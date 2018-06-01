Thursday, May 24
Frances Aline Estes, 32, Lee Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no county decal on license plate
Stephen Nicholas Estes, 38, Beaver Road, Fort Oglethorpe, violation of parole, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping (x2), failure to stop for school bus loading/unloading, felony interference with government property, aggravated assault on law enforcement, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Jesse Ray Wallin, 29, Hillcrest Circle, LaFayette, simple battery
Glenda Gail Sutphin, 69, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, improper parking on/along highway, DUI-drugs
Michael Adam Kent, 34, Cherokee Street, LaFayette, driving without a valid license
Roy Lee Oxford, III, 42, Up Our Way, Chickamauga, battery-family violence (x2), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-felony
Andreana Michelle Weathers, 39, Crawford Drive, LaFayette, failure to appear, felony probation violation
Paul Derrick Langston, 50, Sunset Hill Road, Chickamauga, violation of parole
Dillion Seth Bible, 22, Canary Lane, Rossville, marijuana possession
David Benjamin McMorris, 38, Bradley Avenue, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, DUI-alcohol/controlled substance
Jeremy Tyreen Bryant, 33, Clark Street, Chickamauga, failure to yield when entering/crossing roadway, driving while license suspended or revoked, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Friday, May 25
Wayne Dennis Eiberger, 35, Mountain Creek Road, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Julian Houston Marter, 28, South Bend Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., violation of probation
Susan Lyn Marshall, 45, Kelly Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Jennifer Katelyn Davis, 29, Pleasant Ridge Circle, Rock Spring, standards for brake lights, violation of limited driving permit
Stephen Lewayne Justus, 43, Richmond Avenue, Rossville, view obstructed (windshield/other windows, light reducing material affixed to windshield, driving without a valid license
Rachel Dyan Dykes, 33, Smallwood Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Kia Marshawn Williams, 25, Ninth Avenue, Chattanooga expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Dequon J. Dwight, 27, Meadowbrook Trail, Chattanooga, standards for brake lights, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to obey traffic control device, driving while license suspended or revoked
Joshua Clinton Ware, 32, Tiger Creek Trail, Tunnel Hill, violation of probation
Mark David Meade, 26, Blue Springs Road, Harrison, Tenn., failure to appear
Johnny Ray Parker, 35, Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked
Melissa Renee Stewart, 38, East Avenue, Lampasas, Texas, disorderly conduct, public drunk
Tammy Kay Murphy, 49, West Circle Drive, Rossville, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Justin Russell Killingsworth, 33, East Avenue, Lampasas, Texas, battery, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession, reckless driving, DUI-alcohol
Brandon Colt Quarles, 17, Newman Drive, Rossville, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age, marijuana possession
Ricky Winston Burns, Jr., 31, Asherton Lane, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Dacey Andrew Kilgore, 17, state Highway 341, Rossville, seat belt violation (ages 6-17), marijuana possession, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a pistol or revolver by person under 18 years of age
Mary Joann Sims, 37, Trion Highway, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Saturday, May 26
Brett Austin Jones, 19, Manatee Avenue, Bradenton, Fla., driving while license suspended or revoked
Montravious Travell Currie, 22, Lynn Circle, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ronnell Leon Branham, 34, Dee Drive, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, driving while license suspended or revoked
Derrik Hickman, 24, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Steven Edward Plemons, 49, James Street, Rossville, driving without a valid license, no insurance
Brian Sanchez, 28, Farrah Court Cleveland, Ga., driving without a valid license
Daniel Massey Gross, 39, Hulana Street, Rossville, seat belts violation, DUI-alcohol
Debra Diane Quarles, 56, Logan Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked
Logan Cole Floyd, 21, Painter Lane, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence, probation violation
Vaughn Douglas Hinkle, 68, High Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Leonard Jonathan Curry, 39, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, fugitive from justice
Bradley Mitchell Templeton, 32, Rogers Road, Rossville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, simple assault
Patrick Eugene Morrison, 27, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Jamie Stephens Mullins, 33, Gilbert Road, Ringgold, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, brake light requirements for vehicles manufacture with two or more brake lights, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Barry Joseph Ware, 53, Catherine Street, Rossville, expired license plate, driving while license suspended or revoked
Maleika Sewell Williams, 27, Dry Valley Road, Rossville, brake light requirements for vehicles manufactured with two or more brake lights, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, May 27
Elisic Shamar Jowon Clements, 18, Warrenfells Street, LaFayette, driving without a valid license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions
Anthony David Locklear, 27, Lavenia Circle, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
Justin Cordell Baxter, 20, Noel Lane, Rossville, probation violation
Jeremy Grey Williams, 29, Glengary Drive, Rossville, probation violation
Jimmy Lee Cooper, 49, Oak Street, Rossville, disorderly conduct, public drunk
Christopher Lynn Sosebee, 59, Bronco Road Spur, LaFayette, hold for other agency
Desmond Marcelle Johnson, 22, Cranbrook Drive, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
Joseph Lee Everett, 29, Brady Drive, Dalton, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoke registration, no license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Deborah Leah Mills, 48, Pine Ridge Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., DUI-multiple substance, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, defective tires
Damon Ladale Sampley, 38, Shipp Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ladavia Chance Wilcox, 20, Shinbone Ridge Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Monday, May 28
Jonathan Lee Bell, 33, North Avenue, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Britney Marie Hubbard, 21, McBrien Road, Chattanooga, tag light required, marijuana possession
Rickey Anthony Goss, Jr., 47, Happy Valley Road, Flintstone, failure to appear
Bruce Lamar Partin, 52, James street, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, cruelty to child-criminal negligence/cause excessive physical/mental pain
Jason Lee Nave, 40, Lee Avenue, Chickamauga, terroristic threats (x4)
Charles Franklin Beason, 69, Courtland Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Jessica Rebecca Broadrick, 28, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Cheryl Ann McDowell, 56, Strawberry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Candie Renee Browning, 18, Homeplace Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Tuesday, May 29
Donny Aaron Massey, 31, Allen Spring Road, Rising Fawn, DUI-refusal
James Reid Davis, 36, East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol, too fast for conditions
Jackson Scott Jones, 21, Hill Crest Avenue, Rome, hold for other agency
Anthony Thomas Murphy, II, 38, Pembrook Lane, Chattanooga, battery-family violence
Melissa Diane Griffin, 37, Midnight Alley, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Austin Chandler Hogue, 19, state Highway 337, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Sheryl Delynn Boshears, 68, Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Larry William Griffin, Jr., 46, Midnight Alley LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
April Blair Cash, 28, Gordon Pond Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Justin Lamar Clayton, 32, Jerry Ellis Court Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Wednesday, May 30
Thomas H. Cross, 19, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Thomas E. Moore, 57, Malcolm Lane, Signal Mountain, Tenn., failure to appear
Magan Nicole Lowe, 31, Davenport Lane, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of heroin
Ronald Cheyenne Kelley, 41, Elliott Circle, Rome, violation of parole
Danyell Kay Dixon, 23, Campbell Avenue, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Jonathon Marcus McEvers, 35, Park Street, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol
Samuel Derek Roberts, 44, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, terroristic threats
Robbie William Frashier, 41, Walden Spur Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Joey Christopher Holcomb, 29, Manor Drive, Lithia Springs, Ga., aggravated assault
Timothy Wade Kelley, 50, Springvale Road, East Ridge, Tenn., failure to appear
Brandon Shane Mull, 39, Cherokee Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Johnny Ray Parker, 35, Twin Lakes Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Leonidas Doroteo Miranda, 28, Seventh Street, Trion, driving without a valid license, speeding