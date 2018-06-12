Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, May 31

Bobby Dale Dollar, 28, Vine Street, Murfreesboro, Tenn., tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked

James Lee Anthony, 41, Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Megan Judd, 27, Cooper Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Tracy Dwight Watkins, Jr., 22, Park Street, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting, obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation/forgery/fraud/deception/theft, forgery, possession of methamphetamine

Nehemias Waldemar Perez-Lopes, 25, Vance Avenue, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license, no insurance

Jerry Blake Wallin, 28, Jones Street, LaFayette, violation of family violence order

Jonathan Derrick Gilbert, 28, Monroe Green Road, Trion, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ericka Nicole Silvers, 29, Thornton Street, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Johnny Andrew Coggins, 40, Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, contempt of court

Susan Dale Phelps, 69, James Street, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, open container violation beer/ale/stout/porter/other fermented beverages, DUI_alcohol

Randall Lee Long, Jr., 40, Davis Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Timothy Wayne O’Kelley, 51, Jefferson Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Ciara Hope Beene, 25, Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, forgery

Loretta Lynn Walker, 51, Northstar, Eldorado, Kan., failure to appear

Derrick Lee Richardson, 46, Seventh Street, Rossville, possession of cocaine

Chip Christopher Broome, 41, Glenn Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Louis James Holland, 28, Boat Drive, Chickamauga, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving without a valid license

Friday, June 1

Mandy Renee Hernandez, 40, Stegal Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine

Deanna Irene Kruse, 41, Williams Lane, Rossville, marijuana possession

Curtis Grady Buckner, 26, Oak Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Danny Wayne Frady, 41, Lee Street, Chickamauga, failure to appear (x2)

Jessica Lynn Eaton, 31, County Line Road 6, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Sydney Rae Shadwill, 17, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Tracy Jean Dutton, 47, Wax Road, Silver Creek, Ga., felony probation violation

William Franklin Manley, 57, state Highway 48, Summerville, probation violation

Robert Dean Root, 40, Judys Lane, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, concealing identity of a vehicle, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), driving without a valid license, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Kevin Wayne Goss, 46, Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ricky Edward Britton, 54, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, felony theft by taking

Manueal Benjamin Martinez-Paramo, 36, state Highway 337, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Janice Ruth Lynn, 59, Birchwood Pike, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear

Mark Allen Bradford, 54, state Highway 193, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal, texting while driving

Casey Kollier Collins, 27, state Highway 157, Rising Fawn, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Derek Nelson Adams, 35, Hall Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Jeremy Steven Barnes, 30, James Street, Rossville, simple assault-family violence

Saturday, June 2

Cornelius Mantis Boyd, 28, Jarvis Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle

Billy Joe Dykes, 30, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, failure to appear

Tina Lashan Dixon, 39, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Billy Lamar Bennett, 46, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to exercise due caution when using cell phone/radio, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI-alcohol

Joshua Chance James, 23, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, simple battery-family violence, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x3), felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Casey John Allen King, 27, Tower Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal

Darrius Jamal Hammonds, 28, Wilson Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license

Sunday, June 3

Robert Brian Hitchcox, 43, Fescue Drive, Chickamauga, public drunk, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin

Jesse Claude Cagle, 64, Spruce Street, Chickamauga, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI-drugs, possession of cocaine

Tracy Lynn Bankston, 50, Stiles Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass

James Grady Bankston, 52, Stiles Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass

James Allen Hayes, 33, Pearl Avenue, Chickamauga, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio

Dustin Chase Winkles, 26, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Christopher James Melton, 27, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, violation of parole

Michael Nicholas Verijnikow, 21, Indian Springs Road, Ringgold, violation of probation

Skylar Blaze Reid, 17, Right Street, East Ridge, Tenn., burnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21

Matthew Joseph Bryson, 25, Akins Road, Chickamauga, violation of probation

Elmer Burnette Bryant, Jr., 56, Hootie Hoo Holler, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Jefferson Davis James, 24, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, improper passing on left, driving without a valid license

Monday, May 4

Rodney Dewayne Mann, 43, Ridgeway Road, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, sexual assault against person in custody/on probation/parole/patient in hospital, etc.

Debra Michelle Wycuff, Jr., 43, Salem road, Rossville, pedestrian under the influence (PUI)

Jeffrey Lynn Stephens, 33, James Street, Rossville, criminal trespass

Elizabeth Ann Downey, 32, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked

Brandon Richard Ferrel, 26, Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault, battery

Elmer B. Bryant, Jr., 56, Akins Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Jimmy Lee Fleetwood, 54, Red Leaf Lane, Summerville, failure to appear

Jacqulyn Christine Ervin, 28, Hood Circle, Rossville, felony probation violation

Sierra Dawn Hood, 26, Skyline Heights, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Mason Nicholas Wieda, 27, Sheraton Court, McDonald, Ga., felony probation violation

Stephanie Allison Nichols, 39, London Lane, Apison, Tenn., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked

David James Waters, 36, Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, failure to appear

Tuesday, June 5

Jessie Amber Davis, 18, DUI-under age 21, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Coy Tyler Green, 26, Old Lee School Road, LaFayette, violation of probation

Joseph Winfield Dewees, Jr., 40, Arbor Mills Lane, Ringgold, violation of probation

Robert Lawrence Oliver, 37, LaFayette Road, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Antonio Lee Clements, 41, North St. Marks, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Robert Michael Croft, 31, Moseley Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., felony probation violation

Amanda Lynette Johnson, 39, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Edgar Bryan Bean, II, 44, Rogers Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Timothy Earl Smith, 49, U.S. Highway 41, Ringgold, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, violation of family violence order, simple battery-family violence

Thomas William Anderson, Jr., 18, Oak Street, Rossville, hold for court only

Michael Chance Ellison, 24, Truman Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation , marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Louie Anthony Gannon, 38, Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info

Phillip Curtis Spradley, 59, Fourteenth Street, Chickamauga, public drunk

Wednesday, June 6

Angel Marie Bare, 20, Thorny Road, Lyerly, Ga., theft by shoplifting

Joshua Paul Johnson, 34, Red Bud Avenue, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs

Gary Craig, 37, Groves Landing Road, Acworth, Ga., terroristic threats

Eantos Flavio, 33, Thirteenth Street, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving without a valid license

Tommie Angela Guice, 58, Dale Trail, Menlo, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked

Adam Lynn Hatcher, 37, Sherwood Drive, Ringgold, violation of probation

Melton Earl Brown, III, 36, 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Anthony Lynn Davis, 66, Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Michael Joshua Smith, 39, Greenbriar Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear

Jonathan O’Neal Denson, 29, Kemp Road, LaFayette, theft by taking

Frances Annette Lewis, 52, Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, felony probation violation, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs

Tags