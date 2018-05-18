Thursday, May 10
Christopher Ray Brodie, 25, Whispering Pines Lane, LaFayette, false statements and writings/concealment of facts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, DUI-alcohol
Mark Allen Brewington, II, 28, Rowe Street, Rossville, open container violation distilled spirits ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, DUI-alcohol
Ciara Hope Beene, 25, Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, hold for other agency, obscured or missing license plates, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactures prior to 1954, possession and use of drug related objects, no insurance, possession of methamphetamine
Demetrus Darnell Dodds, 31, Drumin Drive, Chattanooga, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs
Katelynn Lexus Hegwood, 19, Park Street, LaFayette, marijuana possession
Heath Samuel McDonald, 21, U.S. Highway 27, LaFayette, marijuana possession, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances
Eric Dewayne Roden, 41, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, no license plate
James Barren Walker, 44, Cook Street, LaFayette, violation of probation
John Amos-Terrell Greene, 19, Daughtery Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Austin Lamar Casteel, 20, Rogers Road, Rossville, simple battery-family violence, criminal trespass
Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, failure to appear
Krystal Darla Tackett, 47, Kriswood Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
Samantha Danielle Howard, 26, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, hold for other agency
Friday, May 11
Francine Gail Evans, 38, Potts Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Christopher Wayne Morgan, 35, Chambers Street, Rossville, violation of probation
Jennifer Marie Johnson, 38, Lewis Street, Rossville, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked
Thomas Lee Arnsdorf, 26, Rogers Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police, DUI-alcohol, reckless driving
Jesse Mitchell Johnson, 21, South Seminole Drive, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, possession and use of drug related objects, public drunk
Holly Kathryn Leonard, 32, Old Bethel Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear-felony, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Amy Lynn Greene, 31, Tunnel Hill Road, Cleveland, Tenn., texting while driving, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Quinton Jearmal Elrod, 33, Center Point Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Kenneth Allen Dixon, 57, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine
James Edward Robinson, Jr., 28, Twelfth Avenue, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
Jerry Lee Perkins, 48, Hogan Circle, Rossville, criminal trespass
Saturday, May 12
Gay Nell Gillespie, 62, Avenue Of Oaks, Rock Spring, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, DUI-alcohol
John William Henley, Jr., 22, state Highway 193, Flintstone, failure to appear, seat belts violation
Coty Lee White, 25, Caldonia Street, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Patricia Lauren Santora, 26, Wentworth Avenue, East Ridge, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
William Clyde Clark, 20, Wilson Drive, Chickamauga, no insurance, marijuana possession, driving without license on person
Ian Patrick Brugh, 24, Infantry Drive, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, too fast for conditions, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance
Robert Ray Perkins, 46, Asther Avenue, Chattanooga, violation of family violence order
David Scott Tremaine, II, 36, Pine Grove Access Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine
Michael E. McGregor, 31, Ridgeland Road, Rossville, cruelty to children, aggravated assault, affray (fighting)
Christopher Lee McDaniel, 53, Avenue of the Oaks Street, Rock Spring, simple battery, aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence, aggravated assault-family violence
Jason Terrell Hood, 40, Sunset Circle, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery-family violence (x2)
James Ronald Williams, II, 37, Applewood Drive, Dalton, no insurance, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufacture after 1953
Victor Lynsey Bowling, II, 20, Leland Drive, Ringgold, hold for court only
Jakub Lapinski, 29, Bradshaw Park Drive, Woodstock, driving while license suspended or revoked
Rickey Lynn Vann, 56, Wilder Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, May 13
Taylor Gene Welch, 27, Cove Hill Road, Pikeville, Tenn., hold for other agency, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Davonte Taquan Chaney, 18, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license
Dakota Austin Don Myers, 19, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, marijuana possession
Desmond Marcelle Johnson, 22, Cranbrook Drive, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Tamara Nicole Simpson, 25, Cooper Street, Rossville, financial transaction card fraud, violation of probation
Christopher Lee Smith, 18, Jessie Drive, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Emily Cheree Gaskey, 41, Trion Highway, LaFayette, seat belts violation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Sandra Joyce Hendrix, 48, Bronco Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple battery-family violence
Monday, May 14
William Jerome Grant, 49, Foster Street, Rossville, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Robin Michelle Ellis, 48, Beech Street, Chattanooga, possession of methamphetamine
Erika Marie Burkhart, 24, Connelly Lane, East Ridge, Tenn., DUI-drugs
Dustin Lee Schrader, 31, Nancy Lane, Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufacture prior to 1954
Ian Jess Campbell, 21, Shinbone Valley Road, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Cody Ryan Cox, 27, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation, simple battery
Ricky Todd Waldon, 27, Hotwater Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation of parole
Edward Laster Moore, Jr., 39, Fred Will Circle, Chattanooga, felony failure to appear
Leah Danielle Cannon, 24, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, false statements and writings/concealment of facts
Aaron Gage Parden, 22, Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Henry Ford Weathers, Jr., 56, Henderson Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass
Jesse Daniel Greer, 34, Raleigh Drive, LaFayette, reckless conduct, aggravated assault
Rory White Milton, 53, Summitt Street, Rossville, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, possession of methamphetamine
Joel Wayne Mullins, 46, Midway Street, Rossville, criminal trespass
Tuesday, May 15
Michael Chance Gilbride, 24, Childress Hollow Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, no license plate
Cherity Hope Farmer, 20, South Main Street, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Brittany Suzanne Robinson, 31, Russell Cave Road, Lexington, Ky., fugitive from justice
Charles Shannon Hunt, 46, Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, Ga., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol
Clyde Edward Gayheart, 58, Ninth Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, altered license plate
Brittany Danielle O’Bryant, 30, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, violation of probation
Lisa Ann Kelley, 51, Quinn Adams Street, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
Ronald Thomas Hayes, 34, Hilltop Drive, Rossville, disorderly conduct
Devonte Maleek Ward, 20, Logan Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, failure to register vehicle, light reducing material affixed to windshield
James Todd Blassingame, 47, Riderwood Drive, Dalton, violation of probation
Brittany Joanna Wimberly, 27, Pine Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Kenneth Marlow Wimpy, 56, Old Osborn Road, Chickamauga, possession of methamphetamine
Eric Shane Worley, 39, East 47th Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Roger Dale Davenport, 58, Patton School Road, South Pittsburg, Tenn., violation of probation
Leeha Suemarie Ellis, 23, Country Green Road, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine
Clarence Lebron Burton, Jr., 26, Beulah Avenue, Chattanooga, felony tampering with evidence
Jacob Jean Moss, 35, Lee Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear
Fernando Reta Villegas, Jr., 38, Skyline Heights, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Wednesday, May 16
Matthew Monroe Scoggins, Jr., 19, Fourth Avenue, Chattanooga, disorderly or disruptive conduct at any funeral or memorial service, loitering and prowling
Cristian Blake Joyner, 24, Arnold Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
David Glen Elliott, 46, Hickory Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
Benjamin Michael Thompson, 36, College Park Lane, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine
Tyler Raymond Dunn, 24, state Highway 337, Trion, felony probation violation
Larry Jenkins, 61, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Lisa Marie Philbrook, 37, Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
Ricky Winston Burns, Jr., 31, Asherton Lane, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
James Daniel Green, 39, Willard Lane, Wildwood, Ga., felony probation violation, failure to appear
Roy Michael Malone, Sr., 59, Willow View Lane, Knoxville, Tenn., failure to appear
Keith Houston Todd Henson, 21, Homeplace Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Gregory Dwayne Wood, 47, Littlejohn Road, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Tammy Renee Leonard, 49, Burnt Mill Road, Flintstone, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jessie James Stinnett, 42, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, broken taillight lenses, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Kristin Niecole White, 35, Walnut Grove Road, LaFayette, violation of probation
Frank Eugene Williams, III, 29, homeless, felony probation violation
Michael Erwin Anderson, 47, Schmidt Road, Rossville, failure to appear, felony probation violation
Corey Brian Asher, 28, Windy Trail, LaFayette, concealing identity of a vehicle, bond surrender driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance