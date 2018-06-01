Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, May 24

Frances Aline Estes, 32, Lee Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no county decal on license plate

Stephen Nicholas Estes, 38, Beaver Road, Fort Oglethorpe, violation of parole, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), failure to stop for school bus loading/unloading, felony interference with government property, aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Jesse Ray Wallin, 29, Hillcrest Circle, LaFayette, simple battery

Glenda Gail Sutphin, 69, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, improper parking on/along highway, DUI-drugs

Michael Adam Kent, 34, Cherokee Street, LaFayette, driving without a valid license

Roy Lee Oxford, III, 42, Up Our Way, Chickamauga, battery-family violence (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony

Andreana Michelle Weathers, 39, Crawford Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear, felony probation violation

Paul Derrick Langston, 50, Sunset Hill Road, Chickamauga, violation of parole

Dillion Seth Bible, 22, Canary Lane, Rossville, marijuana possession

David Benjamin McMorris, 38, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance

Jeremy Tyreen Bryant, 33, Clark Street, Chickamauga, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Friday, May 25

Wayne Dennis Eiberger, 35, Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Julian Houston Marter, 28, South Bend Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation of probation

Susan Lyn Marshall, 45, Kelly Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Jennifer Katelyn Davis, 29, Pleasant Ridge Circle, Rock Spring, standards for brake lights, violation of limited driving permit

Stephen Lewayne Justus, 43, Richmond Avenue, Rossville, view obstructed (windshield/other windows, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving without a valid license

Rachel Dyan Dykes, 33, Smallwood Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Kia Marshawn Williams, 25, Ninth Avenue, Chattanooga expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Dequon J. Dwight, 27, Meadowbrook Trail, Chattanooga, standards for brake lights, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked

Joshua Clinton Ware, 32, Tiger Creek Trail, Tunnel Hill, violation of probation

Mark David Meade, 26, Blue Springs Road, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear

Johnny Ray Parker, 35, Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked

Melissa Renee Stewart, 38, East Avenue, Lampasas, Texas, disorderly conduct, public drunk

Tammy Kay Murphy, 49, West Circle Drive, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Justin Russell Killingsworth, 33, East Avenue, Lampasas, Texas, battery, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol

Brandon Colt Quarles, 17, Newman Drive, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age, marijuana possession

Ricky Winston Burns, Jr., 31, Asherton Lane, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Dacey Andrew Kilgore, 17, state Highway 341, Rossville, seat belt violation (ages 6-17), marijuana possession, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age

Mary Joann Sims, 37, Trion Highway, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Saturday, May 26

Brett Austin Jones, 19, Manatee Avenue, Bradenton, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked

Montravious Travell Currie, 22, Lynn Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ronnell Leon Branham, 34, Dee Drive, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked

Derrik Hickman, 24, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Steven Edward Plemons, 49, James Street, Rossville, driving without a valid license, no insurance

Brian Sanchez, 28, Farrah Court Cleveland, Ga., driving without a valid license

Daniel Massey Gross, 39, Hulana Street, Rossville, seat belts violation, DUI-alcohol

Debra Diane Quarles, 56, Logan Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked

Logan Cole Floyd, 21, Painter Lane, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence, probation violation

Vaughn Douglas Hinkle, 68, High Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Leonard Jonathan Curry, 39, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice

Bradley Mitchell Templeton, 32, Rogers Road, Rossville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, simple assault

Patrick Eugene Morrison, 27, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Jamie Stephens Mullins, 33, Gilbert Road, Ringgold, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, brake light requirements for vehicles manufacture with two or more brake lights, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Barry Joseph Ware, 53, Catherine Street, Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked

Maleika Sewell Williams, 27, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, May 27

Elisic Shamar Jowon Clements, 18, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions

Anthony David Locklear, 27, Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle

Justin Cordell Baxter, 20, Noel Lane, Rossville, probation violation

Jeremy Grey Williams, 29, Glengary Drive, Rossville, probation violation

Jimmy Lee Cooper, 49, Oak Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct, public drunk

Christopher Lynn Sosebee, 59, Bronco Road Spur, LaFayette, hold for other agency

Desmond Marcelle Johnson, 22, Cranbrook Drive, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked

Joseph Lee Everett, 29, Brady Drive, Dalton, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoke registration, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Deborah Leah Mills, 48, Pine Ridge Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., DUI-multiple substance, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, defective tires

Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Shipp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ladavia Chance Wilcox, 20, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Monday, May 28

Jonathan Lee Bell, 33, North Avenue, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Britney Marie Hubbard, 21, McBrien Road, Chattanooga, tag light required, marijuana possession

Rickey Anthony Goss, Jr., 47, Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, failure to appear

Bruce Lamar Partin, 52, James street, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to child-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain

Jason Lee Nave, 40, Lee Avenue, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (x4)

Charles Franklin Beason, 69, Courtland Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Jessica Rebecca Broadrick, 28, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Cheryl Ann McDowell, 56, Strawberry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Candie Renee Browning, 18, Homeplace Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Tuesday, May 29

Donny Aaron Massey, 31, Allen Spring Road, Rising Fawn, DUI-refusal

James Reid Davis, 36, East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, too fast for conditions

Jackson Scott Jones, 21, Hill Crest Avenue, Rome, hold for other agency

Anthony Thomas Murphy, II, 38, Pembrook Lane, Chattanooga, battery-family violence

Melissa Diane Griffin, 37, Midnight Alley, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Austin Chandler Hogue, 19, state Highway 337, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Sheryl Delynn Boshears, 68, Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Larry William Griffin, Jr., 46, Midnight Alley LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

April Blair Cash, 28, Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Justin Lamar Clayton, 32, Jerry Ellis Court Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Wednesday, May 30

Thomas H. Cross, 19, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Thomas E. Moore, 57, Malcolm Lane, Signal Mountain, Tenn., failure to appear

Magan Nicole Lowe, 31, Davenport Lane, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin

Ronald Cheyenne Kelley, 41, Elliott Circle, Rome, violation of parole

Danyell Kay Dixon, 23, Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Jonathon Marcus McEvers, 35, Park Street, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol

Samuel Derek Roberts, 44, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, terroristic threats

Robbie William Frashier, 41, Walden Spur Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Joey Christopher Holcomb, 29, Manor Drive, Lithia Springs, Ga., aggravated assault

Timothy Wade Kelley, 50, Springvale Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear

Brandon Shane Mull, 39, Cherokee Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Johnny Ray Parker, 35, Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Leonidas Doroteo Miranda, 28, Seventh Street, Trion, driving without a valid license, speeding

