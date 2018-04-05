Catoosa County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, March 29

Tonya Ruth Johnson, 45, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jennifer Lynn Roach, 31, Stegal Street, Rossville, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light required

Stephen Eric Cobb, 38, Mineola Avenue, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana possession

Gary Wayne Skiles, 32, Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, aggravated battery

Johnny Ousbon Cain, II, 37, Rock Forge Court, Jefferson, Ga., felony probation violation

Robert Junior Fleetwood, Jr., 56, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, violation of probation

Jennifer Elaine Smith, 41, Lee Wilson Road, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance, driving without a valid license

Fredricks Benard Norman, Jr., 55, Oak Street, Rossville, aggravated assault\

Andrew Smith, 70, homeless, Rising Fawn, felony probation violation

Aaron Christopher Smith, 35, Crestone Circle, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Ashley Ann Coyne, 28, Chandler Avenue, Chickamauga, failure to appear (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked

Cody Lee-Royce Anderson, 20, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession

Codey Dewayne Warren, 27, Main Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Jeffrey Wade Anthony, 39, West Circle Drive, Rossville, hold for court only

Lebron Morgan, 31, Crutchfield Street, Chattanooga, violation of probation

Brandi Michelle White, 36, Wesley Road, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2)

Friday, March 30

Austin Reed Bledsoe, 23, Gilbert Lane, LaFayette, felony probation violation

Justin Paul Bowers, 29, Brock Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Barry Lee Nichols, 29, Everglades Boulevard, Rossville, failure to appear

James Edward Taylor, 59, Peachtree Street, Rossville, violation of probation

Jahmar Dewayne Bell, 18, Leinbach Road, Rossville, violation of probation

Bobby Lee Henry, 52, Mount Pisgah Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (x2), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954

Tina Alisa Campbell, 57, Ridgecrest Circle, Rossville, abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled or elderly person

Lupe Martin Gaspar, 22, East 47th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Samantha Danielle Newman, 29, Boynton Drive, Ringgold, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession

Patrick Logan Davidson, 39, Pine Orchard Road, Oakdale, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely

Alberto Velasquez, 35, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, speeding, no insurance, driving without a valid license

Patrick Earl Pence, 27, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, fugitive from justice

Ashley Nichole Curtis, 18, East 48th Street, Chattanooga, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving without a valid license, no insurance

Saturday, March 31

Allyson Elizabeth Bowen, 30, Letcher Lane, Lillington, N.C., reckless conduct, cruelty to child-deprivation of necessary sustenance, seat belt violation (children 5 years of age and less), seat belt violation (ages 6-17), improper lane change failure to maintain lane, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), DUI-driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor

John Gregory Petty, 41, Veronica Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration

Kayleigh Angel McGraw, 17, Pearl Street, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession

Michael Tyler Millians, 24, Williams Lane, Rossville, marijuana possession

Tony Eugene Smith, 58, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct

Laronda Marlene Gaylor, 46, Allen Street, Summerville, DUI-multiple substances

Valerie Hope Vaughn, 26, Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence

Kenneth Eugene Dunn, 35, James Street, Rossville, weekender only

Willie Henry Lawton, 56, Forty-fourth Street, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting

Ishmyel Calid Gregory, 34, Avenue J, Birmingham, Ala., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked

Joshua Wade Williams, 35, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Daniel Lee Bowen, 32, Bell Road, Nashville, DUI-drugs

Gregory Trevor Coffey, 20, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, DUI-under age 21, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21

Brian Michael Brown, 26, Gann Road, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs

Dreama Renae Poper, 42, Warren Street, Rossville, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jason Daniel Vaughn, 23, Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, bond surrender, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Sunday, April 1

Michael Allen Alexander, 44, Montclaire Drive, Rossville, DUI-multiple substances, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, failure to register vehicle, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, lights on vehicle stopped/parked on/near roadway between 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise

Ben Alexander Childers, 19, Honeyberry Lane, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, texting while driving, driver must move over for emergency vehicles

Hailey Marie Long, 19, Montclair Drive, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages

Tondalaya Marie Stevens, 36, Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of methamphetamine

Ryan Kelly White, 24, Logan Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Ian Michelle Norwood, 32, Virginia Avenue, Rossville, hold for other agency

Dora Marie Pleasant, 33, Hamel Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct

Isabella Lane Kaiser, 24, state Highway 58, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving without a valid license, speeding

Christopher Lee Flynn, 34, Cedar Creek Drive, Chattanooga, failure to appear

Randall Lee Taylor, Jr., 18, Starview Valley, Chattanooga, failure to appear, carrying a concealed weapon

Monday, April 2

Jason Terell Holloway, 37, West Peachtree Street, Rossville, buy/sell motor vehicle/part which serial number has been altered to conceal identity

Randy Allen Monte, Jr., 30, Rock Creek Road, Trenton, Ga., failure to appear

Christopher Shane Miller, 44, Arbors Mill Lane, Ringgold, theft by conversion

Brandon Michael Frazier, 17, Caroline Drive, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking

Tyler Andrew Jernigan, 26, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Dasaray Marie Fowler, 19, Salem Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass

Gerald Kelvin Reid, 35, Lovell Avenue, Chattanooga, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked

Austin Tyler McWhorter, 25, Thompson Circle, LaFayette, violation of parole

Hayley Nicole Carrington, 21, West Cove Road, Chickamauga, theft by deception

Anthony Jerome Grimes, Jr., 45, Larry Drive, Chattanooga, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, robbery

Alyson Elizabeth Bowen, 30, Letcher Lane, Lillington, N.C., bond surrender

Tuesday, April 3

Nakotal Petet, 25, Cave Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Codey Dewayne Warren, 27, Main Street, LaFayette, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, burglary, felony probation violation

Edward Logan Walker, 28, Nick A Jack Road, Flintstone, felony probation violation, financial transaction card fraud (x6)

Kenneth Wayne Goins, 44, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another

Sarah Emmajane Brady, 22, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, disorderly

Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation

Russell Stephen Langford, 70, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, sexual battery

David Tyler Shaw, 25, Wilson Road, Rossville, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked

Samantha Kayla Duvall, 35, Penn Street, Trion, violation of parole

Ethan Kayne Thompson, 19, Valley View Drive, Flintstone, battery-family violence

Christian Danielle Broome, 32, Main Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Ronald Anthony Nicholson, 52, Shedds Lake Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Timothy James Barfield, 38, Shedds Lake Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Kila Melissa McDonald, 31, Sisemore Street, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Lorrie Lynn McCormick, 48, Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Phillip Wayne Headrick, 53, West Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple battery

Wednesday, April 4

Jeffery Ladon Carroll, Jr., 33, Everett Road, Ringgold, theft by receiving stolen property-felony

Louis Johnny Pineda, 42, Gentry Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery-family violence

Selena Ann Pineda, 41, Gentry Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery-family violence

Tristan Ray Mann, 21, Motley Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Michele Lee Walters, 48, homeless, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony

William Andrew McNeese, 60, Riverbend Trail, Charleston, Tenn., violation of probation

Christopher Steven Bradley, 27, Cemetery Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Zachary Jay Barker, 26, East 35th Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation, failure to appear

David Jacob Henegar, 23, Wawona Drive, Wildwood, felony failure to appear

Michael Shane Crawford, 41, U.S. Highway 27, LaFayette, felony probation violation

