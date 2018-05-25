Thursday, May 17
Savannah Brooke Turner, 20, Lytle Road, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, driving without a valid license
Derrell Lashaun Evans, 27, Walters Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, no insurance
Tristyn Cassidy Faith Orton, 18, felony probation violation
Anibal Brovo Sanchez, 25, Davis Street, Dunlap, Tenn., speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, no insurance, driving without a valid license
Earl Hines, 21, Bragg Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, speeding
Patricia Erline Burkett, 40, Burkett Drive, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Glenn Brian Teague, 47, Cross Street, Chickamauga, concealing identity of a vehicle, failure to secure load causing litter, reckless driving, expired license plate, DUI-alcohol
Brittany Anne Tipton, 20, Indian Avenue, Rossville, marijuana possession
Perry Jamah Ramsey, 27, Bronco Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Jesse Elbert Stamps, 27, homeless, fugitive from justice
Annie Louise Wallin, 47, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, failure to appear
Megan Nicole Peck, 32, Taggert Drive, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Mario Rolando Ruiz, 20, Haney Drive, Chattanooga, hold for other agency, driving without a valid license, no insurance, speeding
Joseph Wade Williams, 35, Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, hold for court only
Harlen Shields Norton, 56, Moore Avenue, LaFayette, hold for court only
Robert Lee Longley, 48, Sarasota Drive, Hixson, Tenn. Failure to appear
Tommy Trucker Collins, 28, Edwards Lane, Ringgold, terroristic threats and acts
David Lee Collins, 51, Missionary Avenue, Rossville, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Zachary Darrell Lemons, 25, Miller Trail, Rising Fawn, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Friday, May 18
Daniel Mark Van Nice, 58, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, rape strong-arm, incest
Joe Clifford Geren, 25, Wilson Street, Rossville, simple battery-family violence
Andrew Allen Sizemore, 41, Lynn Circle Rossville, failure to appear
Carlie Shai Royal, 21, Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Kimberly Marie Abercrombie, 34, Shaw Lane, Benton, Tenn., crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required ½ half hour after sunset-½ half hour before sunrise, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Marquis Larell Howell, 22, Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, violation of probation
Earl Lewis Alexander, 52, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, fugitive from justice
John Deforrest Norman, 49, Simmons Tawzer Lane, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Ricardo Efrain Ortiz, 19, Liberty Drive, Dalton, loitering and prowling, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Shanna Breanne Bryant, 20, Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, Ga., marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, loitering and prowling
Shane Jeffery Lewis, 24, Marlie Circle, Cleveland, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Lena Danielle Smith, 24, Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, driving without license on person, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked
Lebron Williams, 34, Appling Avenue, Chattanooga, improper transfer of license plate/decal, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Raymond Parker Myers, 33, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked
Brett Allen Bryant, 27, Adam Gage Court, Rock Spring, cruelty to children (x2), aggravated battery
Robert Mark Bradley, 24, Longwood Street, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
John Evette Eaker, 32, Lee Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Saturday, May 19
Justin Grant Gentry, 28, Carolyn street, Trion, theft by receiving stolen property-felony
Kyle James Craig, 24, Sherwood Forest Drive, Ringgold, fleeing/attempting to elude police, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense (x3), aggravated assault on law enforcement (x2), reckless driving, failure to obey stop sigh or yield after stopping (x2), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (x2), fail to yield while turning left, improper left turn, improper right turn, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, failure to obey traffic control device (x2), failure to obey police/fireman/crossing/ guard/other authorized person directing traffic, driving wrong side of road, passing within 200 fee of oncoming traffic, improper passing in no passing zone, passing on hill or curve, seat belts violation (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked, destroying or causing serious/debilitating injury to police dog or horse, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony (x2), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, speeding
Jeffery Wade Anthony, 40, West Circle Drive, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Amber Leann Cagle, 31, Orchard Knob Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely
Darrell Edward Butler, 35, Bronco Road, LaFayette, no insurance, no license plate, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked
Robert Ray Thrift, 48, Salem Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Dean Ray Ridley, Jr., 27, Jones Street, LaFayette, felony failure to appear
Jerome Anthony Marsh, Jr., 30, West 8th Street, Chickamauga, disorderly conduct
Rhonda Ila Townson, 47, East Gordon Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs
Edward Lawuan Garth, 31, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, May 20
Erin Lee Nelson, 33, Halls Mill Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Anthony Robert Giles, 28, Nave Drive, Chickamauga, failure to obey traffic control device, expired or no drivers license, texting while driving, driving on roadway closed to public
Xavier Kaine Landa, 19, Pineridge Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, no license plate, no insurance
Angel Marie Jenkins, 41, Claire Street, Rossville, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked
Travis William Nichols, 46, Nave Drive, Chickamauga, DUI-alcohol, no insurance
Charly Nichole Gentry, 21, Dogwood Road, Tunnel Hill, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol
Patrick Allen Elliot, 31, Blue Bird Lane, Rossville, no insurance, expired license plate, fugitive from justice, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
Monday, May 21
Rolando Rivera, 35, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance
Coty Blane Pendergrass, 23, Mohawk Street, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children, battery-family violence
David Reece Vest, 63, Main Street, LaFayette, simple battery
Brenda Gail Cross, 67, Blue Hole Road, LaFayette, battery
Shannon Yvonne Waters, 40, Hollywood Drive Rossville, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked
Yessi Mariela Morales-Rodriguez, 25, Breezy Trail, Rossville, driving without a valid license
Tara Beverly Thomas, 33, McClulley Road, Guild, Tenn., felony failure to appear
Crystal Danielle Johnson, 32, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, hold for court only
Robin Lynn Redd, 32, state Highway 140, Adairsville, Ga., violation of probation
Terry James Miller, 38, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, hold for court only
Justin Samuel Clayton, 32, Cherokee Trail, Rossville, felony theft by shoplifting
Tuesday, May 22
Matthew Tyler Webb, 27, Hall Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Terry Jerome Floyd, 39, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation of probation
Marvin Edward Howerin, 68, Signal Drive, Rossville, failure to appear
Teanna Marie Henson, 48, Proffitt Hill Lane, Decatur, Tenn., felony failure to appear
Carley Dianna Holland, 34, Shipp Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Tyler Robert Abercrombie, 24, Holcomb Road, Ringgold, failure to appear
Dominque Latrell Bonds, 28, Woodbrook Drive, Chattanooga, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tampering with evidence-felony
Mary Elizabeth Williams, 43, Windy Trail, Lookout Mountain, Ga., contempt of court
Paul Dewayne Terry, 44, Oxford Drive, Hixson, Tenn., felony probation violation
Joshua Dee Frazier, 34, Lytle Road, Rossville, probation violation
Gary Todd Magin, Jr., 31, Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, felony probation violation
Wednesday, May 23
Martha Nicole Bryant, 33, Airport Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine
Tommy Wayne Painter, 39, Painter Lane, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Dameon Lajuan Ross, 41, Wilson Street, Chattanooga, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked
Tony Allen Penson, 48, Jones Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Heath Adam Reynolds, 37, Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Jones Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Kelly Renee Hickman, 40, Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga, theft by taking