett, a teacher at Saddle Ridge Middle School and president of the county’s Association of Educators, challenged the school board’s public commenting policy in March 2015.
The policy required anyone who wanted to address the board to first meet with the school superintendent, Damon Raines. After this, the person could file a request with the central office to speak to the board. The request had to be filed at least two weeks before the meeting.
The policy required Raines to investigate a concern within 10 days and send a written response to the concerned person. But there was no specific deadline or timeframe for when Raines actually had to meet with the concerned person.
U.S. District Court Judge Harold Murphy in Rome, Ga., ruled in April 2016 that the school system must establish a new policy that, at very least, sets a timeframe for the superintendent to meet with the concerned person. The board was also ordered to review policies from 11 North Georgia counties.
The school board unsuccessfully appealed the judge’s ruling, with its final appealing failing in May 2018. The school board was ordered in June 2018 to pay Barrett’s attorney $330,00, which comes from an in-surance company.
Barrett’s email to school board members was sent just prior to the board’s Oct. 15 regular monthly meeting.
At that meeting a group of Fairyland Elementary School parents at-tempted to address the school board concerning cafeteria issues this year at Fairyland. The board refused to hear the group because the board has no “public address” policy.
Instead, Raines and School Food Nutrition Services Coordinator Michelle Coker answered parents’ questions at the end of meeting, after school board members had left the room.
Raines explained, “This (the cafeteria problem) is a day-to-day opera-tional issue that has nothing to do with policy. So they (school board members) are not going to address something that doesn’t deal with policy.”
He added, “We don’t have a public participation policy. So while they’re in session, in a quorum, they can’t operate outside of that policy. That’s why they left.”
Fairyland parent Brett Odom said following the Oct. 15 school board meeting, “The larger issue here — beyond the cafeteria issue at Fairyland — is that parents are not given any avenue to speak or address the board.”
The school board, in a response to the Oct. 15 meeting, released a pre-pared statement Tuesday night, Oct. 16: “ … Members of the Walker County Board of Education have been considering a new public participation policy and are in the process of reviewing its previous public participation policy and public participation policies of neighboring and other school systems and are committed to developing a public participation policy for the Walker County school system.”
Barrett filed a “freedom of speech” lawsuit in March 2015 against the board’s policy, won in U.S. District Court and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and settled in July 2018. The court ruled the board’s previous policy unconstitutional, struck down the policy, and ordered Superintendent Raines to rewrite its policy.
Judge Murphy wrote in his ruling in the case on April 4, 2016, that the board’s policies were “facially unconstitutional” in that the policy should guarantee people the chance to speak in a timely manner and that the school system should not try to prevent residents from criticizing school employees. Murphy said that everyone, and especially teachers, should be able to talk directly to their school board about issues of public concern to them and to their students. The judge also granted an injunction against Raines and the school district policy and told the board to revise its policy and procedure appropriately.