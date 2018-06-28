Thursday, June 21
Jahmar Dewayne Bell, 18, Leinbach Road, Rossville, failure to appear
Cody William Allen, 30, Homeplace Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked
Melody Faye Stone, 60, Merry Wood Drive, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol
Tia Marie Fowler, 41, Burn Mill Road, Flintstone, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana possession
Gary Michael Burden, 54, Eugemar Drive, Albany, Ga., felony probation violation
Joseph Charles Grime, 47, Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by deception, felony theft by taking (x2)
Marquesha Chantell Lee, 19, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving without a valid license, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident
Kati Elizabeth Moore, 26, Fairlane Drive, Rossville, hold for court only
Michael Lebron Brundage, 27, Salem Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license
Friday, June 22
Ronnie Joe Tucker, Jr., 39,Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe, terroristic threats and acts
Terrence Quintel Mitchell, 27, Webb Oaks Court, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, speeding
Kandice Elisa Hood, 35, Cummings Circle, Lewisburg, Tenn., felony probation violation
Courtney Lea Pearre, 25, Seminary Road, Smyrna, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate
Jeffery Matthew King, 32, Lytle Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches
Andrew Kincaid Wilkes, 29, Maxwell Road, East Ridge, Tenn., fugitive from justice, seat belts violation
Robert Mathew Snider, 25, South Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, taillight/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol
Wendy Delane Jackson, 43, Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony
Rock Lee Chason, 34, North Ridge Drive, Terrell, Texas, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, DUI-alcohol
Spence Douglas James, 69, East 50th Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-refusal
Julia Annette Price, 56, Washington Street, Rossville, criminal damage to property
Byron Kent Leeth, 45, Hilltop Road, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs
Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only
James Shannon Johnson, 47, Akins Road, Chickamauga, simple assault
Jonathan Dean Pence, 29, Durham Lane, Chickamauga, felony probation violation
Ricky Lee Jones, 55, county Road 204, Athens, Tenn., felony failure to appear
Saturday, June 23
Terrance Dion Hanson, 55, East 42nd Street, Chattanooga, battery
Kelsey Layne Ownby, 19, North Steele Street, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21
Mark D. McClintock, 57, Rossville, Boulevard, Chattanooga, tag light required, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle
Justin Paul Brown, 27, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting
Aaron Michael Shirley, 23, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, felony theft by shoplifting (x2)
Kelly Renee Gardner, 24, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., loitering and prowling, criminal trespass
Johnathan Raymond Jackson, 24, Ellis Road, Rossville, loitering and prowling
Lavon Curtis Stewart, 32, Hunter Circle, Rossville, loitering and prowling
Johnathan Lawrence Bork, 38, South Highway, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, seat belts violation , DUI-alcohol
Vernonica Elizabeth Grimes, 25, Dugan Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation
Kristin Leigh Frost, 32, Peachtree Street, Rossville, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked
Sunday, June 24
Jesse Andrew McNeese, 32, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, possession and use of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, possession of methamphetamine
Jonathan Wade Driscoll, 42, Williamson Park Lane, Flintstone, failure to appear
Tristia Dianne Stier, 46, Colerain Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles
Ryan Kelly White, 24, Schmidt Road, Rossville, violation of probation
Alex Aron Smith, 25, Lytle Road, Rossville, DUI-alcohol (x2), open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked
Ethan Hunter Doyal, 21, Mineral Avenue, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object
Michael Blaek Lanier, 27, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding
Ryan Blaine MacFarlane, 23, Sheridan Drive, Sarasota, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
Jessica Lynn Eaton, 31, County Line Road, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine
Monday, June 25
Racheal Ann Allen, 28, Glenn Street, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked
Renae Katherine Miller, 34, Coffman Springs Road, LaFayette, battery-family violence
Scott Anthony Chance, 53, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, battery- family violence
Hunter Lee Woodward, 21, Julian Road, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine
Michael Shane Leming, 42, Mt. Pisgah Road, Ringgold, hold for other agency
Anthony George Santora, 28, Pineridge Circle, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, too fast for conditions, no insurance, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense
Jacqueline Page Jarnes, 52, East 11th Street, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, battery-family violence
Jacqueline Shay Underwood, 48, Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, violation of probation
Shannon Juanita Barrett, 45, Jessie Drive, LaFayette, theft by taking
David Scott Gosnell, Sr., 51, Lilac Lane, Rossville, burglary
Tuesday, June 26
Jenna Lee Burnette, 32, Park City Road, Rossville, criminal trespass
Anna Michelle Cooper, 43, Millsap Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine
Zebulon Price Holt, 39, Indian Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear
Austin Dwayne Lee, 26, Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x2)
Rodney Sandor Dasko, 48, Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., seat belts violation, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Fred Dalton Brooks, 69, South Hampton Road, Oak Leaf, Texas, hold for court-maximum security
Dristen Dianna Bethune, 20, Dee Vue Lane, Rossville, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance
Brandon Dale Harris, 23, McLemore Street, LaFayette, hold for court only
Jason Robert Layne, 28, Alton Terrace, Rossville, felony probation violation
Samantha Yvonne Snyder, 28, Nick-A-Jack Road, Flintstone, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine
Wednesday, June 27
Buddy Lee Wooten, 42, Bragg Circle, Rossville, criminal trespass, false report of a crime
Darrell Edward Butler, 36, Wesley Road, LaFayette, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked
Courtney Lee Stephenson, 32, Hill Street, Ringgold, hold for court only
David Seth Meade, 35, Mill Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears acts/commits forcible felony; battery-family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery-family violence
Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only
Christopher Lamar Shavers, 41, Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation
David Alan Winkler, 34, Hufsteler Road, Resaca, Ga., fugitive from justice
Laurel Skye Clowdus, 32, Betsy Lane, Rossville, driving without a valid license, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle