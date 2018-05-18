Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, May 10

Christopher Ray Brodie, 25, Whispering Pines Lane, LaFayette, false statements and writings/concealment of facts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, DUI-alcohol

Mark Allen Brewington, II, 28, Rowe Street, Rossville, open container violation distilled spirits ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, DUI-alcohol

Ciara Hope Beene, 25, Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency, obscured or missing license plates, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactures prior to 1954, possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine

Demetrus Darnell Dodds, 31, Drumin Drive, Chattanooga, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs

Katelynn Lexus Hegwood, 19, Park Street, LaFayette, marijuana possession

Heath Samuel McDonald, 21, U.S. Highway 27, LaFayette, marijuana possession, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances

Eric Dewayne Roden, 41, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, no license plate

James Barren Walker, 44, Cook Street, LaFayette, violation of probation

John Amos-Terrell Greene, 19, Daughtery Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Austin Lamar Casteel, 20, Rogers Road, Rossville, simple battery-family violence, criminal trespass

Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, failure to appear

Krystal Darla Tackett, 47, Kriswood Drive, Rossville, hold for court only

Samantha Danielle Howard, 26, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, hold for other agency

Friday, May 11

Francine Gail Evans, 38, Potts Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Christopher Wayne Morgan, 35, Chambers Street, Rossville, violation of probation

Jennifer Marie Johnson, 38, Lewis Street, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked

Thomas Lee Arnsdorf, 26, Rogers Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police, DUI-alcohol, reckless driving

Jesse Mitchell Johnson, 21, South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects, public drunk

Holly Kathryn Leonard, 32, Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear-felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Amy Lynn Greene, 31, Tunnel Hill Road, Cleveland, Tenn., texting while driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Quinton Jearmal Elrod, 33, Center Point Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Kenneth Allen Dixon, 57, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine

James Edward Robinson, Jr., 28, Twelfth Avenue, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice

Jerry Lee Perkins, 48, Hogan Circle, Rossville, criminal trespass

Saturday, May 12

Gay Nell Gillespie, 62, Avenue Of Oaks, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, DUI-alcohol

John William Henley, Jr., 22, state Highway 193, Flintstone, failure to appear, seat belts violation

Coty Lee White, 25, Caldonia Street, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Patricia Lauren Santora, 26, Wentworth Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

William Clyde Clark, 20, Wilson Drive, Chickamauga, no insurance, marijuana possession, driving without license on person

Ian Patrick Brugh, 24, Infantry Drive, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, too fast for conditions, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance

Robert Ray Perkins, 46, Asther Avenue, Chattanooga, violation of family violence order

David Scott Tremaine, II, 36, Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine

Michael E. McGregor, 31, Ridgeland Road, Rossville, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, affray (fighting)

Christopher Lee McDaniel, 53, Avenue of the Oaks Street, Rock Spring, simple battery, aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence, aggravated assault-family violence

Jason Terrell Hood, 40, Sunset Circle, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery-family violence (x2)

James Ronald Williams, II, 37, Applewood Drive, Dalton, no insurance, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufacture after 1953

Victor Lynsey Bowling, II, 20, Leland Drive, Ringgold, hold for court only

Jakub Lapinski, 29, Bradshaw Park Drive, Woodstock, driving while license suspended or revoked

Rickey Lynn Vann, 56, Wilder Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, May 13

Taylor Gene Welch, 27, Cove Hill Road, Pikeville, Tenn., hold for other agency, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Davonte Taquan Chaney, 18, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license

Dakota Austin Don Myers, 19, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, marijuana possession

Desmond Marcelle Johnson, 22, Cranbrook Drive, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Tamara Nicole Simpson, 25, Cooper Street, Rossville, financial transaction card fraud, violation of probation

Christopher Lee Smith, 18, Jessie Drive, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Emily Cheree Gaskey, 41, Trion Highway, LaFayette, seat belts violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Sandra Joyce Hendrix, 48, Bronco Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple battery-family violence

Monday, May 14

William Jerome Grant, 49, Foster Street, Rossville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Robin Michelle Ellis, 48, Beech Street, Chattanooga, possession of methamphetamine

Erika Marie Burkhart, 24, Connelly Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., DUI-drugs

Dustin Lee Schrader, 31, Nancy Lane, Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufacture prior to 1954

Ian Jess Campbell, 21, Shinbone Valley Road, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Cody Ryan Cox, 27, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation, simple battery

Ricky Todd Waldon, 27, Hotwater Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation of parole

Edward Laster Moore, Jr., 39, Fred Will Circle, Chattanooga, felony failure to appear

Leah Danielle Cannon, 24, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, false statements and writings/concealment of facts

Aaron Gage Parden, 22, Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Henry Ford Weathers, Jr., 56, Henderson Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass

Jesse Daniel Greer, 34, Raleigh Drive, LaFayette, reckless conduct, aggravated assault

Rory White Milton, 53, Summitt Street, Rossville, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of methamphetamine

Joel Wayne Mullins, 46, Midway Street, Rossville, criminal trespass

Tuesday, May 15

Michael Chance Gilbride, 24, Childress Hollow Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate

Cherity Hope Farmer, 20, South Main Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Brittany Suzanne Robinson, 31, Russell Cave Road, Lexington, Ky., fugitive from justice

Charles Shannon Hunt, 46, Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol

Clyde Edward Gayheart, 58, Ninth Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, altered license plate

Brittany Danielle O’Bryant, 30, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, violation of probation

Lisa Ann Kelley, 51, Quinn Adams Street, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice

Ronald Thomas Hayes, 34, Hilltop Drive, Rossville, disorderly conduct

Devonte Maleek Ward, 20, Logan Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, failure to register vehicle, light reducing material affixed to windshield

James Todd Blassingame, 47, Riderwood Drive, Dalton, violation of probation

Brittany Joanna Wimberly, 27, Pine Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Kenneth Marlow Wimpy, 56, Old Osborn Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine

Eric Shane Worley, 39, East 47th Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Roger Dale Davenport, 58, Patton School Road, South Pittsburg, Tenn., violation of probation

Leeha Suemarie Ellis, 23, Country Green Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine

Clarence Lebron Burton, Jr., 26, Beulah Avenue, Chattanooga, felony tampering with evidence

Jacob Jean Moss, 35, Lee Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear

Fernando Reta Villegas, Jr., 38, Skyline Heights, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Wednesday, May 16

Matthew Monroe Scoggins, Jr., 19, Fourth Avenue, Chattanooga, disorderly or disruptive conduct at any funeral or memorial service, loitering and prowling

Cristian Blake Joyner, 24, Arnold Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

David Glen Elliott, 46, Hickory Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Benjamin Michael Thompson, 36, College Park Lane, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine

Tyler Raymond Dunn, 24, state Highway 337, Trion, felony probation violation

Larry Jenkins, 61, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Lisa Marie Philbrook, 37, Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest

Ricky Winston Burns, Jr., 31, Asherton Lane, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

James Daniel Green, 39, Willard Lane, Wildwood, Ga., felony probation violation, failure to appear

Roy Michael Malone, Sr., 59, Willow View Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., failure to appear

Keith Houston Todd Henson, 21, Homeplace Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Gregory Dwayne Wood, 47, Littlejohn Road, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Tammy Renee Leonard, 49, Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jessie James Stinnett, 42, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, broken taillight lenses, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Kristin Niecole White, 35, Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, violation of probation

Frank Eugene Williams, III, 29, homeless, felony probation violation

Michael Erwin Anderson, 47, Schmidt Road, Rossville, failure to appear, felony probation violation

Corey Brian Asher, 28, Windy Trail, LaFayette, concealing identity of a vehicle, bond surrender driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

