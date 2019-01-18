Here is the Walker County arrest/booking report for Jan. 7-12:
Adcock, Shean Curtis Cameron, 250 Allen St., Summerville, w/m, 18, marijuana possession less than oz, possession of schedule IV substance
Albertson, Gordon Kirk, 68 Cardinal Road SE, Calhoun, w/m, 51, probation violation (f)
Baker, Dana Michelle, w/f, 43, probation violation (f), possession of meth, obstruction of officer (m)
Binford, J T Henderson, 725 Richardson St., Rossville, b/m, 39, parole violation
Bradley, Daniel Keith, 1185 Garrett’s Chapel Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 43, crossing guard line with weapons or drugs, affray, possession of marijuana less oz.
Bradley, James Edward, 911 Moore Road, LaFayette, w/m, 34, battery
Bruno-Mendez, Tristian, 709 Patterson Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended/revoked – 1st offense, not moving over for emergency vehicle
Bryson, Megan Nicole, 561 Hiawatha Circle, Chickamauga, w/f, 33, trafficking heroin, possession of meth, hold for other agency
Bush, Demetric Latez, 5608 Hwy 58, Chattanooga, b/m, 22, possession of marijuana less than oz, no insurance, tinted windshield
Capps, Joshua Alan, 208 Robert E Lee St, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, 27, probation violation (m), giving false name, address, etc. to officer
Carrington Tiffany Hope, 237 Bell Court, Chickamauga, w/f, 27, probation violation (f)
Chambers, Austin Dale, 1418 Happy Valley Road, Rossville, w/m, 26, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement x5
Childs, Heather Lee, 95 Cannon Lane, LaFayette, w/f, 27, possession of meth
Clawson, Marvin Dalton, 208 Durance Road, Flintstone, w/m, 44, simple battery – family violence
Cohen, Cassie Rayanna, 381 Pledger Pkwy, LaFayette, w/f, 20, simple battery – family violence
Craig, Jessica Marie, 204 Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, w/f, 20, probation violation (f)
Daly, Danielle Michayla, 12170 Seventh Ave, Cincinnati, Ohio, w/f, 27, theft by taking (f)
Davis, Christopher Lee, w/m, 45, back from hospital
Defriese Jr., Jerry Shannon, 3976 Kensington Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 22, possession of marijuana more than 1 oz
Denton, Christopher Brady, 144 Dupree Road, Summerville, w/m, 35, probation violation
Dixon, Barry Lynn, 1002 Evaline St. LaFayette, b/m, 41, violation of temporary protective order
Dodd, Sharon Elizabeth, 250 Allen St., Summerville, w/f, 20, marijuana possession of less than oz., possession of schedule IV substance,
Duckett, Misti Dawn, 13 Hunter Drive, Rossville, w/f, 30, battery – family violence x2, criminal trespass x2, cruelty to children 3rd degree
Dykes, Billy Joe, 1375 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, w/m, 30, theft by taking (f)
Dykes, James Nathan, 1375 Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, w/m, 39, theft by taking (f)
Feagin, Joshua Wayne, 1440 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, w/m, 34, burglary 1st degree, failure to appear (m)
Fisher, Hunter Ashton, 604 Trove Drive, Rome, w/m, 19, false statements and writings
Floyd, Terry Jerome, 3246 Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, w/m, 40, battery – (f)
Fowler, Steven Eric, 17 Peardon Lane, Flintstone, w/m, 39, possession of meth
Gant, Tabitha Nichole, 635 N Sherry Drive, Rossville, w/f, 33, possession of meth with intent, use of communication device to commit felony
Garrett, Dustin Paul, 202 Hidden Valley Road, LaFayette, w/m, 25, possession of meth, possession of firearm, communication device to commit felony
Gideon, Terri Lynn, 307 S Main St. #5, LaFayette, w/f, 57, possession of schedule IV, possession of marijuana less than oz
Green, Coy Tyler, 1135 Campbell Ave. Apt E39, LaFayette, w/m, 26, battery – family violence, obstructing or hindering person making emergency telephone call, cruelty to children 3rd degree
Gregory, Melissa Ann, 411 E Gordon Ave., Rossville, w/f, 30, hold for court
Griffin, Ronnie Kyle, 8432 Hwy 151, LaFayette, w/m, 28, probation violation (m)
Groomes, Timothy Maurice, 1327 Huffman Road, LaFayette, w/m, 33, probation violation
Heberer, Steven Brian, 342 Edgeman Circle, Ringgold, w/m, 28, trafficking heroin, possession of firearm by convicted felon x3, possession of meth
Henegar, David Jacob, w/m, 23, back from hospital
Hickman, William Wayne, 208 Walthall Ave., Chickamauga, w/m, 65, aggravated assault, criminal trespass, pedestrian under the influence, terroristic threats and acts
Holmes, Taylor Dawn, 139 Spruce St., Chickamauga, w/f, 25, driving while license suspended or revoked 1st offence, open container violation, improper use of radios or mobile phones, tag light required,
Holt, Zebulon Price, 1209 Indian Ave DA, Rossville, w/m, 59, failure to appear (m)
Howell, Marquis Larell, 622 Darwin Lane, LaFayette, b/m, 22, possession of meth
Hurst, Trace Kameron, 1170 Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 19, simple battery, terroristic threats, criminal trespass
Jackson, Trevor Kelsey, 251 E Circle Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, w/m, possession of marijuana less than oz
Kahn, Eric Kristopher, w/m, 31, possession of meth, trafficking heroin
Kilgore, Bridgette Nicole, 718 Cherokee Trail, Rossville, w/f, 29, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking of meth
Klimp, Kendall Grace, 3 Canary Lane, Rossville, w/f, 17, theft by taking motor vehicle
Lankford, Carl Robert, 102 Rowland Ave., Rossville, w/m, 63, probation violation (f)
Lawhon, Jason Maverick, 110 Sammons Drive, Chickamauga, w/m, 37, criminal trespass
Lee, Cory Gage, 1142 Bronco Road, LaFayette, b/m, 24, possession of meth
Mahaffey, Janelle Paige, 70 Faith Lane, Ringgold, w/f, 24, probation violation (f)
Marsh, Deonte Donrail, 79 Marsh Drive, Chickamauga, b/m, 26, possession of meth, possession drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement
Mathis, Derrick Trayon, 2601 E 44th St., Chattanooga, b/m, 45, theft by shoplifting
Mathis, Miles Andrew, 613 Beaumont Road, Rock Spring, w/m, 36, obstruction of law enforcement (m), interference with child custody
McKeehan, James Lawrence, 86 Harley Lee Drive, LaFayette, w/m, 38, probation violation (f)
Mckeehan, Stacy Lynn, w/f, 34, hold for other agency
McPherson, James Gregory, 302 Lower Dawnville Road, Dalton, w/m, 49, theft by shoplifting (m) x3
Meadows, James Weston, w/m, 53, hold for Catoosa County
Meschino, Crystal Lynn, 1 Carol Lane Apt A, Rossville, w/f, 31, theft by shoplifting (m)
Moore, Bruce Darnell, 826 Woodmore Lane, Chattanooga, b/m, 54, theft by shoplifting (m)
Moore, Charles Iz, 116 Spruce St., Rossville, b/m, 28, possession of meth
Moore, Robert Lee, 773 Salem Road, Rossville, w/m, 37, possession of firearm by convicted felon, communication device to commit felony, possession of heroin, trafficking of meth
Neal, Daniel Lee, 211 N Chattanooga St., LaFayette, b/m, 60, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, failure to maintain lane
Parker, Hannah Louise, 143 Hogg Lane, LaFayette, w/f, 23, probation violation (f)
Payne, Joshua Alexander, 1212 W North Main St 41, LaFayette, w/m, 23, disorderly conduct
Peace, Ashley Lauren, 426 Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, w/f, 33, probation violation (f)
Pickard, Vada Leanne, 853 E Reed Road, LaFayette, probation violation (f), failure to appear 3x (m)
Pryor, Desmond Jevon, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, b/m, 18, possession of meth
Ramey, Cody Preston, 1054 Ramey Road, Trion, w/m, 29, probation violation (m), failure to appear (m)
Ray, Cedric Lebron, 112 Battle Farm Court, Rock Spring, b/m, 34, aggravated assault, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, obstruction of law enforcement
Rivera, Rolando Felipe, 783 Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, h/m, 36, carrying a concealed weapon, aggravated assault on law enforcement, possession of firearm by convicted felon, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, possession of meth, possession of drug related objects, seat belt violation, obstruction of law enforcement
Robitaille, Donovan Allan, 5314 Misty Valley Drive, Ooltewah, w/m, 32, possession of schedule II, failure to maintain lane, driving on suspended license
Roden, Christopher Lynn, 465 Old Ascalon Road, Rising Fawn, w/m, 31, DUI, obstruction of law enforcement
Selvidge, Monte Wayne, 510 Graham Circle, Rock Spring, w/m, 60, obscene internet contact with child, possess of schedule II controlled substance
Shaw, David Tyler, 1422 Wilson Road, Rossville, w/m, 26, contempt of civil court
Shutters, Hillary Gale, 1115 Perry St., Chattanooga, w/f, 35, possession of meth, probation violation (f), failure to appear (m)
Simmons, Jeremy Dee, 300 Cooper St. 703, LaFayette, w/m, 37, bell battery – family violence
Sipsy, Christian Jennings, 1170 N Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, w/m, 18, possession of meth
Sipsy, Joseph Scott, 509 Bradley Ave., LaFayette, w/m, 41, possession of meth, obstruction of officer
Snider, Dustin Kyle, 215 Indiana St., LaFayette, w/m, 28, failure to appear (f), giving false name
Stanton, Kristian Cameron, 444 Bell Buckle-Wartrace Road, Bell Buckle, Tenn., w/m, 24, failure to appear (f)
Stephens, Joshua Brian, 344 Billy Dean Drive, Jefferson, w/m, 28, trafficking heroin, possession of meth, possession of firearm by convicted felony
Stevens, William Ryan, 122 Laminack Circle, LaFayette, w/m, 26, forgery – 4th degree
Stewart, Lavon Curtis, 33 Hunter Circle, Rossville, b/m, 33, possession of marijuana less than oz., possession of meth
Suttle, Nicholas Jade, 714 Henderson Street, LaFayette, b/m, 38, parole violation
Tate, Amber Lynn, 3001 Chase Road, Rossville, w/f, 33, driving while license suspended/revoked – 1st offense
Thorton, Samantha Jean, 117 Cleveland Road, Rossville, w/f, 31, possession of meth, possession of marijuana less than oz
Thrift, Robert Ray, 782 Salem Road, Rossville, w/m, 49, possession of meth, possession of drug related object, driving on suspended license, seat belt violation
Tinker, Kaitlyn Naomi, 1127 W Nickajack Road, Ringgold, w/f, 27, seat belt violation, possession of meth, possession of drug related object
Tocknell, Justin Daniel, 1550 E State Line Road, Rossville, w/m, 34, probation violation (f)
Underwood, Christopher Gale, 435 Inman St. W, Cleveland, w/m, 46, failure to appear (f)
Vandergriff, Shannon Nicole, 15 Magnolia St, Rossville, w/f, 24, failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI
Vandergriff, Tracy Dawn, 143 Jenkins Road, Rossville, w/f, 49, false report of a crime
Vasquez-Perez, Melvin Tereso, 2819 Third Ave, Chattanooga, h/m, 24, failure to maintain lane, driving while uninsured
Vernon, Chelesea Nicole, w/f, 33, sentenced waiting transport
Walston, Easton River Corey, 66 Harley Lee Road, LaFayette, w/m, driving on suspended license
Ward, Ralph Clay, w/m, 50, hold for court
Watkins, Orlando Artez, 2210 Bennett Ave., Chattanooga, b/m, 28, failure to appear (f)
Weathers, Audreana Michelle, 203 Crawford Drive, LaFayette, w/f, 39, hold for court
Welden, Joseph Trey, w/m, 24, return from court
Wheeler, Malachai Angleo, 105 Warrenfells St., LaFayette, b/m, 18, failure to appear (m)
Wimpy, Tiffany Amber, 910 LaFayette Road, Rossville, w/f, possession of cocaine, possession of schedule IV substance, possession of marijuana less than oz
Woods, James Wayne, 104 Tinney Road, Trion, w/m, 23, probation violation (f)
Wooten, William Junior, 18 Glasscock Road, Rossville, w/m, 46, driving on suspended license
Yarnell, Christopher Gregory, 1763 Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold, w/m, 28, possession of meth, seat belt violation, possession of drug related object, hold for other agency