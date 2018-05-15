Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, May 3

Steven Lee Mosier, 22, Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, terroristic threats and acts

Michael Wayne Davidson, 55, Middle Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., marijuana possession

Cameron Jodon Bartley, 34, Jim Petty Road, Crandall, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked

Joshua Larry Osburn, 32, James Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Ellen Michelle Barley, 62, Bragg Circle, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol

Carl Houston Layne, III, 28, Tyner Lane, Harrison, Tenn., ignition interlock violations, DUI-alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Bryson McDaniel Hammond, 20, Pearl Street, Chickamauga, fail to report accident with injury/death, DUI-refusal

Trevor Kelsey Jackson, 20, James Avenue, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Quenton Devon Montomery, 22, Johnson Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Jeffery Wade Anthony, 40, West Circle Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court

Tony Lewis Ellis, 50, Locharbor Court, Sanford, Fla., fugitive from justice

Oliver Tilman Cook, 36, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation, felony failure to appear

Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court

Dwana Ann Medlin, 57, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/residents (x2)

Heahter Lynn Lawson, 33, Hall Street, LaFayette, theft by conversion

Brandon Christopher Brown, 24, Hall Street, LaFayette, theft by conversion

Friday, May 4

Justin Cordell Baxter, 20, Alex Circle, Ringgold, no insurance, expired license plate, driving without a valid license

Carl Dominique Maples, 34, Powell Road, LaFayette, simple battery, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Christopher Brian Pence, 34, Kemp Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, violation family violence order, failure to register vehicle, no insurance driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Nikita Jane Helton, 31, Drew Lane, LaFayette, battery-family violence

Balil Arif Weems, 37, Hooker Road, Benton, Tenn., bond surrender, failure to appear, felony failure to appear, felony probation violation

Jason Arthur Tate, 41, East Hills Road, Jasper, Tenn., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle

Clifford Henry Davis, Jr., 36, Hilltop Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, marijuana possession

Brian Douglas Stephens, 40, Fields Drive, Rock Spring, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicant/drugs, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches

Sandra Louise Wrape, 43, Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, theft by shoplifting

Curtis Leon Provens, 51, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI-alcohol

Dios Del Del Angel, 44, Sevier Street, Hixson, Tenn., open container violation veer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked

William Clifford Chase, 58, Moore Avenue, LaFayette, theft by deception

Jason Clay Rosson, 34, Beech Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Ralph Bruce Piper, 55, Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., habitual violator, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, felony theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked

Nick Dwaine Gordon, 58, Shadow Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., felony failure to appear

Nigel Roy Winfield, 41, Stoker Circle, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking, theft by taking

Daniel Rayburn Coates, 38, Briggs Avenue, Red bank, Tenn., felony probation violation

Sonia Victori Ramirez-Mendez, 21, East Third Street, Chattanooga, felony failure to appear (x2), bond surrender (x3)

Steven Carl Graham, 36, Spruce street, Chickamauga, violation of family violence order

Sharminey Santineak Bailey, 27, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, failure to appear, felony failure to appear (x2)

Saturday, May 5

Stephen Bobby Laymon, 35, state Highway 337, LaFayette, aggravated assault (x9)

Mary Morgan Carter, 27, Hunter Circle, Rossville, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jimmy Dale Stinnett, 52, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, failure to appear

Ricky Ervin Arnold, 34, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear

Sumer Destardi Crisp, 29, Chambers Street, Rossville, criminal trespass, pedestrian under the influence (PUI)

John Franklin Kirk, 48, West Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Clara Renea Sharp, 39, Carroll Lane, Rossville, no insurance, altered license, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ashley Nichole Lawson, 28, Valentine Drive, Rossville, battery-family violence

Eric Lynn Bradley, 32, state Highway 151, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping

Sunday, May 6

Makayla Kendall Speaks, 21, Hackett Mill Road, Ringgold, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, false statements and writings/concealment of facts

Jacob Mark Buckner, 25, Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, burglary, interference with government property-felony, criminal damage to property

Matthew Latron Upshaw, 18, Sabre Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Bob Wayne Cheatham, 47, Lenda Lane, Chickamauga, no insurance, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/concealed/revoked registration

Robert Jacob Grasham, 31, Jackson Street, Trenton, Ga., driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked

Thomas Lamar Elrod, III, 22, Lane Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-alcohol

Ashton Skylar Ernest, 18, Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana

Michael Dewayne Tapp, 46, Thompson Street, LaFayette, battery, driving while license suspended or revoked

Decoda Lee Broome, 26, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Quaterius Lacarya Robinson, 23, Tarlton Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance, speeding

Nathan Shane Ransom, 43, Diamond Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery

Monday, May 7

Jennifer Lynn Chapman, 28, Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, driving while license suspended or revoked

Leon Perez, 28, Kelly Street, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, driving without a valid license

Matthew Latron Upshaw, 18, Sabre Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs

Antonio Dion Sullivan, 46, Ridge Crest Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping

Haley Michell Lewis, 21, South Lee Highway, Cleveland, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Donald Raymond William Craft, 29, Bell Road, LaFayette, violation family violence order

James Alexander Bethune, 35, Indian Avenue, Rossville, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speed less than minimum/impending flow of traffic

Dequon Jemel Dwight, 27, Meadowbrook Trail, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Kara Lyn McDonald, 21, Weese Road, Cleveland, Tenn., felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked

Daniel Paris Pflueger, Jr., 26, Gadd Road, Hixson, Tenn., fugitive from justice

Andrew Edmondson Gilbert, 25, Sleepy Hollow Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Bradley Tyson Stoner, 31, Long Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Zakary James Dunn, 20, Howard street, Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice

John Fitzgerald Spurgeon, 50, state Highway 201, LaFayette, hold for court only

Marvin Lee Foster, 54, Alpine Drive, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of hydrocodone, reckless driving, open container violation beer/ale/porter/.stout/other similar beverages, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, improper/erratic lane change

Zachary Gage White, 20, Cove Road, Chickamauga, hold for court only

Dannie Leland Bowman, 59, Beaumont Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine

Jason Van Sanders, 35, Courtney Lane, Rossville, hold for court only

Michael Eugene Starcher, 58, homeless, hold for court only

Jennifer Lee Ledford, 25, Corinth Road, LaFayette, financial transaction card fraud (x3)

Ryan Kelly White, 24, Schmidt Road, Rossville, simple assault-family violence

Tuesday, May 8

Douglas Hobart Vines, 52, Parrish Drive, Chickamauga, child molestation, sodomy

Noah Lee Carter, 25, Forest Highlands Drive, Chattanooga, hold for court only

Angelina Reba Cardin, 27, Ramey Road, Trion, marijuana possession, driving without license on person, DUI-drugs

Lebron Morgan, 31, Crutchfield Street, Chattanooga, hold for court only

Vada Leanne Pickard, 19, Reed Road, LaFayette, theft by taking

Sydney Alexandria Morgan, 26, Shirley Lane, Flintstone, felony probation violation

Mildred Grace Collins, 46, LaFayette Drive, Rossville, hold for court only

Kirk Donel Oliver, 55, county Road, 155, Higdon, Ala., felony probation violation

Aaron Michael Shirley, 23, Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, expired drivers license, driving permit holder driving with out class C or higher licensed drive age 21 or older in vehicle

Richard Andrew Logan, 51, Baker Drive, LaFayette, hold for court only

Gary Todd Magin, Jr., 31, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, seat belts violation, battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence

Taylor Steven Byrd, 28, Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, hold for court only

Derek Nelson Adams, 35, Hall street LaFayette, criminal trespass, public drunk

Wednesday, May 9

Justin Coty Cronnon, 29, Glentana Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, bond surrender, felony probation violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Dalton Mitchell Alexander, 19, Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Whitney Lashay Roach, 27, West 10th Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Robbie Farris Wimpy, 48, 37th Avenue, Chattanooga, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, loitering and prowling

Billy Shane Slover, 23, McCallie Road, Flintstone, hold for court only

Jamie Edward Dempsey, 42, Lake terrace Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Michael Fred Brooks, Jr., 34, Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Carlynn Ashley Mills, 30, Norman Lane, Chattanooga, hold for court only

Kimberly Amanda Newsom, 29, Mandolin Court, Tunnel Hill, hold for court only

Falicia Danielle Blakemore, 23, Oak Street, Rossville, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony

Hillary Gean Cronnon, 26, Glentana Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances

