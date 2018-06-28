Walker County Sheriff's Department

Thursday, June 21

Jahmar Dewayne Bell, 18, Leinbach Road, Rossville, failure to appear

Cody William Allen, 30, Homeplace Road, Rossville, driving while license suspended or revoked

Melody Faye Stone, 60, Merry Wood Drive, Rossville, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol

Tia Marie Fowler, 41, Burn Mill Road, Flintstone, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, marijuana possession

Gary Michael Burden, 54, Eugemar Drive, Albany, Ga., felony probation violation

Joseph Charles Grime, 47, Ooltewah-Georgetown Road, Ooltewah, Tenn., driving while license suspended or revoked, theft by deception, felony theft by taking (x2)

Marquesha Chantell Lee, 19, East 49th Street, Chattanooga, no insurance, driving without a valid license, hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to scene of accident

Kati Elizabeth Moore, 26, Fairlane Drive, Rossville, hold for court only

Michael Lebron Brundage, 27, Salem Road, Rossville, driving without a valid license

Friday, June 22

Ronnie Joe Tucker, Jr., 39,Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe, terroristic threats and acts

Terrence Quintel Mitchell, 27, Webb Oaks Court, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, speeding

Kandice Elisa Hood, 35, Cummings Circle, Lewisburg, Tenn., felony probation violation

Courtney Lea Pearre, 25, Seminary Road, Smyrna, Tenn., no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired license plate

Jeffery Matthew King, 32, Lytle Road, Rossville, possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear, driving while license suspended or revoked, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches

Andrew Kincaid Wilkes, 29, Maxwell Road, East Ridge, Tenn., fugitive from justice, seat belts violation

Robert Mathew Snider, 25, South Burnt Mill Road, LaFayette, taillight/lenses required vehicles manufactured prior to 1954, driving while license suspended or revoked, DUI-alcohol

Wendy Delane Jackson, 43, Hurtt Road, Chickamauga, entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony

Rock Lee Chason, 34, North Ridge Drive, Terrell, Texas, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, DUI-alcohol

Spence Douglas James, 69, East 50th Street, Chattanooga, driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, DUI-refusal

Julia Annette Price, 56, Washington Street, Rossville, criminal damage to property

Byron Kent Leeth, 45, Hilltop Road, Rossville, felony probation violation, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, crossing the guard line with weapons/intoxicants/drugs

Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only

James Shannon Johnson, 47, Akins Road, Chickamauga, simple assault

Jonathan Dean Pence, 29, Durham Lane, Chickamauga, felony probation violation

Ricky Lee Jones, 55, county Road 204, Athens, Tenn., felony failure to appear

Saturday, June 23

Terrance Dion Hanson, 55, East 42nd Street, Chattanooga, battery

Kelsey Layne Ownby, 19, North Steele Street, LaFayette, furnishing to/purchasing of/possession of alcoholic beverage by person under age 21

Mark D. McClintock, 57, Rossville, Boulevard, Chattanooga, tag light required, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle

Justin Paul Brown, 27, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, theft by shoplifting

Aaron Michael Shirley, 23, J Ellis Court, Chickamauga, felony theft by shoplifting (x2)

Kelly Renee Gardner, 24, Crab Apple Lane, Cleveland, Tenn., loitering and prowling, criminal trespass

Johnathan Raymond Jackson, 24, Ellis Road, Rossville, loitering and prowling

Lavon Curtis Stewart, 32, Hunter Circle, Rossville, loitering and prowling

Johnathan Lawrence Bork, 38, South Highway, Chickamauga, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions, seat belts violation , DUI-alcohol

Vernonica Elizabeth Grimes, 25, Dugan Avenue, Chattanooga, felony probation violation

Kristin Leigh Frost, 32, Peachtree Street, Rossville, failure to exercise due care when using cell phone/radio, driving while license suspended or revoked

Sunday, June 24

Jesse Andrew McNeese, 32, state Highway 95, Rock Spring, possession and use of drug related objects, theft by shoplifting, starburst windshield/rear window crack not to exceed 3 inches by 3 inches, possession of methamphetamine

Jonathan Wade Driscoll, 42, Williamson Park Lane, Flintstone, failure to appear

Tristia Dianne Stier, 46, Colerain Street, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, headlight requirements all vehicles except motorcycles

Ryan Kelly White, 24, Schmidt Road, Rossville, violation of probation

Alex Aron Smith, 25, Lytle Road, Rossville, DUI-alcohol (x2), open container violation beer/ale/porter/stout/other similar beverages, driving while license suspended or revoked

Ethan Hunter Doyal, 21, Mineral Avenue, Rossville, DUI-alcohol, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, striking fixed object

Michael Blaek Lanier, 27, Greenbush Road, LaFayette, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding

Ryan Blaine MacFarlane, 23, Sheridan Drive, Sarasota, Fla., possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Jessica Lynn Eaton, 31, County Line Road, LaFayette, possession and use of drug related objects, possession of methamphetamine

Monday, June 25

Racheal Ann Allen, 28, Glenn Street, LaFayette, speeding, driving while license suspended or revoked

Renae Katherine Miller, 34, Coffman Springs Road, LaFayette, battery-family violence

Scott Anthony Chance, 53, Round Pond Road, LaFayette, battery- family violence

Hunter Lee Woodward, 21, Julian Road, Chattanooga, marijuana possession, possession of methamphetamine

Michael Shane Leming, 42, Mt. Pisgah Road, Ringgold, hold for other agency

Anthony George Santora, 28, Pineridge Circle, Rossville, failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping, too fast for conditions, no insurance, laying drag or reckless conduct with auto, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, seat belts violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense

Jacqueline Page Jarnes, 52, East 11th Street, Chattanooga, criminal trespass, battery-family violence

Jacqueline Shay Underwood, 48, Jeffery Lane, Chattanooga, violation of probation

Shannon Juanita Barrett, 45, Jessie Drive, LaFayette, theft by taking

David Scott Gosnell, Sr., 51, Lilac Lane, Rossville, burglary

Tuesday, June 26

Jenna Lee Burnette, 32, Park City Road, Rossville, criminal trespass

Anna Michelle Cooper, 43, Millsap Road, LaFayette, possession of methamphetamine

Zebulon Price Holt, 39, Indian Avenue, Rossville, failure to appear

Austin Dwayne Lee, 26, Lake Howard Road, LaFayette, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (x2)

Rodney Sandor Dasko, 48, Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tenn., seat belts violation, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Fred Dalton Brooks, 69, South Hampton Road, Oak Leaf, Texas, hold for court-maximum security

Dristen Dianna Bethune, 20, Dee Vue Lane, Rossville, brake light requirements for all vehicles manufactured after 1953, driving while license suspended or revoked, no insurance

Brandon Dale Harris, 23, McLemore Street, LaFayette, hold for court only

Jason Robert Layne, 28, Alton Terrace, Rossville, felony probation violation

Samantha Yvonne Snyder, 28, Nick-A-Jack Road, Flintstone, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine

Wednesday, June 27

Buddy Lee Wooten, 42, Bragg Circle, Rossville, criminal trespass, false report of a crime

Darrell Edward Butler, 36, Wesley Road, LaFayette, expired license plate, no insurance, driving while license suspended or revoked

Courtney Lee Stephenson, 32, Hill Street, Ringgold, hold for court only

David Seth Meade, 35, Mill Wee Hollow Road, Rossville, cruelty to child under 18 years of age present/hears acts/commits forcible felony; battery-family violence, obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls, battery-family violence

Paul Dion Hilgen, Jr., 30, Elaine Circle, Fort Oglethorpe, hold for court only

Christopher Lamar Shavers, 41, Cherokee Valley Road, Ringgold, felony probation violation

David Alan Winkler, 34, Hufsteler Road, Resaca, Ga., fugitive from justice

Laurel Skye Clowdus, 32, Betsy Lane, Rossville, driving without a valid license, removing/affixing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle

