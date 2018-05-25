Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, May 17

Savannah Brooke Turner, 20, Lytle Road, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, driving without a valid license

Derrell Lashaun Evans, 27, Walters Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, no insurance

Tristyn Cassidy Faith Orton, 18, felony probation violation

Anibal Brovo Sanchez, 25, Davis Street, Dunlap, Tenn., speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, no insurance, driving without a valid license

Earl Hines, 21, Bragg Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, speeding

Patricia Erline Burkett, 40, Burkett Drive, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Glenn Brian Teague, 47, Cross Street, Chickamauga, concealing identity of a vehicle, failure to secure load causing litter, reckless driving, expired license plate, DUI-alcohol

Brittany Anne Tipton, 20, Indian Avenue, Rossville, marijuana possession

Perry Jamah Ramsey, 27, Bronco Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Jesse Elbert Stamps, 27, homeless, fugitive from justice

Annie Louise Wallin, 47, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, failure to appear

Megan Nicole Peck, 32, Taggert Drive, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Mario Rolando Ruiz, 20, Haney Drive, Chattanooga, hold for other agency, driving without a valid license, no insurance, speeding

Joseph Wade Williams, 35, Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, hold for court only

Harlen Shields Norton, 56, Moore Avenue, LaFayette, hold for court only

Robert Lee Longley, 48, Sarasota Drive, Hixson, Tenn. Failure to appear

Tommy Trucker Collins, 28, Edwards Lane, Ringgold, terroristic threats and acts

David Lee Collins, 51, Missionary Avenue, Rossville, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Zachary Darrell Lemons, 25, Miller Trail, Rising Fawn, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Friday, May 18

Daniel Mark Van Nice, 58, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, rape strong-arm, incest

Joe Clifford Geren, 25, Wilson Street, Rossville, simple battery-family violence

Andrew Allen Sizemore, 41, Lynn Circle Rossville, failure to appear

Carlie Shai Royal, 21, Long Hollow Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Kimberly Marie Abercrombie, 34, Shaw Lane, Benton, Tenn., crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, lighted headlights/other lights required ½ half hour after sunset-½ half hour before sunrise, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Marquis Larell Howell, 22, Brown Estates Drive, LaFayette, violation of probation

Earl Lewis Alexander, 52, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, fugitive from justice

John Deforrest Norman, 49, Simmons Tawzer Lane, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Ricardo Efrain Ortiz, 19, Liberty Drive, Dalton, loitering and prowling, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Shanna Breanne Bryant, 20, Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, Ga., marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects, loitering and prowling

Shane Jeffery Lewis, 24, Marlie Circle, Cleveland, Tenn., possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Lena Danielle Smith, 24, Hamilton Drive, Chickamauga, driving without license on person, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked

Lebron Williams, 34, Appling Avenue, Chattanooga, improper transfer of license plate/decal, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Raymond Parker Myers, 33, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, driving while license suspended or revoked

Brett Allen Bryant, 27, Adam Gage Court, Rock Spring, cruelty to children (x2), aggravated battery

Robert Mark Bradley, 24, Longwood Street, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

John Evette Eaker, 32, Lee Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Saturday, May 19

Justin Grant Gentry, 28, Carolyn street, Trion, theft by receiving stolen property-felony

Kyle James Craig, 24, Sherwood Forest Drive, Ringgold, fleeing/attempting to elude police, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense (x3), aggravated assault on law enforcement (x2), reckless driving, failure to obey stop sigh or yield after stopping (x2), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane (x2), fail to yield while turning left, improper left turn, improper right turn, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, failure to obey traffic control device (x2), failure to obey police/fireman/crossing/ guard/other authorized person directing traffic, driving wrong side of road, passing within 200 fee of oncoming traffic, improper passing in no passing zone, passing on hill or curve, seat belts violation (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked, destroying or causing serious/debilitating injury to police dog or horse, simple battery against police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony (x2), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving, speeding

Jeffery Wade Anthony, 40, West Circle Drive, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Amber Leann Cagle, 31, Orchard Knob Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely

Darrell Edward Butler, 35, Bronco Road, LaFayette, no insurance, no license plate, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked

Robert Ray Thrift, 48, Salem Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Dean Ray Ridley, Jr., 27, Jones Street, LaFayette, felony failure to appear

Jerome Anthony Marsh, Jr., 30, West 8th Street, Chickamauga, disorderly conduct

Rhonda Ila Townson, 47, East Gordon Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs

Edward Lawuan Garth, 31, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, May 20

Erin Lee Nelson, 33, Halls Mill Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Anthony Robert Giles, 28, Nave Drive, Chickamauga, failure to obey traffic control device, expired or no drivers license, texting while driving, driving on roadway closed to public

Xavier Kaine Landa, 19, Pineridge Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey traffic control device, no license plate, no insurance

Angel Marie Jenkins, 41, Claire Street, Rossville, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked

Travis William Nichols, 46, Nave Drive, Chickamauga, DUI-alcohol, no insurance

Charly Nichole Gentry, 21, Dogwood Road, Tunnel Hill, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol

Patrick Allen Elliot, 31, Blue Bird Lane, Rossville, no insurance, expired license plate, fugitive from justice, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked

Monday, May 21

Rolando Rivera, 35, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving without a valid license, no proof of insurance

Coty Blane Pendergrass, 23, Mohawk Street, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to children, battery-family violence

David Reece Vest, 63, Main Street, LaFayette, simple battery

Brenda Gail Cross, 67, Blue Hole Road, LaFayette, battery

Shannon Yvonne Waters, 40, Hollywood Drive Rossville, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked

Yessi Mariela Morales-Rodriguez, 25, Breezy Trail, Rossville, driving without a valid license

Tara Beverly Thomas, 33, McClulley Road, Guild, Tenn., felony failure to appear

Crystal Danielle Johnson, 32, Mission Ridge Road, Rossville, hold for court only

Robin Lynn Redd, 32, state Highway 140, Adairsville, Ga., violation of probation

Terry James Miller, 38, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, hold for court only

Justin Samuel Clayton, 32, Cherokee Trail, Rossville, felony theft by shoplifting

Tuesday, May 22

Matthew Tyler Webb, 27, Hall Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Terry Jerome Floyd, 39, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, violation of probation

Marvin Edward Howerin, 68, Signal Drive, Rossville, failure to appear

Teanna Marie Henson, 48, Proffitt Hill Lane, Decatur, Tenn., felony failure to appear

Carley Dianna Holland, 34, Shipp Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Tyler Robert Abercrombie, 24, Holcomb Road, Ringgold, failure to appear

Dominque Latrell Bonds, 28, Woodbrook Drive, Chattanooga, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, tampering with evidence-felony

Mary Elizabeth Williams, 43, Windy Trail, Lookout Mountain, Ga., contempt of court

Paul Dewayne Terry, 44, Oxford Drive, Hixson, Tenn., felony probation violation

Joshua Dee Frazier, 34, Lytle Road, Rossville, probation violation

Gary Todd Magin, Jr., 31, Van Dell Drive, Rock Spring, felony probation violation

Wednesday, May 23

Martha Nicole Bryant, 33, Airport Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine

Tommy Wayne Painter, 39, Painter Lane, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Dameon Lajuan Ross, 41, Wilson Street, Chattanooga, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked

Tony Allen Penson, 48, Jones Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Heath Adam Reynolds, 37, Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Jones Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Kelly Renee Hickman, 40, Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga, theft by taking

