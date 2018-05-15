Thursday, May 3
Steven Lee Mosier, 22, Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, terroristic threats and acts
Michael Wayne Davidson, 55, Middle Road, Lookout Mountain, Ga., marijuana possession
Cameron Jodon Bartley, 34, Jim Petty Road, Crandall, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked
Joshua Larry Osburn, 32, James Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Ellen Michelle Barley, 62, Bragg Circle, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, no insurance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, striking fixed object, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol
Carl Houston Layne, III, 28, Tyner Lane, Harrison, Tenn., ignition interlock violations, DUI-alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Bryson McDaniel Hammond, 20, Pearl Street, Chickamauga, fail to report accident with injury/death, DUI-refusal
Trevor Kelsey Jackson, 20, James Avenue, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Quenton Devon Montomery, 22, Johnson Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Jeffery Wade Anthony, 40, West Circle Drive, Chickamauga, hold for court
Tony Lewis Ellis, 50, Locharbor Court, Sanford, Fla., fugitive from justice
Oliver Tilman Cook, 36, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation, felony failure to appear
Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court
Dwana Ann Medlin, 57, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults/elder persons/residents (x2)
Heahter Lynn Lawson, 33, Hall Street, LaFayette, theft by conversion
Brandon Christopher Brown, 24, Hall Street, LaFayette, theft by conversion
Friday, May 4
Justin Cordell Baxter, 20, Alex Circle, Ringgold, no insurance, expired license plate, driving without a valid license
Carl Dominique Maples, 34, Powell Road, LaFayette, simple battery, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Christopher Brian Pence, 34, Kemp Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, violation family violence order, failure to register vehicle, no insurance driving without a valid license, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Nikita Jane Helton, 31, Drew Lane, LaFayette, battery-family violence
Balil Arif Weems, 37, Hooker Road, Benton, Tenn., bond surrender, failure to appear, felony failure to appear, felony probation violation
Jason Arthur Tate, 41, East Hills Road, Jasper, Tenn., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle
Clifford Henry Davis, Jr., 36, Hilltop Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, marijuana possession
Brian Douglas Stephens, 40, Fields Drive, Rock Spring, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicant/drugs, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches
Sandra Louise Wrape, 43, Worthington Gap Road, Rock Spring, theft by shoplifting
Curtis Leon Provens, 51, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, hit and run, duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident; improper lane change/failure to maintain lane; DUI-alcohol
Dios Del Del Angel, 44, Sevier Street, Hixson, Tenn., open container violation veer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked
William Clifford Chase, 58, Moore Avenue, LaFayette, theft by deception
Jason Clay Rosson, 34, Beech Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Ralph Bruce Piper, 55, Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., habitual violator, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, felony theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked
Nick Dwaine Gordon, 58, Shadow Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., felony failure to appear
Nigel Roy Winfield, 41, Stoker Circle, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking, theft by taking
Daniel Rayburn Coates, 38, Briggs Avenue, Red bank, Tenn., felony probation violation
Sonia Victori Ramirez-Mendez, 21, East Third Street, Chattanooga, felony failure to appear (x2), bond surrender (x3)
Steven Carl Graham, 36, Spruce street, Chickamauga, violation of family violence order
Sharminey Santineak Bailey, 27, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, failure to appear, felony failure to appear (x2)
Saturday, May 5
Stephen Bobby Laymon, 35, state Highway 337, LaFayette, aggravated assault (x9)
Mary Morgan Carter, 27, Hunter Circle, Rossville, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jimmy Dale Stinnett, 52, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, failure to appear
Ricky Ervin Arnold, 34, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear
Sumer Destardi Crisp, 29, Chambers Street, Rossville, criminal trespass, pedestrian under the influence (PUI)
John Franklin Kirk, 48, West Main Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Clara Renea Sharp, 39, Carroll Lane, Rossville, no insurance, altered license, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ashley Nichole Lawson, 28, Valentine Drive, Rossville, battery-family violence
Eric Lynn Bradley, 32, state Highway 151, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
Sunday, May 6
Makayla Kendall Speaks, 21, Hackett Mill Road, Ringgold, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, false statements and writings/concealment of facts
Jacob Mark Buckner, 25, Dodds Avenue, Chattanooga, burglary, interference with government property-felony, criminal damage to property
Matthew Latron Upshaw, 18, Sabre Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Bob Wayne Cheatham, 47, Lenda Lane, Chickamauga, no insurance, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/concealed/revoked registration
Robert Jacob Grasham, 31, Jackson Street, Trenton, Ga., driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked
Thomas Lamar Elrod, III, 22, Lane Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-alcohol
Ashton Skylar Ernest, 18, Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana
Michael Dewayne Tapp, 46, Thompson Street, LaFayette, battery, driving while license suspended or revoked
Decoda Lee Broome, 26, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Quaterius Lacarya Robinson, 23, Tarlton Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register vehicle, no proof of insurance, speeding
Nathan Shane Ransom, 43, Diamond Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery
Monday, May 7
Jennifer Lynn Chapman, 28, Catoosa Parkway, Tunnel Hill, driving while license suspended or revoked
Leon Perez, 28, Kelly Street, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, driving without a valid license
Matthew Latron Upshaw, 18, Sabre Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs
Antonio Dion Sullivan, 46, Ridge Crest Drive, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping
Haley Michell Lewis, 21, South Lee Highway, Cleveland, Tenn., willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Donald Raymond William Craft, 29, Bell Road, LaFayette, violation family violence order
James Alexander Bethune, 35, Indian Avenue, Rossville, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, speed less than minimum/impending flow of traffic
Dequon Jemel Dwight, 27, Meadowbrook Trail, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Kara Lyn McDonald, 21, Weese Road, Cleveland, Tenn., felony theft by bringing stolen property into state, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving while license suspended or revoked
Daniel Paris Pflueger, Jr., 26, Gadd Road, Hixson, Tenn., fugitive from justice
Andrew Edmondson Gilbert, 25, Sleepy Hollow Road, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Bradley Tyson Stoner, 31, Long Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Zakary James Dunn, 20, Howard street, Cleveland, Tenn., fugitive from justice
John Fitzgerald Spurgeon, 50, state Highway 201, LaFayette, hold for court only
Marvin Lee Foster, 54, Alpine Drive, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of hydrocodone, reckless driving, open container violation beer/ale/porter/.stout/other similar beverages, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, improper/erratic lane change
Zachary Gage White, 20, Cove Road, Chickamauga, hold for court only
Dannie Leland Bowman, 59, Beaumont Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine
Jason Van Sanders, 35, Courtney Lane, Rossville, hold for court only
Michael Eugene Starcher, 58, homeless, hold for court only
Jennifer Lee Ledford, 25, Corinth Road, LaFayette, financial transaction card fraud (x3)
Ryan Kelly White, 24, Schmidt Road, Rossville, simple assault-family violence
Tuesday, May 8
Douglas Hobart Vines, 52, Parrish Drive, Chickamauga, child molestation, sodomy
Noah Lee Carter, 25, Forest Highlands Drive, Chattanooga, hold for court only
Angelina Reba Cardin, 27, Ramey Road, Trion, marijuana possession, driving without license on person, DUI-drugs
Lebron Morgan, 31, Crutchfield Street, Chattanooga, hold for court only
Vada Leanne Pickard, 19, Reed Road, LaFayette, theft by taking
Sydney Alexandria Morgan, 26, Shirley Lane, Flintstone, felony probation violation
Mildred Grace Collins, 46, LaFayette Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
Kirk Donel Oliver, 55, county Road, 155, Higdon, Ala., felony probation violation
Aaron Michael Shirley, 23, Dick Creek Road, LaFayette, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, expired drivers license, driving permit holder driving with out class C or higher licensed drive age 21 or older in vehicle
Richard Andrew Logan, 51, Baker Drive, LaFayette, hold for court only
Gary Todd Magin, Jr., 31, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, seat belts violation, battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence
Taylor Steven Byrd, 28, Clyde Byrd Road, LaFayette, hold for court only
Derek Nelson Adams, 35, Hall street LaFayette, criminal trespass, public drunk
Wednesday, May 9
Justin Coty Cronnon, 29, Glentana Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, bond surrender, felony probation violation, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
Dalton Mitchell Alexander, 19, Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Whitney Lashay Roach, 27, West 10th Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Robbie Farris Wimpy, 48, 37th Avenue, Chattanooga, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, loitering and prowling
Billy Shane Slover, 23, McCallie Road, Flintstone, hold for court only
Jamie Edward Dempsey, 42, Lake terrace Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Michael Fred Brooks, Jr., 34, Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Carlynn Ashley Mills, 30, Norman Lane, Chattanooga, hold for court only
Kimberly Amanda Newsom, 29, Mandolin Court, Tunnel Hill, hold for court only
Falicia Danielle Blakemore, 23, Oak Street, Rossville, theft by bringing stolen property into state-felony
Hillary Gean Cronnon, 26, Glentana Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances