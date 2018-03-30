Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, March 22

Cherry Faye Decker, 45, Fox Lair Trail, Flintstone, simple battery-family violence

Dennis Lee Stoker, 57, Wallaceville Cemetery Road, Chickamauga, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked, altered license plate

Michele Diann Lindsey, 52, Cummings Highway, Chattanooga, fugitive from justice

Charles William Straub, 59, Wilder Street, Chickamauga, hold for court only

Brandon Dale Harris, 23, McLemore street, LaFayette, hold for court only

Chelsea Nicole Liner, 27, Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold, no insurance, possession and use of drug related objects, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, texting while driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine

Timothy Jay Stelling, 50, Vengrown Road, Valley, Ala., felony probation violation

Avery Jerome Hakes, 42, Satellite Lane, Ringgold, seat belts violation, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Brenna Nicole Defoor, 34, Williams Lane, Flintstone, DUI-drugs

William Ronald Warren, II, 42, Travis Road, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)

Tanner Wesley Collis, 21, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting

Dustine Carrol Pursley, 31, Chattanooga Valley Road, Flintstone, driving while license suspended or revoked

Meagan Marie Benjamin, 26, state Highway 136, LaFayette, fail to yield when entering/crossing roadway, reckless driving

Matthew Shane Hilburn, 42, York Road, LaFayette, failure to appear (x3), driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation, failure to use signal, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Friday, March 23

Andrew Richard Fincher, 33, Williams Park Drive, Flintstone, aggravated assault, strong-arm rape, sodomy

Khrystal Dawn Terrill, 26, Mount Pisgah Road, Ringgold, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Joshua Arthur Melhorn, 31, state Highway 193, Flintstone, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Hunter Blake Fuller, 24, state Highway 193, Flintstone, marijuana possession, no insurance, reckless driving, failure to register vehicle, DUI-drugs

Christopher Todd Sprayberry, 34, Walnut Grove Lane, LaFayette, burglary

Ronnie Lynn Stoker, 46, Jackson Street, LaFayette, no insurance, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Thomas Anthony Waid, 30, Ellis Drive, Rossville, failure to appear

Jenifer Dawn Wright, 23, Myers Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Daniel Joseph Caylor, 39, state Highway 151, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Sharmon Melissa Teems, 49, Evaline Street, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Heather Lee Childs, 27, Cannon Lane, LaFayette, hindering or harboring escapee

Marquilia Marie Davis, 20, Southern Road, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting

Angela Faye Tucker, 52, Lee Edwards Drive, LaFayette, driving without a valid license

Christopher Lee Smith, 18, Jessie Drive, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting

Vernon Andrew Jackson, II, 30, Williams Lane, Rossville, violation of probation

Saturday, March 24

Janice Marie Davis, 45, state Highway 136, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting, contempt of court, possession of cocaine

Tommy Fitzgerald Johnson, 52, Foust Street, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting

Derrick Trayon Mathis, 44, East 44th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, theft by shoplifting, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, pedestrian under the influence (PUI)

Blair Danielle Nichols, 32, Grasshopper Road, Birchwood, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine

Kayla Naomi Castillo, 26, Hinton Lane, Ringgold, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Kales Avans, 24, Moore Avenue, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, defective tires, failure to obey traffic control device, DUI-refusal

Vincent Henry Petritsch, 37, East 15th Street, Chattanooga, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Daniel Louis Reece, 28, Lakeview Drive, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, marijuana possession

Christopher Michael Thornton, 45, Webb Wheeler Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Joseph Ryan Scruggs, 24, Jacobs Road, Rossville, failure to appear, violation of probation

Malana Quanisha Melson, 26, Andrews Street, Chattanooga, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, seat belt violation (children under 5 years of age and less), driving while license suspended or revoked, no proof of insurance

Thomas Joe Ware, Jr., 47, Center Point Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Chrissy Lee Everett, 18, Emerald Point Lane, Dalton, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine

Brandon Paul Gardner, 36, Larkin Avenue, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, possession of cocaine

Sunday, March 25

Charles Hunter Blevins, 19, Lower Mill Creek Road, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverages by person under age 21, simple battery

James Barren Walker, 44, Cook Street, LaFayette, simple assault-family violence, criminal trespass

James Edger Banks, 47, Polk Avenue, Dayton, Tenn., possession of methamphetamine

Robert Lee Short, III, 28, Laurel Drive, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

James Edward Whited, 50, Foster Circle, LaFayette, marijuana possession, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol

Tyler James Gall, 24, Trail Lake Drive, LaFayette, criminal trespass, simple assault-family violence, speeding

Carlos Lebron Stegall, 25, Ivy Street, Chattanooga, theft by shoplifting

Michelle Cheri Penter, 38, Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., failure to appear

Randal Lee Keeton, 30, Grand Center Road, Chickamauga, driving while license suspended or revoked

Robert David Kellis, Jr., 40, Sioux Trail, Ringgold, failure to appear

Monday, March 26

Dewayne Edward McCallie, 35, Old Mineral Springs Road, LaFayette, marijuana possession

Jeffrey Owen King, 56, Lytle Road, Rossville, theft by shoplifting

Nathan Ashley White, 34, Trace Lane, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies

Timothy Scott Wood, 39, Deevue Lane, Rossville, felony failure to appear, failure to appear

Christina Rae Gentry, 34, Tulip Lane, Rossville, simple battery-family violence

Jeremy Dion Weaver, 39, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, felony probation violation, criminal trespass

Jeffrey Lynn Stephens, 33, James Street, Rossville, reckless conduct, terroristic threats and acts, simple assault-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Jeremy Daniel Green, 42, Old Cedartown Highway, Lindale, Ga., failure to appear

Gloria Etta Dallas, 66, Dunwoody Road, LaFayette, purchase/possess/manufacture/distribute/sale of marijuana, possession of marijuana

Matthew Latron Upshaw, 18, Sabre Lane, Chickamauga, improper transfer of license plate/decal, driving without a valid license

Robert Michael Croft, 30, Moseley Circle, East Ridge, Ga., felony probation violation, criminal trespass

Joshua Stephen McMahan, 37, Maple Way, Ringgold, violation of probation

Karson Brelana Tripp, 18, Melba Drive, Trion, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Tuesday, March 27

Ashley Nichole Staley, 30, Arrow Head Dairy Lane, Chickamauga, expired drivers license, driving wrong side of road, failure to obey traffic control device, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, tag light required, littering highway, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Kayla Naomi Castillo, 26, Hinton Lane, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Alisha Danielle Taylor, 32, Nason Street, Rossville, hold for court-maximum security

Devonte Taquan Cheney, 18, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Christopher L. Graham, 42, Thelma Street, Rossville, failure to appear

Paul Edward Hannah, 50, Gum Springs Road, Georgetown, Tenn., no license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, taillights/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, marijuana possession, possession and use of drug related objects, DUI-drugs

Jeff McKenzie McGraw, 37, Parrish Lane, Flintstone, failure to appear

Ryan Megan Francis, 29, Frontage Road, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Stephen Anthony Chadwick, 36, Rowland Avenue, Rossville, fugitive from justice, seat belts violation

Darrel Lebron Crouch, 35, Bragg Circle, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery-family violence

Justin Lamar Thomas, 28, Hale Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Corey Brian Asher, 28, Windy Trail, LaFayette theft by taking

Seth Alexander Kimble, 31, Wheeler Road, LaFayette, theft by shoplifting, felony probation violation, knowingly remove/destroy/circumvent electronic monitoring device /retrial/bond condition

Isaac Perez Gallego, 36, East 33rd Street, Chattanooga, driving without a valid license

Kenneth Wayne Stone, 59, New Home Road, Trenton, Ga., giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked

Benjamin David Byrd, 35, Park Street, LaFayette, hold for court only

Anthony Stephen Hastings, 28, Jackson Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear (x2)

Wednesday, March 28

Larry Dean Baker, 56, Walthough Avenue, Chickamauga, hold for other agency

Michelle Cheri Penter, 38, Dallas Hollow Road, Soddy-Daisy, Tenn., hold for other agency, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer

Bryan Deshea Turner, 18, Lail Road, Chickamauga, marijuana possession

Viola Mae Medrano, 38, Pineville Road, Chattanooga, simple battery-family violence

Malinda Diana Duggan, 46, East 28th Street, Chattanooga, failure to appear, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Sarah Elizabeth Welsh, 25, Austin Avenue, Marietta, failure to appear

Emily Jill Spain, 33, Mineola Avenue, Rossville, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended/canceled/revoked registration, driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by shoplifting, no insurance

