Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, June 14

Dakotah Hawke White, 29, Peardon Lane, Flintstone, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Christopher Michael Thornton, 56, Asterwood Drive, Rossville, hold for court only

Thomas Coy Ivester, 28, Park Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation

Roger Dale Willerson, 51, Olive Street, Chattanooga, violation of probation

Brittany Michelle Mannis, 24, Johnson Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Justin Curtis Rogers, 29, North Cherokee Street, LaFayette, theft by taking

Rachael Ann Allen, 28, Glenn Street, LaFayette, failure to appear

Zackery Gage Suttles, 32, Halls Valley Road, Trion, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Friday, June 15

Rodney Cameron Wyatt, Jr., 22, Airport Road, Trion, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine, no helmet (motorcycle, criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing/attempting to elude police

Jerry Wayne Dawson, Jr., 33, James Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Christopher Douglas Pendergraft, 30, Kristen Drive, Chickamauga, speed less than minimum/impeding flow of traffic, driving while license suspended or revoked

Jennifer Rebecca McNeese, 39, Fricks Lane, Rossville, failure to appear

James Edward Sewell, 42, Lytle Road, Chickamauga, failure to appear

Russell Colt Jeter, 35, Evans Drive, Rising Fawn, felony failure to appear

Jason Glen Pettigrew, 42, Dixon Springs Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

William Todd Kirkpatrick, Jr., 28, Maplewood Lane, Chattanooga, failure to appear, failure to register vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Candice Paige Pryor, 43, Mountain Shadow Drive, Trenton, Ga., driving while license suspended or revoked

Justin Paul Bowers, 29, Brock Road, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Megan Kathleen Johnson, 25, South Lake Terrace, Rossville, felony failure to appear

Jammie Lanette Strickland, 36, Dorothy Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

James Michael Sanders, 35, West 33rd Street, Anniston, Ala., felony probation violation

Mary Jean Blair, 44, Strawberry Lane, Hixson, Tenn., failure to appear, violation of probation, seat belts violation

Saturday, June 16

Naomi Ake Taylor, 41, South Pittsburg Mountain Road, South Pittsburg. Tenn., seat belts violation, no insurance, driving while license suspended o revoked, improper transfer of license plate/decal, brake light requirements for vehicle manufactured with two or more brake lights, possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Madison Lindsey Langley, 17, Georgia Terrace, Rossville, disorderly conduct, simple assault

Harry Gilbert Smith, 37, Pinto Lane, Ringgold, felony probation violation

Darren Eugene Lovelace, 48, Bell Court, Chickamauga, felony failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine

Jason Orlando Ansley, 37, McBrian Road, East Ridge, Tenn., improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving while license suspended or revoked

Austin Dale Chambers, 25, Happy Valley Road, Rossville, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana

Joshua Shane Hood, 27, Ivy Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Oscar Moreno, 37, Shelton Street, Graysville, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches

Belissa Mae Bradley, 46, Hunter Drive, Rossville, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass

Cody Wayne Bradley, 22, Mill Wee Court, Chickamauga, marijuana possession

Adam Kane Curtis, 40, Tibbs Bridge Road, Chatsworth, hold for other agency, driving while license suspended or revoked, seat belts violation

Eric Nathaniel Goble, 34, Artie lane, Rossville, theft by taking

Ruddy Ware, 38, Thurman Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Sunday, June 17

Robert Kenneth Floyd, 45, Trion Highway, LaFayette, failure to appear, battery-family violence

Daniel Wade Ballinger, 26, Daughtery Street, LaFayette, tag light required, driving while license suspended or revoked

Nakota Luke Petet, 25, Cave street, Rossville, manufacturing/delivery/distribution/administrate/sell/possess with intent to distribute controlled substance, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of more than one ounce marijuana, felony theft by taking-motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine/illegal drugs/marijuana/methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked

Krystal Meshel Simpson, 29, Ellis Road, Rossville, disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers

Stephanie Renae Scott, 35, Southeast Street, Cleveland, Tenn., unlawful conduct during 911 calls or otherwise contacts 911 and makes a false report

Adrienne Cassandra Holt, 39, Laurelwood Circle, Rossville, no county decal on license, DUI-refusal, driving while license suspended or revoked, felony failure to appear, giving false name/address/birthdate to law enforcement officer, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane

Korey Laron Mason, 17, North Hickory Street, Chattanooga, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by shoplifting, robbery

Jadarius Latwon Menifee, 19, South St. Marks Street, East Ridge, Tenn., felony theft by taking-motor vehicle

Monday, June 18

Kristie Ann Beach, 35, Pine Street, Rossville, reckless conduct, simple assault-family violence

James Ryan Turner, 25, Jones Lane, Chickamauga, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, false statements and writings/concealment of facts

Ashley Kay Lowe, 30, Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, theft by shoplifting

Devonta Dorwance Dew, 17, Patterson Road, LaFayette, failure to appear

Jessica Marie Robinson, 32, Park Street, LaFayette, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer/deal with property subject to security interest

Jonathon Lamar Gilreath, 34, Davis Ridge Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Jace Anthony Edwards, 35, Foster Circle, LaFayette, violation of probation

Quartel Deshaune Montgomery, 21, Wilson Road, Rossville, felony probation violation

Tuesday, June 19

Wayne Marshall Galloway, Jr., 44, Ramey Road, Trion, too fast for conditions, tag light required, expired license plate, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, possession of a firearm or knife during commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, fleeing/attempting to elude police, marijuana possession, felony failure to appear possession of methamphetamine (x2), sale of a Schedule III/IV/V controlled substance

Jerrican Coleman, 26, Ramey Street, Summerville, Ga., theft by taking

Kenneth Dewayne Pitts, 53, Garden Farm Road, Rossville, battery-family violence (x3), disorderly conduct

Elias Secundino Lopez Garcia, 29, Sixth Avenue, Chattanooga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license

Lynn Lavonne Stephens, 46, Escalon Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine

George Bethel Mathis, III, 47, James Street, Rossville, battery-family violence

Kelly Renee Gardner, 24, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., loitering and prowling

Garin Lee Gardner, 26, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., loitering and prowling

Jason Terrell Hood, 41, Sunset Circle, Rossville, felony probation violation

Thomas Shannon Reed, 49, state Highway 341, Chickamauga, trading with inmates without consent of warden or superintendent, items prohibited for possession by inmates

James Spencer Venable, 46, Cleo Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation, failure to appear

Amy Gail Walker, 33, Longview Drive, Rossville, felony probation violation

Michael Angelo Gordon, 54, Scapstone Court, Decatur, Ga., theft by shoplifting (x2)

Eric Lylnn Bradley, 32, state Highway 151, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked

Mark Thomas Whiteside, 37, Alpine Drive, Rossville, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, cruelty to children, battery-family violence (x2)

Tanberlaine Gayle Williams, 51, Cambridge Circle, Rossville, theft by shoplifting (x2)

Brandi Nicole Clowers, 26, Cow Trail, Tunnel Hill, Ga., felony probation violation

Jimmy Lavaughn Lewis, 57, James Street, Rossville, felony failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine

Wednesday, June 20

Jason Lee Durham, 39, Spring Lake Drive, Trenton, Ga., removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle

Carl Dwayne Decorse, 45, Kiss Street, Rossville, destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer /deal with property subject to security interest

James Roy Singleton, Jr., 39, Simmons Flate Road, Trion, possession of methamphetamine

Mickel Dean Garner, 48, state Highway 136, LaFayette, simple battery

David Earl Freeman, 62, Mill Ridge Court, Greensboro, N.C., felony probation violation

Carlos Rustrian-Milian, 33, North Chattanooga Street, LaFayette, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving while license suspended or revoked, felony interference with government property

Daniel Massey Gross, 39, Hulana Street, Rossville, felony probation violation

Cliffton Louis Ballinger, 73, Ellis Road, Rossville, terroristic threats and acts

Robin Darlene Graf, 55, Central street, Rossville, failure to appear (x2)

Patrick Edward McDougale, 46, Central Street, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine

Douglas Lee Steele, 29, Scenic Hill Road, Trion, felony probation violation

Taylor Elgin Blackmon, 25, Scenic Hill Road, Trion, theft by shoplifting

Marshall Brandon Lawrence, 24, Hidden Trail Lane, Chattanooga, failure to obey traffic control device (x3), possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, wrong class of license, abandonment of certain dangerous drugs/poisons/controlled substances, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, failure to register vehicle, improper use of central turn lane, reckless conduct, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug related objects, must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals, motorcycle no insurance/proof of insurance, improper stopping on roadway, tag light required, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, littering highway, possession of methamphetamine, speeding, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, reckless driving, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, driving wrong side of road, DUI-drugs, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Tags