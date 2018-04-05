Thursday, March 29
Tonya Ruth Johnson, 45, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jennifer Lynn Roach, 31, Stegal Street, Rossville, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked, tag light required
Stephen Eric Cobb, 38, Mineola Avenue, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana possession
Gary Wayne Skiles, 32, Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, aggravated battery
Johnny Ousbon Cain, II, 37, Rock Forge Court, Jefferson, Ga., felony probation violation
Robert Junior Fleetwood, Jr., 56, Wallaceville School Road, Chickamauga, violation of probation
Jennifer Elaine Smith, 41, Lee Wilson Road, LaFayette, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, no insurance, driving without a valid license
Fredricks Benard Norman, Jr., 55, Oak Street, Rossville, aggravated assault\
Andrew Smith, 70, homeless, Rising Fawn, felony probation violation
Aaron Christopher Smith, 35, Crestone Circle, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Ashley Ann Coyne, 28, Chandler Avenue, Chickamauga, failure to appear (x2), driving while license suspended or revoked
Cody Lee-Royce Anderson, 20, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession
Codey Dewayne Warren, 27, Main Street, LaFayette, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Jeffrey Wade Anthony, 39, West Circle Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
Lebron Morgan, 31, Crutchfield Street, Chattanooga, violation of probation
Brandi Michelle White, 36, Wesley Road, LaFayette, DUI-alcohol, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance (x2)
Friday, March 30
Austin Reed Bledsoe, 23, Gilbert Lane, LaFayette, felony probation violation
Justin Paul Bowers, 29, Brock Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Barry Lee Nichols, 29, Everglades Boulevard, Rossville, failure to appear
James Edward Taylor, 59, Peachtree Street, Rossville, violation of probation
Jahmar Dewayne Bell, 18, Leinbach Road, Rossville, violation of probation
Bobby Lee Henry, 52, Mount Pisgah Road, Ringgold, driving while license suspended or revoked (x2), taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954
Tina Alisa Campbell, 57, Ridgecrest Circle, Rossville, abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled or elderly person
Lupe Martin Gaspar, 22, East 47th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Samantha Danielle Newman, 29, Boynton Drive, Ringgold, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle possession
Patrick Logan Davidson, 39, Pine Orchard Road, Oakdale, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely
Alberto Velasquez, 35, Fourteenth Avenue, Chattanooga, speeding, no insurance, driving without a valid license
Patrick Earl Pence, 27, Yester Oaks Drive, LaFayette, fugitive from justice
Ashley Nichole Curtis, 18, East 48th Street, Chattanooga, new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving without a valid license, no insurance
Saturday, March 31
Allyson Elizabeth Bowen, 30, Letcher Lane, Lillington, N.C., reckless conduct, cruelty to child-deprivation of necessary sustenance, seat belt violation (children 5 years of age and less), seat belt violation (ages 6-17), improper lane change failure to maintain lane, DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (x2), DUI-driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor
John Gregory Petty, 41, Veronica Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance, improper transfer of license plate/decal, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration
Kayleigh Angel McGraw, 17, Pearl Street, Chickamauga, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession
Michael Tyler Millians, 24, Williams Lane, Rossville, marijuana possession
Tony Eugene Smith, 58, Magnolia Street, LaFayette, disorderly conduct
Laronda Marlene Gaylor, 46, Allen Street, Summerville, DUI-multiple substances
Valerie Hope Vaughn, 26, Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, simple battery-family violence
Kenneth Eugene Dunn, 35, James Street, Rossville, weekender only
Willie Henry Lawton, 56, Forty-fourth Street, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting
Ishmyel Calid Gregory, 34, Avenue J, Birmingham, Ala., speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
Joshua Wade Williams, 35, Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, view obstructed (windshield/other windows), no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Daniel Lee Bowen, 32, Bell Road, Nashville, DUI-drugs
Gregory Trevor Coffey, 20, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, DUI-under age 21, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21
Brian Michael Brown, 26, Gann Road, Hixson, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, marijuana possession, DUI-drugs
Dreama Renae Poper, 42, Warren Street, Rossville, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jason Daniel Vaughn, 23, Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, bond surrender, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Sunday, April 1
Michael Allen Alexander, 44, Montclaire Drive, Rossville, DUI-multiple substances, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, failure to register vehicle, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, lights on vehicle stopped/parked on/near roadway between 1/2 hour after sunset to 1/2 hour before sunrise
Ben Alexander Childers, 19, Honeyberry Lane, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, texting while driving, driver must move over for emergency vehicles
Hailey Marie Long, 19, Montclair Drive, Rossville, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages
Tondalaya Marie Stevens, 36, Lake Ridge Road, Chickamauga, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, possession of methamphetamine
Ryan Kelly White, 24, Logan Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Ian Michelle Norwood, 32, Virginia Avenue, Rossville, hold for other agency
Dora Marie Pleasant, 33, Hamel Drive, Chickamauga, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, disorderly conduct
Isabella Lane Kaiser, 24, state Highway 58, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving without a valid license, speeding
Christopher Lee Flynn, 34, Cedar Creek Drive, Chattanooga, failure to appear
Randall Lee Taylor, Jr., 18, Starview Valley, Chattanooga, failure to appear, carrying a concealed weapon
Monday, April 2
Jason Terell Holloway, 37, West Peachtree Street, Rossville, buy/sell motor vehicle/part which serial number has been altered to conceal identity
Randy Allen Monte, Jr., 30, Rock Creek Road, Trenton, Ga., failure to appear
Christopher Shane Miller, 44, Arbors Mill Lane, Ringgold, theft by conversion
Brandon Michael Frazier, 17, Caroline Drive, Chickamauga, felony theft by taking
Tyler Andrew Jernigan, 26, Ovie Drive, LaFayette, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Dasaray Marie Fowler, 19, Salem Road, Rossville, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Cynthia Amanda Denson, 42, Ringgold Road, LaFayette, criminal trespass
Gerald Kelvin Reid, 35, Lovell Avenue, Chattanooga, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
Austin Tyler McWhorter, 25, Thompson Circle, LaFayette, violation of parole
Hayley Nicole Carrington, 21, West Cove Road, Chickamauga, theft by deception
Anthony Jerome Grimes, Jr., 45, Larry Drive, Chattanooga, reckless driving, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, driving while license suspended or revoked, robbery
Alyson Elizabeth Bowen, 30, Letcher Lane, Lillington, N.C., bond surrender
Tuesday, April 3
Nakotal Petet, 25, Cave Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Codey Dewayne Warren, 27, Main Street, LaFayette, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, burglary, felony probation violation
Edward Logan Walker, 28, Nick A Jack Road, Flintstone, felony probation violation, financial transaction card fraud (x6)
Kenneth Wayne Goins, 44, Henderson Avenue, Rossville, aggravated assault, pointing or aiming gun or pistol at another
Sarah Emmajane Brady, 22, Hollywood Drive, Rossville, disorderly
Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, violation of probation
Russell Stephen Langford, 70, Harp Switch Road, Chickamauga, sexual battery
David Tyler Shaw, 25, Wilson Road, Rossville, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked
Samantha Kayla Duvall, 35, Penn Street, Trion, violation of parole
Ethan Kayne Thompson, 19, Valley View Drive, Flintstone, battery-family violence
Christian Danielle Broome, 32, Main Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Ronald Anthony Nicholson, 52, Shedds Lake Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy James Barfield, 38, Shedds Lake Drive, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Kila Melissa McDonald, 31, Sisemore Street, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Lorrie Lynn McCormick, 48, Gravitt Lane, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Phillip Wayne Headrick, 53, West Avenue, Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple battery
Wednesday, April 4
Jeffery Ladon Carroll, Jr., 33, Everett Road, Ringgold, theft by receiving stolen property-felony
Louis Johnny Pineda, 42, Gentry Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery-family violence
Selena Ann Pineda, 41, Gentry Lane, Chickamauga, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, battery-family violence
Tristan Ray Mann, 21, Motley Drive, LaFayette, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Michele Lee Walters, 48, homeless, aiding or permitting another to escape lawful custody or confinement-felony
William Andrew McNeese, 60, Riverbend Trail, Charleston, Tenn., violation of probation
Christopher Steven Bradley, 27, Cemetery Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Zachary Jay Barker, 26, East 35th Street, Chattanooga, felony probation violation, failure to appear
David Jacob Henegar, 23, Wawona Drive, Wildwood, felony failure to appear
Michael Shane Crawford, 41, U.S. Highway 27, LaFayette, felony probation violation