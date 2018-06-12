Thursday, May 31
Bobby Dale Dollar, 28, Vine Street, Murfreesboro, Tenn., tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked
James Lee Anthony, 41, Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Megan Judd, 27, Cooper Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Tracy Dwight Watkins, Jr., 22, Park Street, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting, obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation/forgery/fraud/deception/theft, forgery, possession of methamphetamine
Nehemias Waldemar Perez-Lopes, 25, Vance Avenue, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license, no insurance
Jerry Blake Wallin, 28, Jones Street, LaFayette, violation of family violence order
Jonathan Derrick Gilbert, 28, Monroe Green Road, Trion, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ericka Nicole Silvers, 29, Thornton Street, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Johnny Andrew Coggins, 40, Foster Mill Drive, LaFayette, contempt of court
Susan Dale Phelps, 69, James Street, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, open container violation beer/ale/stout/porter/other fermented beverages, DUI_alcohol
Randall Lee Long, Jr., 40, Davis Road, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Timothy Wayne O’Kelley, 51, Jefferson Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Ciara Hope Beene, 25, Henry Hawkins Drive, LaFayette, forgery
Loretta Lynn Walker, 51, Northstar, Eldorado, Kan., failure to appear
Derrick Lee Richardson, 46, Seventh Street, Rossville, possession of cocaine
Chip Christopher Broome, 41, Glenn Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Louis James Holland, 28, Boat Drive, Chickamauga, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving without a valid license
Friday, June 1
Mandy Renee Hernandez, 40, Stegal Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine
Deanna Irene Kruse, 41, Williams Lane, Rossville, marijuana possession
Curtis Grady Buckner, 26, Oak Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Danny Wayne Frady, 41, Lee Street, Chickamauga, failure to appear (x2)
Jessica Lynn Eaton, 31, County Line Road 6, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Sydney Rae Shadwill, 17, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Tracy Jean Dutton, 47, Wax Road, Silver Creek, Ga., felony probation violation
William Franklin Manley, 57, state Highway 48, Summerville, probation violation
Robert Dean Root, 40, Judys Lane, Ringgold, possession of methamphetamine, concealing identity of a vehicle, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), driving without a valid license, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Kevin Wayne Goss, 46, Marble Top Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ricky Edward Britton, 54, Mary Agnes Drive, Rossville, felony theft by taking
Manueal Benjamin Martinez-Paramo, 36, state Highway 337, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Janice Ruth Lynn, 59, Birchwood Pike, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear
Mark Allen Bradford, 54, state Highway 193, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal, texting while driving
Casey Kollier Collins, 27, state Highway 157, Rising Fawn, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Derek Nelson Adams, 35, Hall Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Jeremy Steven Barnes, 30, James Street, Rossville, simple assault-family violence
Saturday, June 2
Cornelius Mantis Boyd, 28, Jarvis Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle
Billy Joe Dykes, 30, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, failure to appear
Tina Lashan Dixon, 39, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle, disorderly conduct, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Billy Lamar Bennett, 46, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, failure to exercise due caution when using cell phone/radio, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, DUI-alcohol
Joshua Chance James, 23, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, simple battery-family violence, aggravated assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (x3), felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Casey John Allen King, 27, Tower Drive, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal
Darrius Jamal Hammonds, 28, Wilson Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license
Sunday, June 3
Robert Brian Hitchcox, 43, Fescue Drive, Chickamauga, public drunk, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin
Jesse Claude Cagle, 64, Spruce Street, Chickamauga, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI-drugs, possession of cocaine
Tracy Lynn Bankston, 50, Stiles Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass
James Grady Bankston, 52, Stiles Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass
James Allen Hayes, 33, Pearl Avenue, Chickamauga, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio
Dustin Chase Winkles, 26, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Christopher James Melton, 27, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, violation of parole
Michael Nicholas Verijnikow, 21, Indian Springs Road, Ringgold, violation of probation
Skylar Blaze Reid, 17, Right Street, East Ridge, Tenn., burnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
Matthew Joseph Bryson, 25, Akins Road, Chickamauga, violation of probation
Elmer Burnette Bryant, Jr., 56, Hootie Hoo Holler, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Jefferson Davis James, 24, Wendy Leigh Circle, Rossville, improper passing on left, driving without a valid license
Monday, May 4
Rodney Dewayne Mann, 43, Ridgeway Road, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, sexual assault against person in custody/on probation/parole/patient in hospital, etc.
Debra Michelle Wycuff, Jr., 43, Salem road, Rossville, pedestrian under the influence (PUI)
Jeffrey Lynn Stephens, 33, James Street, Rossville, criminal trespass
Elizabeth Ann Downey, 32, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
Brandon Richard Ferrel, 26, Nawaka Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault, battery
Elmer B. Bryant, Jr., 56, Akins Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Jimmy Lee Fleetwood, 54, Red Leaf Lane, Summerville, failure to appear
Jacqulyn Christine Ervin, 28, Hood Circle, Rossville, felony probation violation
Sierra Dawn Hood, 26, Skyline Heights, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Mason Nicholas Wieda, 27, Sheraton Court, McDonald, Ga., felony probation violation
Stephanie Allison Nichols, 39, London Lane, Apison, Tenn., knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked
David James Waters, 36, Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, failure to appear
Tuesday, June 5
Jessie Amber Davis, 18, DUI-under age 21, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Coy Tyler Green, 26, Old Lee School Road, LaFayette, violation of probation
Joseph Winfield Dewees, Jr., 40, Arbor Mills Lane, Ringgold, violation of probation
Robert Lawrence Oliver, 37, LaFayette Road, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Antonio Lee Clements, 41, North St. Marks, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Robert Michael Croft, 31, Moseley Circle, East Ridge, Tenn., felony probation violation
Amanda Lynette Johnson, 39, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Edgar Bryan Bean, II, 44, Rogers Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by taking, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Timothy Earl Smith, 49, U.S. Highway 41, Ringgold, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, violation of family violence order, simple battery-family violence
Thomas William Anderson, Jr., 18, Oak Street, Rossville, hold for court only
Michael Chance Ellison, 24, Truman Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation , marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Louie Anthony Gannon, 38, Bushrod Johnson Avenue, Chickamauga, failure to register as sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/provide false info
Phillip Curtis Spradley, 59, Fourteenth Street, Chickamauga, public drunk
Wednesday, June 6
Angel Marie Bare, 20, Thorny Road, Lyerly, Ga., theft by shoplifting
Joshua Paul Johnson, 34, Red Bud Avenue, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs
Gary Craig, 37, Groves Landing Road, Acworth, Ga., terroristic threats
Eantos Flavio, 33, Thirteenth Street, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving without a valid license
Tommie Angela Guice, 58, Dale Trail, Menlo, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked
Adam Lynn Hatcher, 37, Sherwood Drive, Ringgold, violation of probation
Melton Earl Brown, III, 36, 15th Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Anthony Lynn Davis, 66, Bailey Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Michael Joshua Smith, 39, Greenbriar Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear
Jonathan O’Neal Denson, 29, Kemp Road, LaFayette, theft by taking
Frances Annette Lewis, 52, Hillcrest Drive, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, felony probation violation, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs