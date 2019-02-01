Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Jan. 21-27:
Anderson, Marquita Leticia, 107 Hunt St, Rossville, b/f, 44, failure to register vehicle, removing / affixing tag, driving while suspended, brake light, no insurance
Anderton Jr., Thomas William, 104 E Oak St, Rossville, w/m, 19, possession of marijuana less than oz
Ashworth Jr., Festus Lane, 114 Mahan Ave, LaFayette, w/m, 46, possession of meth
Bell, Skye Destin, 429 Carlyle Road, Rainsville, Ala., w/m, 22, shoplifting
Bettis, Derrick Wayne, 1811 E 26th St, Chattanooga, w/m, 30, failure to stop at stop sign, driving on suspended license
Blake, Thomas Leon, 164 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, w/m, 65, possession of meth, suspended license, suspended registration, no insurance, destroy or conceal property subject to security interest
Blankenship, Brandon Kyle, 245 Harbin Court, Morganton, w/m, 26, fugitive from justice
Blankinship, David Leonard, w/m, 26, fugitive from justice
Boyd, Willie Jay, 9292 Shady Mill Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., b/m, 39, fugitive from justice (hold for other agency)
Broadrick, David Leonard, 170 Lavina Circle, Chickamauga, w/m, 30, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, probation violation (m)
Brown, Ginger Ann, 219 Thomas St, Soddy Daisy, Tenn., failure to appear (m)
Brown II, Hervert Laverne, 1748 County Road 91, Stevenson, Ala., failure to secure load, failure to register vehicle, tail lights/lenses required, possession of meth, abandonment of dangerous drugs/controlled substance
Brown Sr, Michael Edward, 1002 Central Drive, Hixson, Tenn., w/m, 60, probation violation (f)
Buchanan, Micah Devaughn, 717 Glenn St, Rossville, b/m, 27, simple battery – family violence
Burse, Nicholas Depaul, PO Box 367, Chickamauga, b/m, 38, hold for court
Cagle, Michael Shane, 272 Jerror Road, Spring City, Tenn., w/m, 42, forgery-2nd degree
Caldwell, David Charles Floyd, 143 Burlington Drive, Rossville, w/m, 32, probation violation (f)
Chapman, Heather Nicole, 108 Boy Scout Road, LaFayette, w/f, 35, probation violation (m)
Clements, Elisic Shamar, 105 Warrenfells St, LaFayette, b/m, 19, possession of hydrocodone, gang – unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate criminal activity
Collazo, Travis Lee, 186 Wendy Lane, Rossville, w/m, 31, possession of meth, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag to conceal identity of vehicle
Conley, Eric James, 12 S Lynn Circle, Rossville, w/m, 21, public drunk
Conner, Monique Mona, 810 W 44th St, Chattanooga, b/f, 42, shoplifting, no proof of insurance, driving with license suspended/revoked
Couch, Katlin Nichole, 429 Carlyle Road, Rainsville, Ala., w/f, 22, shoplifting
Crane, Elden Grady, 73 Ben Holmes Drive, Ringgold, w/m, 41, probation violation (m), DUI - drugs
Darden, Diaz Hamilton, 6405 Yielding Road, Harrison, Tenn., b/m, 24, driving on suspended/revoked license, improper transfer of license plate/decal, seat belt violation (adults)
Davenport, Charles Justin, 176 Winding Lane, Trenton, w/m, 32, criminal trespass
Deville, Angela Lorraine, 124 Hayes St, Fort Oglethorpe, w/f, 27, driving on suspended license
Ellis III, Thomas, 904 Thompson St, LaFayette, b/m, 48, driving on suspended, expired registration
Emert, Lee Charles, (no address given), w/m, 38, forgery 3rd degree ($1,500 or more)
Emmich, Leandra Celeste, 2007 Carol St, Rossville, w/f, 54, possession of meth, unlicensed, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not kept in original container, hold for Whitfield
Felish, Mallory Rose, 108 Morse Drive, Flintstone, w/f, 32, probation violation – felony
Gibson, Kenneth Lloyd, 1319 E Sherry Drive, Rossville, w/m, 40, driving while unlicensed (m)
Goss, Kevin Wayne, 6669 N Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 47, possession of meth
Gravitt, Renva Sue, 10 Blue Bird St. Rossville, w/f, 52, criminal trespass, theft by taking (m)
Green, Jeremy Daniel, 311 Waddell St., Rome, w/m, 43, failure to appear (m)
Harris, Jack Lamar, 539 Davis Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 58, battery – family violence (m), false imprisonment, receipt, transfer or possession of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, exploitation/intimidation of disabled/elderly adults, terroristic threats and acts, aggravated assault
Hixon, Lisa Renee, 603 Fargo Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, w/f, 53, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, obstruction of officers (m)
Holland, Mark Edward, 875 Shipp Road, LaFayette, w/m, 47, destroy/remove/conceal/transfer deal with property subject to security interest
Holt, Zebulon Price, w/m, 39, back from Rossville court
Hull, Justin Wayne, 3454 Lakeview Drive, Rossville, w/m, 27, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI - 0.08 or more
Jones, Autumn Joyce Paulette, 1412 Trion Hwy, LaFayette, w/f, 17, possession of meth
Jones, Cody Edward, 130 Hill View Road, Tunnel Hill, w/m, 27, simple assault – family violence
Justice, Douglas Lance, 76 Virginia Ave, Rossville, w/m, 37, possession of meth, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance
Kerr, Devon Lee, w/m, 34, to be transported
Kisner, Brian Andrew, 55 Pell Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 72, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device
Long, Jessica Kaye, 487 Lee Clarkson Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 33, DUI - 0.08 or more, failure to maintain lane
Mann, Jeffery Houston, 307 S Main St Apt 13, LaFayette, w/m, 22, driving unlicensed (m), no insurance
McCormick, Steven Alan, 302 Glenn St, LaFayette, w/m, 26, failure to appear (m)
Melton, Brianna Nichole, 108 Hardin Road, Chickamauga, b/f, 21, possession of meth, crossing the guard line with weapons, intoxicants, or drugs, driving while license suspended or revoked - 1st offense,
Millican, Chadrick Leron, 322 Little Egypt Road, Summerville, w/m, 39, possession than more than 1 oz of marijuana (f), sale, distribution, or possession of dangerous drugs
Millsaps, Michael Eugene, 130 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, w/m, 50, probation violation (m)
Motley II, Jimmy Michael, 316 Hogan Circle, Rossville, w/m, 32, obstruction of officers (m), probation violation (f), giving false, name, address, DOB, forgery-2nd
Nixon, Shyla Dawn, 14151 Hwy 151, Trion, w/f, 18, theft by shoplifting (m)
Norwood, Ian Michelle, 9 Virginia Ave, Rossville, w/f, 38, failure to appear (m)
Orr, Robbie Jean, 1111 Grove St Apt A, Chattanooga, b/f, 50, shoplifting (m)
Orton, Tristyn Cassidy Faith, 710 Shelly Lane C, Rossville, w/f, 19, probation violation (f), possession of marijuana less than oz
Pate, Shadoe Stephen, 51 White Roe Road, Rossville, w/m, 28, leaving scene of accident, driving on suspended license
Patterson, Nathaniel Robin, 410 Reynolds Bridge Road, Ocoee, Tenn., w/m, 33, possession of marijuana less than oz, traffic control, no insurance
Quarles, Jerrell Lee, 1413 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
Ramsey, David Joseph, 209 E Locust St, Covington, Va., w/m, 37, aggravated assault, battery – family violence (m)
Ray, Johnathan Andrew, 184 Denson Road, Summerville, w/m, 31, probation violation (m)
Ragel, Collin Guy, 102 Ed Winters Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 57, public drunk
Rhineburger, Michael Lynn, 195 E Pine St, Rossville, w/m, 42, probation violation (m)
Rogers, Ronald Edward, 7 E 9th St, Chickamauga, w/m, 56, simple assault – family violence
Shelton, Calvin Antonio, 203 W Main St Apt 201, LaFayette, b/m, 43, public intoxication, simple battery, aggravated assault – family violence, possession of firearm or knife during attempt to commit felony
Sherard, Anthony Clarence, 4313 Tennessee Ave Apt 3, Chattanooga, b/m, 28, driving on suspended/revoked license, failure to obey stop or yield sign
Shirley, Jerry Lee, 22 Home Place, Rossville, w/m, 52, violation of parole
Simpson, Mellisa Ann, 304 James St, Rossville, w/f, 29, hold for Whitfield County
Sims, Gabriel Alexander, 1412 Trion Hwy, LaFayette, w/m, 19, possession of meth, gang – unlawful person employed/associated with gang to conduct/participate criminal activity
Stafford, Jennifer Maurine, 600 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, w/f, 52, theft by taking (m)
Stoop, Tyson Stanley, 8173 Mustang Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., w/m, 28, probation violation (f)
Swanson, Elizabeth Ashley, 1024 Jamestown Road, Menlo, w/f, 32, criminal trespass
Taylor, James Edward, 606 Union Ave, Rossville, w/m, 60, probation violation (f)
Thompson, Michael Christopher, 38 Jessie Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 43, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle
Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, 143 Jenkins Road, Rossville, w/f, 49, theft by taking (m), probation violation (m)
Watson, Jeremy Cole, w/m, 30, to be transported
Wint, Joseph Matthew, 219 Partin Lane, Ringgold, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
Wood, Selena Elizabeth, 6714 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/f, 37, possession of meth, possession drug related objects, failure to maintain lane, obstruction of law enforcement (m)
Wright, Michael Jay, 93 Morrison Lane, Chickamauga, w/m, 43, probation violation (f)
Young, Samuel Paul, 711 S Hamilton St, Dalton, w/m, 37, failure to appear (m)