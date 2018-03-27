Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, March 15

Arterious Trendalle Harris, 26, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, fleeing/attempting to elude police, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, interference with government property, DUI-refusal

Michael Lamar Dennis, 43, Claire Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954

Richard Lyle Pagleno, 58, West Circle Drive, Rossville, simple battery-family violence

Cody Lee-Royce Anderson, 20, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting

Bradley Keith Fitzpatrick, 35, Stewart Avenue, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking

Lindsey Hope White, 21, Garden Street, Rossville, theft by shoplifting

John Christopher Buffington, 39, Buffington Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence

John Franklin Kirk, 49, West Main Street, LaFayette, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, seat belts violation

Matthew James Howell, 25, Schmidt Road, Rossville, aggravated assault-family violence, cruelty to children

Tonya Ruth Johnson, 45, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Travis Wayne Bray, 25, First Avenue, Chattanooga, criminal trespass

Nicholas Lee Dunnington, 19, East 45th Street, Chattanooga, marijuana possession

Hailey Danielle Nicholson, 18, Hogan Road, Rossville, marijuana possession

Vanassa Lynn Lynn, 31, James Street, Rossville, fugitive from justice

Friday, March 16

Stormy Gail Johnson, 33, Groce Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Steven Scott Snider, 30, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, felony probation violation

Jeffery Monroe Smith, 33, River Canyon Road, Chattanooga, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, failure to appear

Michael Eugene Millsaps, 49, Salem Road, Rossville, battery

Trevor Kain Debord, 22, Long Hollow Road, Rock Spring, battery

Lula Marie Echols, 51, Highland Avenue, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting

Jillian Arlann Crowder, 35, Fox Chase Street, Rossville, no insurance, seat belts violation, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

James Michael Garrett, 37, Dee Vee Lane, Rossville, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicant/drugs, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs

Richard Adam Byers, 37, Armuchee Lane, Summerville, violation of probation

Adam Lee Russell, 27, Gentry Avenue, Trenton, felony probation violation

Sierra Dawn Hood, 26, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Matthew Shane Elorod, 42, state Highway 192, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Corey Alan Brumbaugh, 44, Cloud Springs Road, Fort Oglethorpe, fugitive from justice

Patricia Ann Frady, 61, Lee Street, Chickamauga, criminal trespass

Cortney Daniell Williams, 33, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, felony probation violation

Sierra Skye Parker, 24, state Highway 151, Trion, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine

Terry Chase Massey, 29, McFarland Avenue, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

De'Anna Marie Foutz, 21, Adler Circle, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

Saturday, March 17

Briley Parker Brown, 17, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x9), theft by taking

Adam Kean Davis, 33, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation

David Wayne Graham, 50, James Street, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Timothy Miles Cook, II, 30, West Cove Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting

Kaleb Chance Marter, 21, Olsen Avenue, Signal Mountain, Tenn., fugitive from justice

Joy Elaine Edwards, 38, Blevin Drive, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license

Brittany Danielle O'Bryant, 30, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence, battery-family violence

Curtis William Hardeman, 18, High Point Drive, Chickamauga, improper parking on/along highway, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, seat belts violation , DUI-drugs

Michael Lebron Gaddis, Jr., 29, English Avenue, Chattanooga driving while license suspended or revoked

Marquesha Chantell Lee, 19, East 49th Street, Chattanooga driving without a valid license

Lauren Lashay Hardiman, 29, Old Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, tag light required, driving while licenses suspended or revoked

Darius Antiono Sanders, 28, Johnson Lane, Flintstone, driving without a valid license, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954

Robert Allen Davis, 23, Townsend Road, Rocky Face, possession of methamphetamine

Cody Alexander Dove, 25, county Road 9027, Flat Rock, Ala., failure to appear, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine

James Anthony Pryzbylski, 33, Rush Road, Taft, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked

David Clay Graham, 24, Guinn, Wildwood, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession and use or drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Carrigan Henry Prado Jimenez, 34, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, marijuana possession, speeding, open container violation distilled spirits ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, DUI-refusal

Justin Keith Pressnell, 29, Reading Circle, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Amber Deann Case, 27, Park Drive, Rossville, failure to appear

Robert Junior Fleetwood, Jr., 56, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, no insurance, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by bringing stolen property into state, altered license plate, obscured or missing license plates, driving while license suspended or revoked

David Scott Spurgeon, 17, Bennett Drive, LaFayette, battery-family violence

Amanda Carrington Mansell, 37, Friendship Road, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

Trey Austin Parker, 17, Indian Avenue, Rossville, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony (x9), theft by taking

Sunday, March 18

Bryan Castro-Galeano, 17, Cross Street, Rossville, driving without a valid license

Kasandra Latrice Simmons, 33, East 44th Street, Chattanooga, open contain violation distilled spirits ethyl alcohol/ethanol/spirits of wine, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI-alcohol

Jansen McKay Lightsey, 18, Roof Drive, Boaz, Ala., possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession

Cleveland Bailty Brown, 20, county Road 2883, Boaz, Ala., marijuana possession

Alu Haleen Benford, 39, West Patterson Avenue, Fort Oglethorpe, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, false statements and writing/concealment of facts, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

Jerome Anthony Marsh, Jr., 30, Eighth Avenue, Rossville, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Billy Jack Leming, 21, Arnold Lane, LaFayette, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21

Maruicio Chilel Ramirez, 34, Bennett Avenue, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license, no insurance

Matthew Austin Talley, 22, Lasata Lane, Harrison, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

David Warren Babbitt, 20, Whispering Pines Lane, LaFayette, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address, no insurance, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-under age 21, forgery, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21

Cherika C. Coonrod, 29, Howell Road, Chattanooga, hold for other agency

Timothy Michael Younes, 35, Betsy Lane, Rossville, failure to appear

Barry Lynn Rector, 32, James Street, Rossville, marijuana possession, no insurance, expired license plate, criminal damage to property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine

Edward Luke Summey, Jr., 41, Graysville Road, Ringgold, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, driving while license suspended or revoked

Christopher James Sewell, 18, Woodgate Road, Ringgold, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana possession

James Edward Sewell, 42, Lytle Road, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, marijuana possession, open container violation beer/aloe/porter/stout/other similar beverages, seat belts violation

Horace Eugene Weaver, 49, Hasty Lane, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license, broken taillight lenses, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches

Ronnie Lamar Beene, 29, Roberson Valley Road, Summerville, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration

Bradley Mackenzie White, 23, Cordell Road, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs

Monday, March 19

Jacob Harrison Ward,41, Littlejohn Drive, Dalton, criminal use of an article with altered ID mark (not motor vehicle), receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender, theft by taking-felony-motor vehicle possession, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, possession of sawed-off shotgun/rifle/machine gun/dangerous or silencer, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug related objects

Ryan Nicholas Adkins, 18, state Highway 193, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting

Robert Dean Root, 40, Judys Lane, Ringgold, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receipt/possession/transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Sydney Alexandria Morgan, 26, Shirley Lane, Flintstone, felony failure to appear

Bonny Sue Hargis, 37, Kemp Road, LaFayette, exp9ired license plate, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, receipt/possession /transfer of firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender

Johnny Andrew Coggins, 40, Foster Mills Drive, LaFayette, expired license plate, no insurance, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jarrod Lebron Myers, 39, Myers Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Erica Shea Lowrance, 38, Woods Drive, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property-felony

Jason Van Sanders, 35, Courtney Lane, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs

Zena Lynn Jones, 45, Durham Road, Rising Fawn, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, tag light required

Jeffery John Ashley, 49, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another

Robert Wesley Yarbrough, 38, Cotton Tail Hollow, Flintstone, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

John Anthony Bone, 59, Kirkland Avenue, Chattanooga theft by shoplifting, aggravated assault (x2)

Angela Ruth Eaker, 37, Ridgeway Drive, Trion, felony probation violation

Katherine Patrice Taylor, 27, Vittetoe Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Deaunte Rashad Evans, 23, Thirteenth Avenue, Chattanooga speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Henry Ford Weathers, Jr., 56, Henderson Street, LaFayette, criminal trespass

Terry Wayne Mathis, 41, James Street, Rossville, battery-family violence

Mariam Elizabeth Tomlinson, 35, Breezy Trail, Rossville, violation of parole

Tuesday, March 20

Lontia Darnell Penn, 24, Montview Drive, Chattanooga, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine

Billy Joe Hartline, 22, Chestnut Street, Rossville, theft by shoplifting

David Leonard Broadrick, 30, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, violation of probation

Jericka Cricket Kinsey, 21, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, driving without a valid license

Ryan Chase Hogue, 20, state Highway 337, LaFayette, burglary

Taylor Brooke Causey, 23, Chestnut Street, LaFayette, hold for court only

Russell Barry Stephenson, 57, Fitzpatrick Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Jordan Marcus Bentley, 20, Mohawk Street, Rossville, battery

Jesse Seabron Thompson, 27, James Street, Rossville, battery-family violence

Ronald Eugene James, 69, Washington Street, Rossville, violation of family violence order, aggravated stalking

Wednesday, March 21

Heather Dee Ridley, 34, Morse Drive, Flintstone, possession of methamphetamine

Robert Tyler Ridley, 33, Indian Avenue, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession of methamphetamine (x2)

Debora Marie Crane, 59, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Jason Dale Graves, 38, Broomtown Road, LaFayette, simple battery-family violence

Tina Michelle Cox, 49, Crest Ridge Drive, Rossville, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs

Pamela Brooke Harris, 37, Hog Jowl Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

James Lamar Smith, 45, Topaz Street, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Stormy Gail Johnson, 33, Groce Drive, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Lynn Lavonne Stephens, 45, Escalon Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Anthony Wade Cochran, 31, Kelly Street, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Sumer Destardi Crisp, 29, Chambers Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Lebron Williams, 34, Arlington Avenue, Chattanooga, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal

Anthony Iglesias, 49, Eagle Cliff Drive, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked

