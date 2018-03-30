Thursday, March 22
Cherry Faye Decker, 45, Fox Lair Trail, Flintstone, simple battery-family violence
Dennis Lee Stoker, 57, Wallaceville Cemetery Road, Chickamauga, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked, altered license plate
Michele Diann Lindsey, 52, Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice
Charles William Straub, 59, Wilder Street, Chickamauga, hold for court only
Brandon Dale Harris, 23, McLemore street, LaFayette, hold for court only
Chelsea Nicole Liner, 27, Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, texting while driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine
Timothy Jay Stelling, 50, Vengrown Road, Valley, Ala., felony probation violation
Avery Jerome Hakes, 42, Satellite Lane, Ringgold, seat belts violation, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Brenna Nicole Defoor, 34, Williams Lane, Flintstone, DUI-drugs
William Ronald Warren, II, 42, Travis Road, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)
Tanner Wesley Collis, 21, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting
Dustine Carrol Pursley, 31, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked
Meagan Marie Benjamin, 26, state Highway 136, LaFayette, fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway, reckless driving
Matthew Shane Hilburn, 42, York Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (x3), driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation, failure to use signal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Friday, March 23
Andrew Richard Fincher, 33, Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, aggravated assault, strong-arm rape, sodomy
Khrystal Dawn Terrill, 26, Mount Pisgah Road, Ringgold, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Joshua Arthur Melhorn, 31, state Highway 193, Flintstone, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Hunter Blake Fuller, 24, state Highway 193, Flintstone, marijuana possession, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to register vehicle, DUI-drugs
Christopher Todd Sprayberry, 34, Walnut Grove Lane, LaFayette, burglary
Ronnie Lynn Stoker, 46, Jackson Street, LaFayette, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Thomas Anthony Waid, 30, Ellis Drive, Rossville, failure to appear
Jenifer Dawn Wright, 23, Myers Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Daniel Joseph Caylor, 39, state Highway 151, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Sharmon Melissa Teems, 49, Evaline Street, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Heather Lee Childs, 27, Cannon Lane, LaFayette, hindering or harboring escapee
Marquilia Marie Davis, 20, Southern Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting
Angela Faye Tucker, 52, Lee Edwards Drive, LaFayette, driving without a valid license
Christopher Lee Smith, 18, Jessie Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting
Vernon Andrew Jackson, II, 30, Williams Lane, Rossville, violation of probation
Saturday, March 24
Janice Marie Davis, 45, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting, contempt of court, possession of cocaine
Tommy Fitzgerald Johnson, 52, Foust Street, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting
Derrick Trayon Mathis, 44, East 44th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, pedestrian under the influence (PUI)
Blair Danielle Nichols, 32, Grasshopper Road, Birchwood, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
Kayla Naomi Castillo, 26, Hinton Lane, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon Kales Avans, 24, Moore Avenue, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, defective tires, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI-refusal
Vincent Henry Petritsch, 37, East 15th Street, Chattanooga, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Daniel Louis Reece, 28, Lakeview Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession
Christopher Michael Thornton, 45, Webb Wheeler Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Joseph Ryan Scruggs, 24, Jacobs Road, Rossville, failure to appear, violation of probation
Malana Quanisha Melson, 26, Andrews Street, Chattanooga, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, seat belt violation (children under 5 years of age and less), driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance
Thomas Joe Ware, Jr., 47, Center Point Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Chrissy Lee Everett, 18, Emerald Point Lane, Dalton, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine
Brandon Paul Gardner, 36, Larkin Avenue, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, possession of cocaine
Sunday, March 25
Charles Hunter Blevins, 19, Lower Mill Creek Road, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, simple battery
James Barren Walker, 44, Cook Street, LaFayette, simple assault-family violence, criminal trespass
James Edger Banks, 47, Polk Avenue, Dayton, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine
Robert Lee Short, III, 28, Laurel Drive, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
James Edward Whited, 50, Foster Circle, LaFayette, marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol
Tyler James Gall, 24, Trail Lake Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple assault-family violence, speeding
Carlos Lebron Stegall, 25, Ivy Street, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting
Michelle Cheri Penter, 38, Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., failure to appear
Randal Lee Keeton, 30, Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked
Robert David Kellis, Jr., 40, Sioux Trail, Ringgold, failure to appear
Monday, March 26
Dewayne Edward McCallie, 35, Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession
Jeffrey Owen King, 56, Lytle Road, Rossville, theft by shoplifting
Nathan Ashley White, 34, Trace Lane, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies
Timothy Scott Wood, 39, Deevue Lane, Rossville, felony failure to appear, failure to appear
Christina Rae Gentry, 34, Tulip Lane, Rossville, simple battery-family violence
Jeremy Dion Weaver, 39, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation, criminal trespass
Jeffrey Lynn Stephens, 33, James Street, Rossville, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Jeremy Daniel Green, 42, Old Cedartown Highway, Lindale, Ga., failure to appear
Gloria Etta Dallas, 66, Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana
Matthew Latron Upshaw, 18, Sabre Lane, Chickamauga, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving without a valid license
Robert Michael Croft, 30, Moseley Circle, East Ridge, Ga., felony probation violation, criminal trespass
Joshua Stephen McMahan, 37, Maple Way, Ringgold, violation of probation
Karson Brelana Tripp, 18, Melba Drive, Trion, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Tuesday, March 27
Ashley Nichole Staley, 30, Arrow Head Dairy Lane, Chickamauga, expired drivers license, driving wrong side of road, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, tag light required, littering highway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Kayla Naomi Castillo, 26, Hinton Lane, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Alisha Danielle Taylor, 32, Nason Street, Rossville, hold for court-maximum security
Devonte Taquan Cheney, 18, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Christopher L. Graham, 42, Thelma Street, Rossville, failure to appear
Paul Edward Hannah, 50, Gum Springs Road, Georgetown, Tenn., no license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI-drugs
Jeff McKenzie McGraw, 37, Parrish Lane, Flintstone, failure to appear
Ryan Megan Francis, 29, Frontage Road, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Stephen Anthony Chadwick, 36, Rowland Avenue, Rossville, fugitive from justice, seat belts violation
Darrel Lebron Crouch, 35, Bragg Circle, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery-family violence
Justin Lamar Thomas, 28, Hale Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Corey Brian Asher, 28, Windy Trail, LaFayette theft by taking
Seth Alexander Kimble, 31, Wheeler Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting, felony probation violation, knowingly remove/destroy/circumvent electronic monitoring device /retrial/bond condition
Isaac Perez Gallego, 36, East 33rd Street, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license
Kenneth Wayne Stone, 59, New Home Road, Trenton, Ga., giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked
Benjamin David Byrd, 35, Park Street, LaFayette, hold for court only
Anthony Stephen Hastings, 28, Jackson Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear (x2)
Wednesday, March 28
Larry Dean Baker, 56, Walthough Avenue, Chickamauga, hold for other agency
Michelle Cheri Penter, 38, Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., hold for other agency, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer
Bryan Deshea Turner, 18, Lail Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession
Viola Mae Medrano, 38, Pineville Road, Chattanooga, simple battery-family violence
Malinda Diana Duggan, 46, East 28th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Sarah Elizabeth Welsh, 25, Austin Avenue, Marietta, failure to appear
Emily Jill Spain, 33, Mineola Avenue, Rossville, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by shoplifting, no insurance