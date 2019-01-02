sheriffs report

Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Dec. 24-31:

Adams Sr., Joseph Lebron, 601 James St. 41, Rossville, b/m, 60, fugitive from justice

Bales, Jennifer Raiechyl, 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 29, possession of meth, crossing guard line, failure to appear (m)

Bankus, Tonya Marie, 910 Sunny Dell Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., w/f, 46, marijuana, less than an oz.

Barfield, Holly Elizabeth, 522 Turkey Run, Flintstone, w/f, 18, battery – family violence

Barrios-Roblero Alfredo, 4300 14th Ave., Chattanooga, h/m, 40, unlicensed, speeding

Bible, Donna Jane, 69 Elliot Lane Roseville, w/f, 42, burglary x2 , criminal damage to property

Blackwell, David Ryan, 50 Dodge St., Rossville, w/m, 27, DUI

Bradley, Ira Nathanial, 200 Clements Drive, Trion, w/m, 28, aggravated assault

Brown, Jeremy Wayne, 2424 Leann Circle, Chattanooga, w/m, 29, failure to maintain lane, suspended license, DUI

Brown, Terrence Tremayne, 2310 Daisy St., Chattanooga, b/m, 19, possession of cocaine, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, suspended license, laying drag, dui refusal, fleeing in attempt to elude, improper lane change, failure to obey stop sign, seat belt violation

Bruce, Brittany Nasha, 911 Carline Road, Rossville, w/f, 31, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense

Bryson, Hannah May, 511 S Lovell Ave., East Ridge, w/f, 19, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple assault, theft by taking – motor vehicle (f)

Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 3176 Trion-Teloga Road, Trion, w/f, 32, theft by taking (f)

Caylor, Gail Audrey, 2124 Yankee Road, Menlo, w/f, 60, shoplifting (m)

Chambers, Danny Ray, 18 West Drive, Rome, w/m, 38, probation (f)

Chandler, Brandon Nicholas, 4425 Seneca Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 33, suspended license

Cleghorn, Daniel Lamar, homeless, b/m, 33, possession of meth

Cole, Amy Lee, 83 Old Wilder Hooker Road, Trenton, b/f, battery – family violence

Davis, Malik Ra’shawn, 7576 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, b/m, 18, entering auto x4, marijuana possession less than oz.

Defoor, Brenna Nicole, 433 Williams Lane, Flintstone, w/f, 45, failure to appear (m)

Dodd, Monica Ryan, 8886 Lovell Road, Fort Oglethorpe, w/f, 29, 33, possession of meth, giving false name to law enforcement

Dodson, Shane Winston, 61 Swift Lane, Trenton, w/m, 47, failure to appear (m)

Dubois, Travis Duane, 151 Peachtree Lane, Calhoun, w/m, 36, probation violation (f)

Dworkin, Preston Ben, 972 W Circle Drive, Rossville, w/m, 22, endangering security interest, hold for other agency

Eades, Michael Knight, 75 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, w/m, 34, hold for court

Edwards, Martin Eric, 189 County Line Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 47, simple battery, battery – family violence

Evans, Victoria Ann, 1400 Wilson Road, Rossville, b/f, 39, hold for other agency

Flannagan, Britney Eugenia, 8926 Lovell Road, Hixon, Tenn., w/f, 28, DUI-drugs, seat belt violation (adults), improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to register vehicle, starburst windshield crack

Foster, Richard Lee, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 35, burglary x2, criminal damage to property

Gaddis, Brandon Edward, 12 Backdraft Lane, Rossville, w/m, 24, disorderly conduct x2, marijuana possession less than oz.

Graves, Jason Dale, 2716 E Broomtown Road, LaFayette, w/m, 38, DUI, following too closely

Harris, Daniel Allan, 1042 E Lewis St., Rossville, w/m, 53, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, altered license plate, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, seat belt violation (adult)

Hayes, Heather Udele, 304 James St., Rossville, w/f, 41, probation violation (m), giving false name, crossing guard lines with drugs or weapons, possession of meth, possession of drug related object

Henderson, Anthony Marshall, 140 Molton Lane, Ringgold, b/m, 33, following to closely, driving without valid license, failure to appear (m)

Holmes, David Ray, 414 Benton St., Apt 1, Dalton, w/m, 55, probation violation (f)

Johnson, Heather Jane, 716 Bronson St., Rossville, w/f, 46, probation violation (f)

Jones, Levi Garrette, 3109 Halls Valley Drive, Trion, w/m, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense

Karm, Marlena Johnanna, 304 Ivy St., Rossville, w/f, 28, probation violation (f)

Keith, Shawn Alexander, w/m, 18, entering auto x4

Lacey, Charles Wilburn, 64 Thomas Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 46, failure to appear (m)

Lilly, Kevin Michael, 551 W Garden Farm Road, Rossville, w/m, 40, failure to appear (m), improper transfer of tag, window tint violation, probation violation (f)

Lofty, Michael Andrew, 31 Eaton Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 34, possession of meth, forgery, possession of drug related objects

Long, David Howard, 3251 Resaca-LaFayette Hwy 136, Sugar Valley, w/m, 45, false imprisonment, criminal trespass

Long, Morgan Danielle, 1906 Blossom Lane, Rossville, w/f, 24, aggravated assault

McAfee, Samantha Lee, 23 Homeplace Road, Rossville, w/f, 24, possession of schedule II, possession of meth, seat belt

McClure, Ladonte Lejaun, 3913 Kings Bridge Road, Chattanooga, b/m, 17, driving without license, window tint, marijuana less than oz., hands free

Meadows, Brian Scott, 2270 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, w/m, 41, possession of meth, reckless endangerment x3, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than oz, possession of firearm during commission of felony

Minor, Bradley Kendell, 143 Lytle Road 30, Rossville, w/m, 18, theft of services, obstruction, criminal damage to property

Mock, Aleah Nicole, 3637 Shirl Joe Lane, East Ridge, w/f, 20, 47, knowingly driving on suspended, driving without valid license

Morgan, Andrew Jason, 122 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 32, theft by taking – (f)

Moss, Jacob Gene, 1014 Lee Ave., Rossville, w/m, 36, possession of meth

Nelson, Jonathan Paul, 30 Kelly St., Chickamauga, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m), receipt/possession of firearm by convicted felon

Owens-Androdez Victor Seth, w/m, 17, entering auto x4

Owensby, Steven Lee, 1906 Blossom Lane, Rossville, w/m, 26, aggravated assault

Parm, Richard Nathan, 503 S Main St., LaFayette, w/m, 33, terroristic threats and acts

Pasley, Gregory Lamar, 730 W James St. 214, Rossville, b/m, 44, aggravated assault - family violence, battery – family violence 1st offense (m)

Pierce, Dakota Clayton, 507 E Garden Farm Road, Rossville, w/m, 24, simple battery – family violence

Reynolds Jr., Timothy David, 242 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, w/m, 30, probation violation (m), possession of marijuana less than oz., altered license plate, seat belt violation (adults), no insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked

Roberts, Zachary Lee, 218 Spencer St., Chatsworth, w/m, 22, criminal trespass, hold for other agency

Rogers, Ronald Edward, 7 E 9th St., Chickamauga, w/m, 56, simple battery – family violence

Royal, Carli Shai, 1175 N Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 21, possession of meth

Rutledge, Hannah Grace, 4635 Hwy 337, LaFayette, w/f, 18, terroristic threats and acts

Sanchez, Derek Manuel, 708 McLemore St., LaFayette, w/m, 38, fugitive from justice

Sanders, Clayton Lavaughn, 314 Catoosa St., Rossville, w/m, 27, violate family violence order

Schoate, Elizabeth Jeanette, 807 Summitt Ave. B, Chattanooga, w/f, 39, shoplifting (m)

Sherrill, Robert Allen, w/m, 60, hold for Dade

Short III, Robert Lee, w/m, 29, failure to appear (f)

Smith, Gregory Lamar, 18611 Hwy 193, Chickamauga, w/m, 26, suspended license, child restraint, possession of meth, possession of drug related object

Streck, Brittany Nicole, 865 Van Dell Road, Rock Spring, w/f, 27, false statements and writings

Thompson, Robert Joseph, 462 Lot D SE, Chatsworth, w/m, 33, DUI-drugs

Trantham, Alexis Europa, 106 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, w/f, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense

Treadaway, Richard Scott, (no address given), w/m, 28, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Walker, Karen Bridgett, 145 Cannon Road, LaFayette, w/f, 39, failure to maintain lane, DUI

Ware, Dennis Randall, 809 N Chattanooga St., LaFayette, w/m, 62, DUI, leaving scene of accident

Waters, Crystal Rose, 1770 River Ridge Road, Dunlap, Tenn., w/f, 23, permitting person under the influence to drive

Wharton, Lydia Joy, 4024 Norwood Drive, Chattanooga, w/f, 21, disorderly conduct

Wisham, Stephen Andrew, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, w/m, 29, driving without a valid license, aggravated assault – family violence, false imprisonment

Zarzour, Angela Dee, 143 Lytle Road 30, Rossville, w/f, 52, theft of services, obstruction, criminal damage to property

Tags