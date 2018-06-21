Thursday, June 14
Dakotah Hawke White, 29, Peardon Lane, Flintstone, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Christopher Michael Thornton, 56, Asterwood Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
Thomas Coy Ivester, 28, Park Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation
Roger Dale Willerson, 51, Olive Street, Chattanooga, violation of probation
Brittany Michelle Mannis, 24, Johnson Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Justin Curtis Rogers, 29, North Cherokee Street, LaFayette, theft by taking
Rachael Ann Allen, 28, Glenn Street, LaFayette, failure to appear
Zackery Gage Suttles, 32, Halls Valley Road, Trion, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Friday, June 15
Rodney Cameron Wyatt, Jr., 22, Airport Road, Trion, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, no helmet (motorcycle, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police
Jerry Wayne Dawson, Jr., 33, James Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Christopher Douglas Pendergraft, 30, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked
Jennifer Rebecca McNeese, 39, Fricks Lane, Rossville, failure to appear
James Edward Sewell, 42, Lytle Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear
Russell Colt Jeter, 35, Evans Drive, Rising Fawn, felony failure to appear
Jason Glen Pettigrew, 42, Dixon Springs Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance
William Todd Kirkpatrick, Jr., 28, Maplewood Lane, Chattanooga, failure to appear, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Candice Paige Pryor, 43, Mountain Shadow Drive, Trenton, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked
Justin Paul Bowers, 29, Brock Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Megan Kathleen Johnson, 25, South Lake Terrace, Rossville, felony failure to appear
Jammie Lanette Strickland, 36, Dorothy Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
James Michael Sanders, 35, West 33rd Street, Anniston, Ala., felony probation violation
Mary Jean Blair, 44, Strawberry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear, violation of probation, seat belts violation
Saturday, June 16
Naomi Ake Taylor, 41, South Pittsburg Mountain Road, South Pittsburg. Tenn., seat belts violation, no insurance, driving while license suspended o revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal, brake light requirements for vehicle manufactured with two or more brake lights, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Madison Lindsey Langley, 17, Georgia Terrace, Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple assault
Harry Gilbert Smith, 37, Pinto Lane, Ringgold, felony probation violation
Darren Eugene Lovelace, 48, Bell Court, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine
Jason Orlando Ansley, 37, McBrian Road, East Ridge, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked
Austin Dale Chambers, 25, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana
Joshua Shane Hood, 27, Ivy Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Oscar Moreno, 37, Shelton Street, Graysville, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches
Belissa Mae Bradley, 46, Hunter Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass
Cody Wayne Bradley, 22, Mill Wee Court, Chickamauga, marijuana possession
Adam Kane Curtis, 40, Tibbs Bridge Road, Chatsworth, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked, seat belts violation
Eric Nathaniel Goble, 34, Artie lane, Rossville, theft by taking
Ruddy Ware, 38, Thurman Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Sunday, June 17
Robert Kenneth Floyd, 45, Trion Highway, LaFayette, failure to appear, battery-family violence
Daniel Wade Ballinger, 26, Daughtery Street, LaFayette, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked
Nakota Luke Petet, 25, Cave street, Rossville, manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administrate/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of more than one ounce marijuana, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked
Krystal Meshel Simpson, 29, Ellis Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
Stephanie Renae Scott, 35, Southeast Street, Cleveland, Tenn., unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report
Adrienne Cassandra Holt, 39, Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, no county decal on license, DUI-refusal, driving while license suspended or revoked, felony failure to appear, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane
Korey Laron Mason, 17, North Hickory Street, Chattanooga, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting, robbery
Jadarius Latwon Menifee, 19, South St. Marks Street, East Ridge, Tenn., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle
Monday, June 18
Kristie Ann Beach, 35, Pine Street, Rossville, reckless conduct, simple assault-family violence
James Ryan Turner, 25, Jones Lane, Chickamauga, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, false statements and writings/concealment of facts
Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, theft by shoplifting
Devonta Dorwance Dew, 17, Patterson Road, LaFayette, failure to appear
Jessica Marie Robinson, 32, Park Street, LaFayette, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest
Jonathon Lamar Gilreath, 34, Davis Ridge Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Jace Anthony Edwards, 35, Foster Circle, LaFayette, violation of probation
Quartel Deshaune Montgomery, 21, Wilson Road, Rossville, felony probation violation
Tuesday, June 19
Wayne Marshall Galloway, Jr., 44, Ramey Road, Trion, too fast for conditions, tag light required, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, fleeing/attempting to elude police, marijuana possession, felony failure to appear possession of methamphetamine (x2), sale of a Schedule III/IV/V controlled substance
Jerrican Coleman, 26, Ramey Street, Summerville, Ga., theft by taking
Kenneth Dewayne Pitts, 53, Garden Farm Road, Rossville, battery-family violence (x3), disorderly conduct
Elias Secundino Lopez Garcia, 29, Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license
Lynn Lavonne Stephens, 46, Escalon Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
George Bethel Mathis, III, 47, James Street, Rossville, battery-family violence
Kelly Renee Gardner, 24, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., loitering and prowling
Garin Lee Gardner, 26, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., loitering and prowling
Jason Terrell Hood, 41, Sunset Circle, Rossville, felony probation violation
Thomas Shannon Reed, 49, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates
James Spencer Venable, 46, Cleo Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation, failure to appear
Amy Gail Walker, 33, Longview Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation
Michael Angelo Gordon, 54, Scapstone Court, Decatur, Ga., theft by shoplifting (x2)
Eric Lylnn Bradley, 32, state Highway 151, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked
Mark Thomas Whiteside, 37, Alpine Drive, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children, battery-family violence (x2)
Tanberlaine Gayle Williams, 51, Cambridge Circle, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (x2)
Brandi Nicole Clowers, 26, Cow Trail, Tunnel Hill, Ga., felony probation violation
Jimmy Lavaughn Lewis, 57, James Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine
Wednesday, June 20
Jason Lee Durham, 39, Spring Lake Drive, Trenton, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
Carl Dwayne Decorse, 45, Kiss Street, Rossville, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer /deal with property subject to security interest
James Roy Singleton, Jr., 39, Simmons Flate Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine
Mickel Dean Garner, 48, state Highway 136, LaFayette, simple battery
David Earl Freeman, 62, Mill Ridge Court, Greensboro, N.C., felony probation violation
Carlos Rustrian-Milian, 33, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, felony interference with government property
Daniel Massey Gross, 39, Hulana Street, Rossville, felony probation violation
Cliffton Louis Ballinger, 73, Ellis Road, Rossville, terroristic threats and acts
Robin Darlene Graf, 55, Central street, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)
Patrick Edward McDougale, 46, Central Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine
Douglas Lee Steele, 29, Scenic Hill Road, Trion, felony probation violation
Taylor Elgin Blackmon, 25, Scenic Hill Road, Trion, theft by shoplifting
Marshall Brandon Lawrence, 24, Hidden Trail Lane, Chattanooga, failure to obey traffic control device (x3), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, wrong class of license, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs/poisons/controlled substances, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, improper use of central turn lane, reckless conduct, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, improper stopping on roadway, tag light required, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, littering highway, possession of methamphetamine, speeding, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, DUI-drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense