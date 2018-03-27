Thursday, March 15
Arterious Trendalle Harris, 26, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, interference with government property, DUI-refusal
Michael Lamar Dennis, 43, Claire Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954
Richard Lyle Pagleno, 58, West Circle Drive, Rossville, simple battery-family violence
Cody Lee-Royce Anderson, 20, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting
Bradley Keith Fitzpatrick, 35, Stewart Avenue, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking
Lindsey Hope White, 21, Garden Street, Rossville, theft by shoplifting
John Christopher Buffington, 39, Buffington Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence
John Franklin Kirk, 49, West Main Street, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, seat belts violation
Matthew James Howell, 25, Schmidt Road, Rossville, aggravated assault-family violence, cruelty to children
Tonya Ruth Johnson, 45, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Travis Wayne Bray, 25, First Avenue, Chattanooga, criminal trespass
Nicholas Lee Dunnington, 19, East 45th Street, Chattanooga, marijuana possession
Hailey Danielle Nicholson, 18, Hogan Road, Rossville, marijuana possession
Vanassa Lynn Lynn, 31, James Street, Rossville, fugitive from justice
Friday, March 16
Stormy Gail Johnson, 33, Groce Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Steven Scott Snider, 30, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, felony probation violation
Jeffery Monroe Smith, 33, River Canyon Road, Chattanooga, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to appear
Michael Eugene Millsaps, 49, Salem Road, Rossville, battery
Trevor Kain Debord, 22, Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, battery
Lula Marie Echols, 51, Highland Avenue, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting
Jillian Arlann Crowder, 35, Fox Chase Street, Rossville, no insurance, seat belts violation, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
James Michael Garrett, 37, Dee Vee Lane, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicant/drugs, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs
Richard Adam Byers, 37, Armuchee Lane, Summerville, violation of probation
Adam Lee Russell, 27, Gentry Avenue, Trenton, felony probation violation
Sierra Dawn Hood, 26, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Matthew Shane Elorod, 42, state Highway 192, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Corey Alan Brumbaugh, 44, Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe, fugitive from justice
Patricia Ann Frady, 61, Lee Street, Chickamauga, criminal trespass
Cortney Daniell Williams, 33, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, felony probation violation
Sierra Skye Parker, 24, state Highway 151, Trion, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine
Terry Chase Massey, 29, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
De'Anna Marie Foutz, 21, Adler Circle, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
Saturday, March 17
Briley Parker Brown, 17, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x9), theft by taking
Adam Kean Davis, 33, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation
David Wayne Graham, 50, James Street, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy Miles Cook, II, 30, West Cove Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting
Kaleb Chance Marter, 21, Olsen Avenue, Signal Mountain, Tenn., fugitive from justice
Joy Elaine Edwards, 38, Blevin Drive, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license
Brittany Danielle O'Bryant, 30, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence, battery-family violence
Curtis William Hardeman, 18, High Point Drive, Chickamauga, improper parking on/along highway, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, seat belts violation , DUI-drugs
Michael Lebron Gaddis, Jr., 29, English Avenue, Chattanooga driving while license suspended or revoked
Marquesha Chantell Lee, 19, East 49th Street, Chattanooga driving without a valid license
Lauren Lashay Hardiman, 29, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, tag light required, driving while licenses suspended or revoked
Darius Antiono Sanders, 28, Johnson Lane, Flintstone, driving without a valid license, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954
Robert Allen Davis, 23, Townsend Road, Rocky Face, possession of methamphetamine
Cody Alexander Dove, 25, county Road 9027, Flat Rock, Ala., failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine
James Anthony Pryzbylski, 33, Rush Road, Taft, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked
David Clay Graham, 24, Guinn, Wildwood, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use or drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Carrigan Henry Prado Jimenez, 34, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession, speeding, open container violation distilled spirits ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, DUI-refusal
Justin Keith Pressnell, 29, Reading Circle, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Amber Deann Case, 27, Park Drive, Rossville, failure to appear
Robert Junior Fleetwood, Jr., 56, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by bringing stolen property into state, altered license plate, obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked
David Scott Spurgeon, 17, Bennett Drive, LaFayette, battery-family violence
Amanda Carrington Mansell, 37, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
Trey Austin Parker, 17, Indian Avenue, Rossville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x9), theft by taking
Sunday, March 18
Bryan Castro-Galeano, 17, Cross Street, Rossville, driving without a valid license
Kasandra Latrice Simmons, 33, East 44th Street, Chattanooga, open contain violation distilled spirits ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI-alcohol
Jansen McKay Lightsey, 18, Roof Drive, Boaz, Ala., possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession
Cleveland Bailty Brown, 20, county Road 2883, Boaz, Ala., marijuana possession
Alu Haleen Benford, 39, West Patterson Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, false statements and writing/concealment of facts, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
Jerome Anthony Marsh, Jr., 30, Eighth Avenue, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Billy Jack Leming, 21, Arnold Lane, LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21
Maruicio Chilel Ramirez, 34, Bennett Avenue, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license, no insurance
Matthew Austin Talley, 22, Lasata Lane, Harrison, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
David Warren Babbitt, 20, Whispering Pines Lane, LaFayette, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-under age 21, forgery, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21
Cherika C. Coonrod, 29, Howell Road, Chattanooga, hold for other agency
Timothy Michael Younes, 35, Betsy Lane, Rossville, failure to appear
Barry Lynn Rector, 32, James Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, no insurance, expired license plate, criminal damage to property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine
Edward Luke Summey, Jr., 41, Graysville Road, Ringgold, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked
Christopher James Sewell, 18, Woodgate Road, Ringgold, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana possession
James Edward Sewell, 42, Lytle Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana possession, open container violation beer/aloe/porter/stout/other similar beverages, seat belts violation
Horace Eugene Weaver, 49, Hasty Lane, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license, broken taillight lenses, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches
Ronnie Lamar Beene, 29, Roberson Valley Road, Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration
Bradley Mackenzie White, 23, Cordell Road, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs
Monday, March 19
Jacob Harrison Ward,41, Littlejohn Drive, Dalton, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicle), receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by taking-felony-motor vehicle possession, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle/machine gun/dangerous or silencer, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects
Ryan Nicholas Adkins, 18, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting
Robert Dean Root, 40, Judys Lane, Ringgold, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
Sydney Alexandria Morgan, 26, Shirley Lane, Flintstone, felony failure to appear
Bonny Sue Hargis, 37, Kemp Road, LaFayette, exp9ired license plate, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receipt/possession /transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender
Johnny Andrew Coggins, 40, Foster Mills Drive, LaFayette, expired license plate, no insurance, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jarrod Lebron Myers, 39, Myers Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Erica Shea Lowrance, 38, Woods Drive, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property-felony
Jason Van Sanders, 35, Courtney Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs
Zena Lynn Jones, 45, Durham Road, Rising Fawn, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, tag light required
Jeffery John Ashley, 49, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
Robert Wesley Yarbrough, 38, Cotton Tail Hollow, Flintstone, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
John Anthony Bone, 59, Kirkland Avenue, Chattanooga theft by shoplifting, aggravated assault (x2)
Angela Ruth Eaker, 37, Ridgeway Drive, Trion, felony probation violation
Katherine Patrice Taylor, 27, Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Deaunte Rashad Evans, 23, Thirteenth Avenue, Chattanooga speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Henry Ford Weathers, Jr., 56, Henderson Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass
Terry Wayne Mathis, 41, James Street, Rossville, battery-family violence
Mariam Elizabeth Tomlinson, 35, Breezy Trail, Rossville, violation of parole
Tuesday, March 20
Lontia Darnell Penn, 24, Montview Drive, Chattanooga, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine
Billy Joe Hartline, 22, Chestnut Street, Rossville, theft by shoplifting
David Leonard Broadrick, 30, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation of probation
Jericka Cricket Kinsey, 21, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license
Ryan Chase Hogue, 20, state Highway 337, LaFayette, burglary
Taylor Brooke Causey, 23, Chestnut Street, LaFayette, hold for court only
Russell Barry Stephenson, 57, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Jordan Marcus Bentley, 20, Mohawk Street, Rossville, battery
Jesse Seabron Thompson, 27, James Street, Rossville, battery-family violence
Ronald Eugene James, 69, Washington Street, Rossville, violation of family violence order, aggravated stalking
Wednesday, March 21
Heather Dee Ridley, 34, Morse Drive, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine
Robert Tyler Ridley, 33, Indian Avenue, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine (x2)
Debora Marie Crane, 59, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Jason Dale Graves, 38, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence
Tina Michelle Cox, 49, Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs
Pamela Brooke Harris, 37, Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
James Lamar Smith, 45, Topaz Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate
Stormy Gail Johnson, 33, Groce Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Lynn Lavonne Stephens, 45, Escalon Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Anthony Wade Cochran, 31, Kelly Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Sumer Destardi Crisp, 29, Chambers Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Lebron Williams, 34, Arlington Avenue, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal
Anthony Iglesias, 49, Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked