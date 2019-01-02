Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Dec. 24-31:
Adams Sr., Joseph Lebron, 601 James St. 41, Rossville, b/m, 60, fugitive from justice
Bales, Jennifer Raiechyl, 1124 Lytle Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 29, possession of meth, crossing guard line, failure to appear (m)
Bankus, Tonya Marie, 910 Sunny Dell Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., w/f, 46, marijuana, less than an oz.
Barfield, Holly Elizabeth, 522 Turkey Run, Flintstone, w/f, 18, battery – family violence
Barrios-Roblero Alfredo, 4300 14th Ave., Chattanooga, h/m, 40, unlicensed, speeding
Bible, Donna Jane, 69 Elliot Lane Roseville, w/f, 42, burglary x2 , criminal damage to property
Blackwell, David Ryan, 50 Dodge St., Rossville, w/m, 27, DUI
Bradley, Ira Nathanial, 200 Clements Drive, Trion, w/m, 28, aggravated assault
Brown, Jeremy Wayne, 2424 Leann Circle, Chattanooga, w/m, 29, failure to maintain lane, suspended license, DUI
Brown, Terrence Tremayne, 2310 Daisy St., Chattanooga, b/m, 19, possession of cocaine, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, suspended license, laying drag, dui refusal, fleeing in attempt to elude, improper lane change, failure to obey stop sign, seat belt violation
Bruce, Brittany Nasha, 911 Carline Road, Rossville, w/f, 31, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense
Bryson, Hannah May, 511 S Lovell Ave., East Ridge, w/f, 19, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, simple assault, theft by taking – motor vehicle (f)
Castro, Cheri Elizabeth, 3176 Trion-Teloga Road, Trion, w/f, 32, theft by taking (f)
Caylor, Gail Audrey, 2124 Yankee Road, Menlo, w/f, 60, shoplifting (m)
Chambers, Danny Ray, 18 West Drive, Rome, w/m, 38, probation (f)
Chandler, Brandon Nicholas, 4425 Seneca Drive, Chattanooga, w/m, 33, suspended license
Cleghorn, Daniel Lamar, homeless, b/m, 33, possession of meth
Cole, Amy Lee, 83 Old Wilder Hooker Road, Trenton, b/f, battery – family violence
Davis, Malik Ra’shawn, 7576 W Hwy 136, Chickamauga, b/m, 18, entering auto x4, marijuana possession less than oz.
Defoor, Brenna Nicole, 433 Williams Lane, Flintstone, w/f, 45, failure to appear (m)
Dodd, Monica Ryan, 8886 Lovell Road, Fort Oglethorpe, w/f, 29, 33, possession of meth, giving false name to law enforcement
Dodson, Shane Winston, 61 Swift Lane, Trenton, w/m, 47, failure to appear (m)
Dubois, Travis Duane, 151 Peachtree Lane, Calhoun, w/m, 36, probation violation (f)
Dworkin, Preston Ben, 972 W Circle Drive, Rossville, w/m, 22, endangering security interest, hold for other agency
Eades, Michael Knight, 75 Rowdy Lane, Rossville, w/m, 34, hold for court
Edwards, Martin Eric, 189 County Line Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 47, simple battery, battery – family violence
Evans, Victoria Ann, 1400 Wilson Road, Rossville, b/f, 39, hold for other agency
Flannagan, Britney Eugenia, 8926 Lovell Road, Hixon, Tenn., w/f, 28, DUI-drugs, seat belt violation (adults), improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to register vehicle, starburst windshield crack
Foster, Richard Lee, 895 Dry Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 35, burglary x2, criminal damage to property
Gaddis, Brandon Edward, 12 Backdraft Lane, Rossville, w/m, 24, disorderly conduct x2, marijuana possession less than oz.
Graves, Jason Dale, 2716 E Broomtown Road, LaFayette, w/m, 38, DUI, following too closely
Harris, Daniel Allan, 1042 E Lewis St., Rossville, w/m, 53, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, altered license plate, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled, revoked registration, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, seat belt violation (adult)
Hayes, Heather Udele, 304 James St., Rossville, w/f, 41, probation violation (m), giving false name, crossing guard lines with drugs or weapons, possession of meth, possession of drug related object
Henderson, Anthony Marshall, 140 Molton Lane, Ringgold, b/m, 33, following to closely, driving without valid license, failure to appear (m)
Holmes, David Ray, 414 Benton St., Apt 1, Dalton, w/m, 55, probation violation (f)
Johnson, Heather Jane, 716 Bronson St., Rossville, w/f, 46, probation violation (f)
Jones, Levi Garrette, 3109 Halls Valley Drive, Trion, w/m, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offense
Karm, Marlena Johnanna, 304 Ivy St., Rossville, w/f, 28, probation violation (f)
Keith, Shawn Alexander, w/m, 18, entering auto x4
Lacey, Charles Wilburn, 64 Thomas Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 46, failure to appear (m)
Lilly, Kevin Michael, 551 W Garden Farm Road, Rossville, w/m, 40, failure to appear (m), improper transfer of tag, window tint violation, probation violation (f)
Lofty, Michael Andrew, 31 Eaton Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 34, possession of meth, forgery, possession of drug related objects
Long, David Howard, 3251 Resaca-LaFayette Hwy 136, Sugar Valley, w/m, 45, false imprisonment, criminal trespass
Long, Morgan Danielle, 1906 Blossom Lane, Rossville, w/f, 24, aggravated assault
McAfee, Samantha Lee, 23 Homeplace Road, Rossville, w/f, 24, possession of schedule II, possession of meth, seat belt
McClure, Ladonte Lejaun, 3913 Kings Bridge Road, Chattanooga, b/m, 17, driving without license, window tint, marijuana less than oz., hands free
Meadows, Brian Scott, 2270 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, w/m, 41, possession of meth, reckless endangerment x3, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of marijuana less than oz, possession of firearm during commission of felony
Minor, Bradley Kendell, 143 Lytle Road 30, Rossville, w/m, 18, theft of services, obstruction, criminal damage to property
Mock, Aleah Nicole, 3637 Shirl Joe Lane, East Ridge, w/f, 20, 47, knowingly driving on suspended, driving without valid license
Morgan, Andrew Jason, 122 Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 32, theft by taking – (f)
Moss, Jacob Gene, 1014 Lee Ave., Rossville, w/m, 36, possession of meth
Nelson, Jonathan Paul, 30 Kelly St., Chickamauga, w/m, 32, failure to appear (m), receipt/possession of firearm by convicted felon
Owens-Androdez Victor Seth, w/m, 17, entering auto x4
Owensby, Steven Lee, 1906 Blossom Lane, Rossville, w/m, 26, aggravated assault
Parm, Richard Nathan, 503 S Main St., LaFayette, w/m, 33, terroristic threats and acts
Pasley, Gregory Lamar, 730 W James St. 214, Rossville, b/m, 44, aggravated assault - family violence, battery – family violence 1st offense (m)
Pierce, Dakota Clayton, 507 E Garden Farm Road, Rossville, w/m, 24, simple battery – family violence
Reynolds Jr., Timothy David, 242 Bryant Ave., LaFayette, w/m, 30, probation violation (m), possession of marijuana less than oz., altered license plate, seat belt violation (adults), no insurance, driving while license suspended/revoked
Roberts, Zachary Lee, 218 Spencer St., Chatsworth, w/m, 22, criminal trespass, hold for other agency
Rogers, Ronald Edward, 7 E 9th St., Chickamauga, w/m, 56, simple battery – family violence
Royal, Carli Shai, 1175 N Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 21, possession of meth
Rutledge, Hannah Grace, 4635 Hwy 337, LaFayette, w/f, 18, terroristic threats and acts
Sanchez, Derek Manuel, 708 McLemore St., LaFayette, w/m, 38, fugitive from justice
Sanders, Clayton Lavaughn, 314 Catoosa St., Rossville, w/m, 27, violate family violence order
Schoate, Elizabeth Jeanette, 807 Summitt Ave. B, Chattanooga, w/f, 39, shoplifting (m)
Sherrill, Robert Allen, w/m, 60, hold for Dade
Short III, Robert Lee, w/m, 29, failure to appear (f)
Smith, Gregory Lamar, 18611 Hwy 193, Chickamauga, w/m, 26, suspended license, child restraint, possession of meth, possession of drug related object
Streck, Brittany Nicole, 865 Van Dell Road, Rock Spring, w/f, 27, false statements and writings
Thompson, Robert Joseph, 462 Lot D SE, Chatsworth, w/m, 33, DUI-drugs
Trantham, Alexis Europa, 106 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, w/f, 32, driving while license suspended or revoked – 1st offense
Treadaway, Richard Scott, (no address given), w/m, 28, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Walker, Karen Bridgett, 145 Cannon Road, LaFayette, w/f, 39, failure to maintain lane, DUI
Ware, Dennis Randall, 809 N Chattanooga St., LaFayette, w/m, 62, DUI, leaving scene of accident
Waters, Crystal Rose, 1770 River Ridge Road, Dunlap, Tenn., w/f, 23, permitting person under the influence to drive
Wharton, Lydia Joy, 4024 Norwood Drive, Chattanooga, w/f, 21, disorderly conduct
Wisham, Stephen Andrew, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, w/m, 29, driving without a valid license, aggravated assault – family violence, false imprisonment
Zarzour, Angela Dee, 143 Lytle Road 30, Rossville, w/f, 52, theft of services, obstruction, criminal damage to property